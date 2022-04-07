Iulian Boiko admits he is playing for his people as much as himself after completing the biggest victory of his short snooker career at the World Championship qualifiers in Sheffield.

The Ukraine teenager held off a spirited comeback by former Shoot Out winner Michael Georgiou – who levelled at 4-4 from 4-1 behind boosted by runs of 94 and 80 – before completing a 6-4 win with breaks of 61 and 100, the highest he has produced in competition.

“It has been very tough times for us with the war," said 16-year-old Boiko speaking to WST media . "I hope I made some people happier today. I think I have played a brilliant match. I am very happy to get the win and I hope I will have the momentum for the next round.

“The last frame was really very nervy for me. Michael had a couple of chances in the last frame and didn’t manage to get a good run.

"I was really nervous, but composed at the same time. It was one of my best breaks and it was my highest break on the main tour.”

Boiko became the youngest player to appear at the World Championship at the age of 14 two years ago losing 6-3 to Thor Chuan Leong in the first qualifying round before enjoying his first win as a professional with a 4-3 success against Fergal O'Brien at the Gibraltar Open last month.

He will face David Grace in the second round of qualifying on Friday as the 'Road to the Crucible' continues at the English Institute of Sport.

