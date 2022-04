Snooker

World Championship snooker 2022 – Deliberate or accidental? Andrew Pagett causes stir after failing to call foul

Andrew Pagett’s win over Jimmy White in World Championship qualifying was hit with controversy after footage emerged of the Welshman appearing to foul – and failing to declare it – during the match. Stream the World Championship and other top snooker live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

