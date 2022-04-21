Premium Snooker Luca Brecel - Noppon Saengkham 14:00-17:00 Live

Brecel 3-9 Saengkham (26-52)

And it all goes wrong, missing a black off the spot. He wouldn't have been on a red anyway, but that's the kind of ball he usually pots in his sleep

Brecel 3-9 Saengkham (*19-52)

There are plenty of balls and points left on the table, and the safety from Noppon leaves a red to the left middle that Brecel sends home. This is now the first time Luca has reached double figures in a frame this afternoon

Brecel 3-9 Saengkham (0-52)

Noppon rocks his head back as he goes into the pack but sticks to a red. There's surely no way he can get onto the black from here? In fact, he plays safe - yes, just double checking, he did play safe. A break of 48 and a very handy lead

Brecel 3-9 Saengkham (0-44*)

They've mentioned it in the commentary box, so I'll mention it here. Are we in for a maximum? Five reds and blacks so far. And it is 25 years to the day since that Ronnie O'Sullivan 147 that took 5 minutes and 8 seconds

Brecel 3-9 Saengkham (0-20*)

Well nothing is going right for Brecel, who goes in-off with his break. With cue ball in hand, Noppon spots it down in the D and promptly strokes home a long red, giving himself position on the black in the process. The end could be nigh

That Saengkham potting...

Noppon's potting this morning has been something else. He's barely attempted a safety...I think I remember one in the first frame?!

Around the tables

Mark Williams 2-0 Jackson Page

Brecel 3-9 Saengkham (7-75)

An end break of 54 for Noppon. We haven't been playing 45 minutes yet, but he's raced through three frames this morning. One more to go - can he get there before the mid-session interval?

Brecel 3-8 Saengkham (1-68*)

Saengkham just keeps going, picking off the loose reds at both ends of the table, adding colours with each, before crossing the snookers required stage. He absolutely has not been backwards in coming forwards, and if we're honest, there's not much Brecel can do about it

Brecel 3-8 Saengkham (1-34*)

This is not Brecel's afternoon. He opens the pack with an attacking safety, but it only sends a gift over the left corner for Saengkham. He pots that and is now finding position much more easily with the pink in play. He hasn't blinked yet - can he keep his focus?

Brecel 3-8 Saengkham (1-20)

Noppon comes unstuck on 20, losing position with a red that rattles the jaws before going in. He tries a long blue but misses, as does Brecel with a hard red down the cushion

Brecel 3-8 Saengkham (1-1*)

Brecel hasn't had much table time this afternoon, but he sends home an excellent long red to open frame 12 before rolling in tightly behind the yellow, which is on the baulk cushion. The escape from Noppon is perfect, and Luca's response with a safety leaves a red over the right corner. Another big chance for the Thai

Around the tables

Mark Williams 1-0 Jackson Page

Mark Williams has taken the opening frame and is at the table in frame two as well

Brecel 3-8 Saengkham (8-61)

Brecel takes a red and black, but he concedes a few shots later. Noppon is two from home

Brecel 3-7 Saengkham (0-57)

Saengkham just keeps finding the middle of the pocket as well. He moves past the snookers required stage, but makes a tiny error when trying to open up the black. The break ends at 56, with 51 left on the table

Brecel 3-7 Saengkham (0-44*)

This has been an absolute exhibition in potting from Noppon. It doesn't seem to matter where he is on the table, he's going to take something on. The blue is now on the pink spot, making life much easier, and now this a frame winning chance

Brecel 3-7 Saengkham (0-17*)

It's worked out in Saengkham's favour though. He doesn't leave anything for Brecel to pot, and Luca's safety goes all wrong, leaving a red over the left corner. Noppon takes that, then fires home the pink. A second red is followed by a glorious long blue, but with the black tied up and pink on the green spot, he's having to work pretty hard.

Brecel 3-7 Saengkham (0-1)

Wow! Saengkham is feeling confident. He rattles home a long red to open frame 11, but then misses a long yellow. He clear doesn't fancy a safety battle, as there were much easier shots to play there.

Around the tables

On table two, Mark Williams' second round clash with Jackson Page has just got underway. It's still 0-0, but Williams is building a handy break in the opening frame

Brecel 3-7 Saengkham (0-80)

Well what a start for the Thai. He sends a delicate cut home before adding the brown and a terrific long red to make the frame safe. Luca won't be coming back to the table now. Noppon adds the black before missing a plant, but it's job done. Three to go

Brecel 3-6 Saengkham (0-61*)

Brecel's safety shot goes all wrong and leaves Saengkham with a red along the top cushion, which he squeezes home before taking the black to find prime position among the remaining pack. He should take the frame from here

Brecel 3-6 Saengkham (0-38)

Noppon could barely have wished for a better start here. He races on to 31, but then misses a cannon on the reds when potting the black, so the break comes to an end at 38. Very handy lead, mind. He needs to win four frames to reach the second round for the second time

Brecel 3-6 Saengkham (0-14*)

Well it's not a good start to the session for Brecel, who leaves an easy opening red for Saengkham, followed with a confident long blue. The next shot is a delicate cut into the right middle, with a clip off the pack opening up the reds. Good start for the Thai player

Can Brecel force a comeback?

It was not a good day for 11th seed Luca Brecel yesterday, losing the first session 6-3 to Noppon Saengkham, but then he's never previously got past the first round here. They're playing to a conclusion this afternoon, with John Higgins awaiting the victor

Familiar faces

Williams and Page know each other incredibly well, with the former describing the latter as being his 'fourth son'. They've been practicing together in Sheffield, but that hasn't impressed seven time winner Stephen Hendry

Good afternoon!

Hello and welcome back to our coverage of the 2022 World Snooker Championship. The tournament reaches the second round stage this lunch time, with what should be a fascinating match between three time winner Mark Williams and the up and coming Jackson Page, while we're focusing on Luca Brecel's match against Noppon Saengkham - the Belgian is 6-3 down

'Not a matter of if, but when' – Wilson on why he is destined to rule world

Kyren Wilson completed an epic 10-8 victory over fellow former finalist Ding Junhui in the World Championship first round on Wednesday – then revealed he has destiny on his side in his bid to rule the world.

Wilson hit breaks of 126, 101, 99, 95, 85, 65 and 62 with Ding contributing 122, 117, 110, 96, 82, 64, 55, 54, 54 and 51 in a terrific and taut encounter that could have gone either way before Wilson scrambled over the line in the final two frames

Having recovered from 3-0 in the first session to oust the 2016 finalist, 30-year-old Wilson is in a bullish mood about his title prospects ahead of his last-16 meeting with 2015 world champion Stuart Bingham on Sunday and Monday.

“It’s going to be another tough game against Stuart. He knows what it takes to win this event, he got to the semi-finals last year, the same as myself.

Every year I’m knocking on the door. I always come here believing that this is my year. It’s not a matter of if but a matter of when for me. I’ll just keep trying.

Read the full story here

Schedule and dates

First round (best of 19 frames)

Saturday, 16 April

10:00

Mark Selby (1) 6-3 Jamie Jones

Zhao Xintong (7) 7-2 Jamie Clarke

14:30

Barry Hawkins (9) 3-6 Jackson Page

Ronnie O’Sullivan (2) 6-3 David Gilbert

19:00

Shaun Murphy (10) 3-6 Stephen Maguire

Mark Selby (1) 10-7 Jamie Jones

Sunday, 17 April

10:00

Anthony McGill (13) 6-3 Liam Highfield

Zhao Xintong (7) 10-2 Jamie Clarke

14:30

Mark Williams (8) 7-2 Michael White

Ronnie O’Sullivan (2) 10-5 David Gilbert

19:00

Barry Hawkins (9) 7-10 Jackson Page

Shaun Murphy (10) 8-10 Stephen Maguire

Monday, 18 April

10:00

Mark Allen (15) 10-6 Scott Donaldson

(15) 10-6 Scott Donaldson Anthony McGill (13) 6-3 Liam Highfield

14:30

Neil Robertson (3) 6-3 Ashley Hugill

Mark Williams (8) 10-3 Michael White

19:00

Stuart Bingham (12) 6-3 Lyu Haotian

Mark Allen (15) 10-6 Scott Donaldson

Tuesday, 19 April

10:00

Yan Bingtao (16) 10-6 Chris Wakelin

(16) 10-6 Chris Wakelin Neil Robertson (3) 10-5 Ashley Hugill

14:30

John Higgins (6) 4-5 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Stuart Bingham (12) 10-5 Lyu Haotian

19:00

Jack Lisowski (14) 6-3 Matthew Stevens

Yan Bingtao (16) 10-6 Chris Wakelin

Wednesday, 20 April

10:00

Kyren Wilson (5) 10-8 Ding Junhui

(5) 10-8 Ding Junhui John Higgins (6) 10-7 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

14:30

Judd Trump (4) 6-3 Hossein Vafaei

Jack Lisowski (14) 10-8 Matthew Stevens

19:00

Luca Brecel (11) 3-6 Noppon Saengkham

Kyren Wilson (5) 10-8 Ding Junhui

Thursday, 21 April

13:00

Luca Brecel (11) 3-6 Noppon Saengkham

19:00

Judd Trump (4) 6-3 Hossein Vafaei

Second round (best of 25 frames)

Thursday, 21 April

13:00

Jackson Page v Mark Williams

19:00

Zhao Xintong v Stephen Maguire

Friday, 22 April

10:00

Mark Allen v Ronnie O’Sullivan

Jackson Page v Mark Williams

14:30

Mark Selby v Yan Bingtao / Chris Wakelin

Zhao Xintong v Stephen Maguire

19:00

Barry Hawkins v Mark Williams

Mark Allen v Ronnie O’Sullivan

Saturday, 23 April

10:00

Zhao Xintong v Stephen Maguire

Mark Selby v Yan Bingtao / Chris Wakelin

14:30

Anthony McGill / Liam Highfield v Judd Trump / Hossein Vafaei

Mark Allen v Ronnie O’Sullivan

19:00

Neil Robertson v Jack Lisowski / Matthew Stevens

Mark Selby v Yan Bingtao / Chris Wakelin

Sunday, 24 April

10:00

Kyren Wilson / Ding Junhui v Stuart Bingham

Luca Brecel / Noppon Saengkham v John Higgins / Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

14:30

Neil Robertson v Jack Lisowski / Matthew Stevens

Anthony McGill / Liam Highfield v Judd Trump / Hossein Vafaei

19:00

Kyren Wilson / Ding Junhui v Stuart Bingham / Lyu Haotian

Luca Brecel / Noppon Saengkham v John Higgins / Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Monday, 25 April

13:00

Luca Brecel / Noppon Saengkham v John Higgins / Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Kyren Wilson / Ding Junhui v Stuart Bingham / Lyu Haotian

19:00

Neil Robertson v Jack Lisowski / Matthew Stevens

Anthony McGill / Liam Highfield v Judd Trump / Hossein Vafaei

Quarter-finals (best of 25 frames)

Tuesday, 26 April

10:00

TBC v TBC

TBC v TBC

14:30

TBC v TBC

TBC v TBC

19:00

TBC v TBC

TBC v TBC

Wednesday, 27 April

10:00

TBC v TBC

TBC v TBC

14:30

TBC v TBC

TBC v TBC

19:00

TBC v TBC

TBC v TBC

Semi-finals (best of 33 frames)

Thursday, 28 April

13:00

TBC v TBC

19:00

TBC v TBC

Friday, 29 April

10:00

TBC v TBC

14:30

TBC v TBC

19:00

TBC v TBC

Saturday, 30 April

10:00

TBC v TBC

14:30

TBC v TBC

19:00

TBC v TBC

Final (best of 35 frames)

Sunday, 1 May

13:00

TBC v TBC

19:00

TBC v TBC

Monday, 2 May

13:00

TBC v TBC

19:00

TBC v TBC

Previous Winners

The World Championship has been running since 1927 and, prior to its move to the Crucible in 1977, it was dominated by Joe Davis, Walter Donaldson, Fred Davis, John Pulman, John Spencer and Ray Reardon, with Alex Higgins and Horace Lundrum winning it once apiece. Since the move to Sheffield, the winners are:

1977: John Spencer

1978: Ray Reardon

1979: Terry Griffiths

1980: Cliff Thorburn

1981: Steve Davis

1982: Alex Higgins

1983: Steve Davis

1984: Steve Davis

1985: Dennis Taylor

1986: Joe Johnson

1987: Steve Davis

1988: Steve Davis

1989: Steve Davis

1990: Stephen Hendry

1991: John Parrott

1992: Stephen Hendry

1993: Stephen Hendry

1994: Stephen Hendry

1995: Stephen Hendry

1996: Stephen Hendry

1997: Ken Doherty

1998: John Higgins

1999: Stephen Hendry

2000: Mark Williams

2001: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2002: Peter Ebdon

2003: Mark Williams

2004: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2005: Shaun Murphy

2006: Graeme Dott

2007: John Higgins

2008: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2009: John Higgins

2010: Neil Robertson

2011: John Higgins

2012: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2013: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2014: Mark Selby

2015: Stuart Bingham

2016: Mark Selby

2017: Mark Selby

2018: Mark Williams

2019: Judd Trump

2020: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2021: Mark Selby

What is the format?

The epic 128-person qualifiers produced 16 players, who have emerged from that group to join the 16 top-ranked players in the world in the first-round draw.

The first round is best of 19 frames, the second and quarter-final rounds best of 25. The semi-finals are best of 33 and the final best of 35.

What is the draw for the World Championship first round?

Mark Selby (1) v Jamie Jones

Yan Bingtao (16) v Chris Wakelin

Barry Hawkins (9) v Jackson Page

Mark Williams (8) v Michael White

Kyren Wilson (5) v Ding Junhui

Stuart Bingham (12) v Lyu Haotian

Anthony McGill (13) v Liam Highfield

Judd Trump (4) v Hossein Vafaei

Neil Robertson (3) v Ashley Hugill

Jack Lisowski (14) v Matthew Stevens

Luca Brecel (11) v Noppon Saengkham

John Higgins (6) v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Zhao Xintong (7) v Jamie Clarke

Shaun Murphy (10) v Stephen Maguire

Mark Allen (15) v Scott Donaldson

Ronnie O’Sullivan (2) v David Gilbert

- -

