Higgins 6-6 Un-Nooh (1-17)

Higgins really has been in scintillating form this morning. He spots a clever plant to the left corner before rolling in behind the yellow. He's left a horrible snooker for Un-Nooh to get out of, and although he finds a red, he's left another. Big chance for John to take the lead

Higgins 6-6 Un-Nooh (0-17)

It's another rapid start to a frame, with Un-Nooh the first to get a potting chance, but it all goes wrong when he attempts to go into the pack, completely under-hitting the screw shot off the black and sticking to the pack

Around the tables

Kyren Wilson 0-3 Ding Junhui

Higgins 6-6 Un-Nooh (100-0)

And Higgins duly gets over the line in frame 12 to level for the second time this morning, a brilliant break of 53, that includes a double, a long red to the green pocket and some exhibition snooker making it 6-6.

Higgins 5-6 Un-Nooh (*60-0)

Thankfully for Higgins, he gets another chance to put this frame to bed after Un-Nooh bravely attempts a red to the left middle and narrowly misses, leaving it hanging over the pocket in the process. John sinks that, and then finds position amongst the seven remaining reds off the blue. I think we'll be all square again shortly

Higgins 5-6 Un-Nooh (47-0)

And it all goes wrong on 47 as he attempts to screw into the pack off the black but sticks tightly to the reds. End of break

Higgins 5-6 Un-Nooh (*31-0)

Higgins again leaves a long red off his break, but this time Un-Nooh fails to pot it, and in missing leaves a chance for the Wizard of Wishaw to get his hand on the table. Again he's scoring heavily - will he make it pay this time?

Around the tables

Higgins 5-6 Un-Nooh (43-77)

Well, Higgins will feel like he's had his pocket picked here, but he only has himself to blame after that miss on the green. There was some jeopardy for Un-Nooh, who again finished the wrong side of the blue off the final yellow, only to sink an excellent long yellow before cleaning up to the pink. Quite the break

Higgins 5-5 Un-Nooh (43-43*)

Un-Nooh reaches 23 before finding himself on the wrong side of the blue. He leaves a long red to the left corner, but sends it into the heart of the pocket, and suddenly looks like he could steal this frame away from Higgins.

Higgins 5-5 Un-Nooh (43-6*)

But from a position of promise, Higgins misses a regulation green to the top right corner. He leaves a red to the left middle that Un-Nooh pots and now has a chance to hit back with a sizable break of his own

Higgins 5-5 Un-Nooh (*34-0)

It's John's turn to pot a long red at the start of a frame this time, cueing superbly to find the left corner. He follows it up with the green before getting position around the pack. he's now quickly moved on to 34 and looks in nice touch

Around the tables

There's one match going on elsewhere, with Ding Junhui and Kyren Wilson getting their first round clash underway this morning, and here's how it's looking so far:

Higgins 5-5 Un-Nooh (78-42)

After escaping that snooker, Higgins fails to take a couple of chances to pot the green, but he gets a third invitation and finally sinks it to put the frame to bed. All-square in this race to ten

Higgins 4-5 Un-Nooh (75-42)

After that rapid start, a long tactical battle follows on the final red as Higgins escapes four snookers before setting one of his own that Un-Nooh flukes into the right middle, adding the black to ensure he still needs two four point snookers to tie. He adds the yellow before rolling in behind the brown off the green

Higgins 4-5 Un-Nooh (75-32)

43 the difference with only 35 left on the table as John misses the final red to the left middle, though it was a very thin cut. Thepchaiya plays on for now, but he needs two snookers

Higgins 4-5 Un-Nooh (*63-32)

Higgins takes seven reds and blacks before potting a blue off the eighth. He's been moving rapidly around the table and is only two shots away from evening up at 5-5

Higgins 4-5 Un-Nooh (*24-32)

The red that Un-Nooh misses is the only one that Higgins can possibly pot, and he brilliantly sends it into the yellow pocket before going into the pack off the black. He's not left on much, spare another long red to the green pocket, but that gives him position around the black and he's suddenly in a very strong position to level

Higgins 4-5 Un-Nooh (0-32)

Well this is excellent from Un-Nooh. He's potted one tricky red, and an even harder black to the middle after running out of position. The break ends at 32 though as he misses a fifth red to the yellow pocket.

Higgins 4-5 Un-Nooh (0-1*)

Higgins breaks off frame ten, and Un-Nooh immediately knocks in a superb long red with his first shot of the morning. Very good start for the Thai player

Good morning!

Hello and welcome back to this morning's coverage from The Crucible. We're still at the first round stage in Sheffield, but there are some brilliant matches to be played to a finish and getting underway today. We're focusing on four time winner John Higgins, who resumes 5-4 down against Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

'He's turned into a winning machine' - Robertson 'rightly favourite' says White

Neil Robertson has "turned into a winning machine" and is now rightly the favourite to triumph at the World Championship, according to Eurosport's Jimmy White.

The 'Thunder from Down Under' is living up to his tag as the tournament favourite in the process of reaching the second round with a win against Ashley Hugill

Robertson roared back from 3-1 down in emphatic fashion as he reeled off the next eight frames to secure his place in the next round much more comfortably than it looked likely to be early on.

He registered a string of stunning breaks in that eight-frame run, including 107, 119 and 132 in the seventh, eighth and ninth frames respectively. The Australian had assumed a 6-3 overnight lead from Monday heading into Tuesday’s session.

Robertson showed his class by concluding the match with a knock of 110 to secure his 58th ton of the season – more than anyone else - and White believes he has taken his game to a new level this year.

"On form, rightly so he is the favourite," White said in the Eurosport studio in Sheffield after the match.

"He has turned himself into a winning machine.

Read full story here

Schedule and dates

First round (best of 19 frames)

Saturday, 16 April

10:00

Mark Selby (1) 6-3 Jamie Jones

Zhao Xintong (7) 7-2 Jamie Clarke

14:30

Barry Hawkins (9) 3-6 Jackson Page

Ronnie O’Sullivan (2) 6-3 David Gilbert

19:00

Shaun Murphy (10) 3-6 Stephen Maguire

Mark Selby (1) 10-7 Jamie Jones

Sunday, 17 April

10:00

Anthony McGill (13) 6-3 Liam Highfield

Zhao Xintong (7) 10-2 Jamie Clarke

14:30

Mark Williams (8) 7-2 Michael White

Ronnie O’Sullivan (2) 10-5 David Gilbert

19:00

Barry Hawkins (9) 7-10 Jackson Page

Shaun Murphy (10) 8-10 Stephen Maguire

Monday, 18 April

10:00

Mark Allen (15) 10-6 Scott Donaldson

14:30

Neil Robertson (3) 6-3 Ashley Hugill

Mark Williams (8) 10-3 Michael White

19:00

Stuart Bingham (12) 6-3 Lyu Haotian

Mark Allen (15) 10-6 Scott Donaldson

Tuesday, 19 April

10:00

Yan Bingtao (16) 10-6 Chris Wakelin

14:30

John Higgins (6) 4-5 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Stuart Bingham (12) 10-5 Lyu Haotian

19:00

Jack Lisowski (14) 6-3 Matthew Stevens

Yan Bingtao (16) 10-6 Chris Wakelin

Wednesday, 20 April

10:00

Kyren Wilson (5) v Ding Junhui

John Higgins (6) v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

14:30

Judd Trump (4) v Hossein Vafaei

Jack Lisowski (14) v Matthew Stevens

19:00

Luca Brecel (11) v Noppon Saengkham

Kyren Wilson (5) v Ding Junhui

Thursday, 21 April

13:00

Luca Brecel (11) v Noppon Saengkham

19:00

Judd Trump (4) v Hossein Vafaei

Second round (best of 25 frames)

Thursday, 21 April

13:00

Jackson Page v Mark Williams

19:00

Zhao Xintong v Stephen Maguire

Friday, 22 April

10:00

Mark Allen v Ronnie O’Sullivan

Jackson Page v Mark Williams

14:30

Mark Selby v Yan Bingtao / Chris Wakelin

Zhao Xintong v Stephen Maguire

19:00

Barry Hawkins v Mark Williams

Mark Allen v Ronnie O’Sullivan

Saturday, 23 April

10:00

Zhao Xintong v Stephen Maguire

Mark Selby v Yan Bingtao / Chris Wakelin

14:30

Anthony McGill / Liam Highfield v Judd Trump / Hossein Vafaei

Mark Allen v Ronnie O’Sullivan

19:00

Neil Robertson v Jack Lisowski / Matthew Stevens

Mark Selby v Yan Bingtao / Chris Wakelin

Sunday, 24 April

10:00

Kyren Wilson / Ding Junhui v Stuart Bingham

Luca Brecel / Noppon Saengkham v John Higgins / Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

14:30

Neil Robertson v Jack Lisowski / Matthew Stevens

Anthony McGill / Liam Highfield v Judd Trump / Hossein Vafaei

19:00

Kyren Wilson / Ding Junhui v Stuart Bingham / Lyu Haotian

Luca Brecel / Noppon Saengkham v John Higgins / Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Monday, 25 April

13:00

Luca Brecel / Noppon Saengkham v John Higgins / Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Kyren Wilson / Ding Junhui v Stuart Bingham / Lyu Haotian

19:00

Neil Robertson v Jack Lisowski / Matthew Stevens

Anthony McGill / Liam Highfield v Judd Trump / Hossein Vafaei

Quarter-finals (best of 25 frames)

Tuesday, 26 April

10:00

TBC v TBC

TBC v TBC

14:30

TBC v TBC

TBC v TBC

19:00

TBC v TBC

TBC v TBC

Wednesday, 27 April

10:00

TBC v TBC

TBC v TBC

14:30

TBC v TBC

TBC v TBC

19:00

TBC v TBC

TBC v TBC

Semi-finals (best of 33 frames)

Thursday, 28 April

13:00

TBC v TBC

19:00

TBC v TBC

Friday, 29 April

10:00

TBC v TBC

14:30

TBC v TBC

19:00

TBC v TBC

Saturday, 30 April

10:00

TBC v TBC

14:30

TBC v TBC

19:00

TBC v TBC

Final (best of 35 frames)

Sunday, 1 May

13:00

TBC v TBC

19:00

TBC v TBC

Monday, 2 May

13:00

TBC v TBC

19:00

TBC v TBC

Previous Winners

The World Championship has been running since 1927 and, prior to its move to the Crucible in 1977, it was dominated by Joe Davis, Walter Donaldson, Fred Davis, John Pulman, John Spencer and Ray Reardon, with Alex Higgins and Horace Lundrum winning it once apiece. Since the move to Sheffield, the winners are:

1977: John Spencer

1978: Ray Reardon

1979: Terry Griffiths

1980: Cliff Thorburn

1981: Steve Davis

1982: Alex Higgins

1983: Steve Davis

1984: Steve Davis

1985: Dennis Taylor

1986: Joe Johnson

1987: Steve Davis

1988: Steve Davis

1989: Steve Davis

1990: Stephen Hendry

1991: John Parrott

1992: Stephen Hendry

1993: Stephen Hendry

1994: Stephen Hendry

1995: Stephen Hendry

1996: Stephen Hendry

1997: Ken Doherty

1998: John Higgins

1999: Stephen Hendry

2000: Mark Williams

2001: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2002: Peter Ebdon

2003: Mark Williams

2004: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2005: Shaun Murphy

2006: Graeme Dott

2007: John Higgins

2008: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2009: John Higgins

2010: Neil Robertson

2011: John Higgins

2012: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2013: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2014: Mark Selby

2015: Stuart Bingham

2016: Mark Selby

2017: Mark Selby

2018: Mark Williams

2019: Judd Trump

2020: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2021: Mark Selby

What is the format?

The epic 128-person qualifiers produced 16 players, who have emerged from that group to join the 16 top-ranked players in the world in the first-round draw.

The first round is best of 19 frames, the second and quarter-final rounds best of 25. The semi-finals are best of 33 and the final best of 35.

What is the draw for the World Championship first round?

Mark Selby (1) v Jamie Jones

Yan Bingtao (16) v Chris Wakelin

Barry Hawkins (9) v Jackson Page

Mark Williams (8) v Michael White

Kyren Wilson (5) v Ding Junhui

Stuart Bingham (12) v Lyu Haotian

Anthony McGill (13) v Liam Highfield

Judd Trump (4) v Hossein Vafaei

Neil Robertson (3) v Ashley Hugill

Jack Lisowski (14) v Matthew Stevens

Luca Brecel (11) v Noppon Saengkham

John Higgins (6) v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Zhao Xintong (7) v Jamie Clarke

Shaun Murphy (10) v Stephen Maguire

Mark Allen (15) v Scott Donaldson

Ronnie O’Sullivan (2) v David Gilbert

- -

