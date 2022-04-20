Snooker
John Higgins - Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
11:00-13:51
Live
Higgins 6-6 Un-Nooh (1-17)
Ad
Higgins really has been in scintillating form this morning. He spots a clever plant to the left corner before rolling in behind the yellow. He's left a horrible snooker for Un-Nooh to get out of, and although he finds a red, he's left another. Big chance for John to take the lead
World Championship
'Another beauty!' - Lisowski nails long pot from baulk end
Higgins 6-6 Un-Nooh (0-17)
It's another rapid start to a frame, with Un-Nooh the first to get a potting chance, but it all goes wrong when he attempts to go into the pack, completely under-hitting the screw shot off the black and sticking to the pack
Around the tables
Kyren Wilson 0-3 Ding Junhui
Higgins 6-6 Un-Nooh (100-0)
And Higgins duly gets over the line in frame 12 to level for the second time this morning, a brilliant break of 53, that includes a double, a long red to the green pocket and some exhibition snooker making it 6-6.
Higgins 5-6 Un-Nooh (*60-0)
Thankfully for Higgins, he gets another chance to put this frame to bed after Un-Nooh bravely attempts a red to the left middle and narrowly misses, leaving it hanging over the pocket in the process. John sinks that, and then finds position amongst the seven remaining reds off the blue. I think we'll be all square again shortly
Higgins 5-6 Un-Nooh (47-0)
And it all goes wrong on 47 as he attempts to screw into the pack off the black but sticks tightly to the reds. End of break
Higgins 5-6 Un-Nooh (*31-0)
Higgins again leaves a long red off his break, but this time Un-Nooh fails to pot it, and in missing leaves a chance for the Wizard of Wishaw to get his hand on the table. Again he's scoring heavily - will he make it pay this time?
Around the tables
Kyren Wilson 0-3 Ding Junhui
Higgins 5-6 Un-Nooh (43-77)
Well, Higgins will feel like he's had his pocket picked here, but he only has himself to blame after that miss on the green. There was some jeopardy for Un-Nooh, who again finished the wrong side of the blue off the final yellow, only to sink an excellent long yellow before cleaning up to the pink. Quite the break
Higgins 5-5 Un-Nooh (43-43*)
Un-Nooh reaches 23 before finding himself on the wrong side of the blue. He leaves a long red to the left corner, but sends it into the heart of the pocket, and suddenly looks like he could steal this frame away from Higgins.
Higgins 5-5 Un-Nooh (43-6*)
But from a position of promise, Higgins misses a regulation green to the top right corner. He leaves a red to the left middle that Un-Nooh pots and now has a chance to hit back with a sizable break of his own
Higgins 5-5 Un-Nooh (*34-0)
It's John's turn to pot a long red at the start of a frame this time, cueing superbly to find the left corner. He follows it up with the green before getting position around the pack. he's now quickly moved on to 34 and looks in nice touch
Around the tables
There's one match going on elsewhere, with Ding Junhui and Kyren Wilson getting their first round clash underway this morning, and here's how it's looking so far:
Kyren Wilson 0-2 Ding Junhui
Higgins 5-5 Un-Nooh (78-42)
After escaping that snooker, Higgins fails to take a couple of chances to pot the green, but he gets a third invitation and finally sinks it to put the frame to bed. All-square in this race to ten
Higgins 4-5 Un-Nooh (75-42)
After that rapid start, a long tactical battle follows on the final red as Higgins escapes four snookers before setting one of his own that Un-Nooh flukes into the right middle, adding the black to ensure he still needs two four point snookers to tie. He adds the yellow before rolling in behind the brown off the green
Higgins 4-5 Un-Nooh (75-32)
43 the difference with only 35 left on the table as John misses the final red to the left middle, though it was a very thin cut. Thepchaiya plays on for now, but he needs two snookers
Higgins 4-5 Un-Nooh (*63-32)
Higgins takes seven reds and blacks before potting a blue off the eighth. He's been moving rapidly around the table and is only two shots away from evening up at 5-5
Higgins 4-5 Un-Nooh (*24-32)
The red that Un-Nooh misses is the only one that Higgins can possibly pot, and he brilliantly sends it into the yellow pocket before going into the pack off the black. He's not left on much, spare another long red to the green pocket, but that gives him position around the black and he's suddenly in a very strong position to level
Higgins 4-5 Un-Nooh (0-32)
Well this is excellent from Un-Nooh. He's potted one tricky red, and an even harder black to the middle after running out of position. The break ends at 32 though as he misses a fifth red to the yellow pocket.
Higgins 4-5 Un-Nooh (0-1*)
Higgins breaks off frame ten, and Un-Nooh immediately knocks in a superb long red with his first shot of the morning. Very good start for the Thai player
Good morning!
Hello and welcome back to this morning's coverage from The Crucible. We're still at the first round stage in Sheffield, but there are some brilliant matches to be played to a finish and getting underway today. We're focusing on four time winner John Higgins, who resumes 5-4 down against Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
'He's turned into a winning machine' - Robertson 'rightly favourite' says White
Neil Robertson has "turned into a winning machine" and is now rightly the favourite to triumph at the World Championship, according to Eurosport's Jimmy White.
The 'Thunder from Down Under' is living up to his tag as the tournament favourite in the process of reaching the second round with a win against Ashley Hugill.
Robertson roared back from 3-1 down in emphatic fashion as he reeled off the next eight frames to secure his place in the next round much more comfortably than it looked likely to be early on.
He registered a string of stunning breaks in that eight-frame run, including 107, 119 and 132 in the seventh, eighth and ninth frames respectively. The Australian had assumed a 6-3 overnight lead from Monday heading into Tuesday’s session.
Robertson showed his class by concluding the match with a knock of 110 to secure his 58th ton of the season – more than anyone else - and White believes he has taken his game to a new level this year.
"On form, rightly so he is the favourite," White said in the Eurosport studio in Sheffield after the match.
"He has turned himself into a winning machine.
Read full story here
Schedule and dates
First round (best of 19 frames)
Saturday, 16 April
10:00
- Mark Selby (1) 6-3 Jamie Jones
- Zhao Xintong (7) 7-2 Jamie Clarke
14:30
- Barry Hawkins (9) 3-6 Jackson Page
- Ronnie O’Sullivan (2) 6-3 David Gilbert
19:00
- Shaun Murphy (10) 3-6 Stephen Maguire
- Mark Selby (1) 10-7 Jamie Jones
Sunday, 17 April
10:00
- Anthony McGill (13) 6-3 Liam Highfield
- Zhao Xintong (7) 10-2 Jamie Clarke
14:30
- Mark Williams (8) 7-2 Michael White
- Ronnie O’Sullivan (2) 10-5 David Gilbert
19:00
- Barry Hawkins (9) 7-10 Jackson Page
- Shaun Murphy (10) 8-10 Stephen Maguire
Monday, 18 April
10:00
- Mark Allen (15) 10-6 Scott Donaldson
- Anthony McGill (13) 6-3 Liam Highfield
14:30
- Neil Robertson (3) 6-3 Ashley Hugill
- Mark Williams (8) 10-3 Michael White
19:00
- Stuart Bingham (12) 6-3 Lyu Haotian
- Mark Allen (15) 10-6 Scott Donaldson
Tuesday, 19 April
10:00
- Yan Bingtao (16) 10-6 Chris Wakelin
- Neil Robertson (3) 10-5 Ashley Hugill
14:30
- John Higgins (6) 4-5 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
- Stuart Bingham (12) 10-5 Lyu Haotian
19:00
- Jack Lisowski (14) 6-3 Matthew Stevens
- Yan Bingtao (16) 10-6 Chris Wakelin
Wednesday, 20 April
10:00
- Kyren Wilson (5) v Ding Junhui
- John Higgins (6) v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
14:30
- Judd Trump (4) v Hossein Vafaei
- Jack Lisowski (14) v Matthew Stevens
19:00
- Luca Brecel (11) v Noppon Saengkham
- Kyren Wilson (5) v Ding Junhui
Thursday, 21 April
13:00
- Luca Brecel (11) v Noppon Saengkham
19:00
- Judd Trump (4) v Hossein Vafaei
Second round (best of 25 frames)
Thursday, 21 April
13:00
- Jackson Page v Mark Williams
19:00
- Zhao Xintong v Stephen Maguire
Friday, 22 April
10:00
- Mark Allen v Ronnie O’Sullivan
- Jackson Page v Mark Williams
14:30
- Mark Selby v Yan Bingtao / Chris Wakelin
- Zhao Xintong v Stephen Maguire
19:00
- Barry Hawkins v Mark Williams
- Mark Allen v Ronnie O’Sullivan
Saturday, 23 April
10:00
- Zhao Xintong v Stephen Maguire
- Mark Selby v Yan Bingtao / Chris Wakelin
14:30
- Anthony McGill / Liam Highfield v Judd Trump / Hossein Vafaei
- Mark Allen v Ronnie O’Sullivan
19:00
- Neil Robertson v Jack Lisowski / Matthew Stevens
- Mark Selby v Yan Bingtao / Chris Wakelin
Sunday, 24 April
10:00
- Kyren Wilson / Ding Junhui v Stuart Bingham
- Luca Brecel / Noppon Saengkham v John Higgins / Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
14:30
- Neil Robertson v Jack Lisowski / Matthew Stevens
- Anthony McGill / Liam Highfield v Judd Trump / Hossein Vafaei
19:00
- Kyren Wilson / Ding Junhui v Stuart Bingham / Lyu Haotian
- Luca Brecel / Noppon Saengkham v John Higgins / Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
Monday, 25 April
13:00
- Luca Brecel / Noppon Saengkham v John Higgins / Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
- Kyren Wilson / Ding Junhui v Stuart Bingham / Lyu Haotian
19:00
- Neil Robertson v Jack Lisowski / Matthew Stevens
- Anthony McGill / Liam Highfield v Judd Trump / Hossein Vafaei
Quarter-finals (best of 25 frames)
Tuesday, 26 April
10:00
- TBC v TBC
- TBC v TBC
14:30
- TBC v TBC
- TBC v TBC
19:00
- TBC v TBC
- TBC v TBC
Wednesday, 27 April
10:00
- TBC v TBC
- TBC v TBC
14:30
- TBC v TBC
- TBC v TBC
19:00
- TBC v TBC
- TBC v TBC
Semi-finals (best of 33 frames)
Thursday, 28 April
13:00
- TBC v TBC
19:00
- TBC v TBC
Friday, 29 April
10:00
- TBC v TBC
14:30
- TBC v TBC
19:00
- TBC v TBC
Saturday, 30 April
10:00
- TBC v TBC
14:30
- TBC v TBC
19:00
- TBC v TBC
Final (best of 35 frames)
Sunday, 1 May
13:00
- TBC v TBC
19:00
- TBC v TBC
Monday, 2 May
13:00
- TBC v TBC
19:00
- TBC v TBC
Previous Winners
The World Championship has been running since 1927 and, prior to its move to the Crucible in 1977, it was dominated by Joe Davis, Walter Donaldson, Fred Davis, John Pulman, John Spencer and Ray Reardon, with Alex Higgins and Horace Lundrum winning it once apiece. Since the move to Sheffield, the winners are:
- 1977: John Spencer
- 1978: Ray Reardon
- 1979: Terry Griffiths
- 1980: Cliff Thorburn
- 1981: Steve Davis
- 1982: Alex Higgins
- 1983: Steve Davis
- 1984: Steve Davis
- 1985: Dennis Taylor
- 1986: Joe Johnson
- 1987: Steve Davis
- 1988: Steve Davis
- 1989: Steve Davis
- 1990: Stephen Hendry
- 1991: John Parrott
- 1992: Stephen Hendry
- 1993: Stephen Hendry
- 1994: Stephen Hendry
- 1995: Stephen Hendry
- 1996: Stephen Hendry
- 1997: Ken Doherty
- 1998: John Higgins
- 1999: Stephen Hendry
- 2000: Mark Williams
- 2001: Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 2002: Peter Ebdon
- 2003: Mark Williams
- 2004: Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 2005: Shaun Murphy
- 2006: Graeme Dott
- 2007: John Higgins
- 2008: Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 2009: John Higgins
- 2010: Neil Robertson
- 2011: John Higgins
- 2012: Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 2013: Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 2014: Mark Selby
- 2015: Stuart Bingham
- 2016: Mark Selby
- 2017: Mark Selby
- 2018: Mark Williams
- 2019: Judd Trump
- 2020: Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 2021: Mark Selby
What is the format?
The epic 128-person qualifiers produced 16 players, who have emerged from that group to join the 16 top-ranked players in the world in the first-round draw.
The first round is best of 19 frames, the second and quarter-final rounds best of 25. The semi-finals are best of 33 and the final best of 35.
What is the draw for the World Championship first round?
- Mark Selby (1) v Jamie Jones
- Yan Bingtao (16) v Chris Wakelin
- Barry Hawkins (9) v Jackson Page
- Mark Williams (8) v Michael White
- Kyren Wilson (5) v Ding Junhui
- Stuart Bingham (12) v Lyu Haotian
- Anthony McGill (13) v Liam Highfield
- Judd Trump (4) v Hossein Vafaei
- Neil Robertson (3) v Ashley Hugill
- Jack Lisowski (14) v Matthew Stevens
- Luca Brecel (11) v Noppon Saengkham
- John Higgins (6) v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
- Zhao Xintong (7) v Jamie Clarke
- Shaun Murphy (10) v Stephen Maguire
- Mark Allen (15) v Scott Donaldson
- Ronnie O’Sullivan (2) v David Gilbert
- -
Stream the 2022 World Championship and much more top snooker action live and on demand on discovery+
World Championship
'Very unlucky!' - Lisowski pots THREE balls in one shot
World Championship
Yan books Selby meeting after four-frame salvo sees off Wakelin
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad