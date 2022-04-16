Ronnie O’Sullivan goes into the 46th World Championship at the Crucible Theatre as snooker's leading player, but what does he have to do to keep the coveted world No. 1 spot?

The 38-time ranking event winner replaced world champion Mark Selby at the top of the rankings earlier this month despite losing 10-9 to Neil Robertson in an epic semi-final at the Tour Championship in Llandudno.

Yet it could be a short-lived return to the summit with O'Sullivan needing to pull off a record-equalling seventh world title on Monday 2 May to have any chance of retaining the position at the end of the season.

With the £500,000 first prize he picked up for his sixth world triumph (18-8) against Kyren Wilson in August 2020 set to drop off his points tally, the snooker GOAT is provisionally forecast to drop back to world No. 4 behind Selby, Robertson and Judd Trump.

In a record 30th straight year competing in Sheffield, O'Sullivan feels the first round could be a bloodbath with the world's top 16 all at risk of early exits.

Seven of the top 16 were bundled out in the first round in 2016 with six losing in 2018 including Stuart Bingham and Selby, who were defending the title in those respective years.

“I think the first round is going to be like Formula One going into the first corner. It’s going to be carnage. There will be a lot of seeds going, guaranteed," O'Sullivan told reporters ahead of his first-round meeting with 2019 semi-finalist David Gilbert on Saturday afternoon (2:30pm LIVE on Eurosport).

Every first round match I have played in Sheffield has been hard. It is probably the hardest match you play all year. It gets easier after the first match, so the longer I stay in the more dangerous I will probably be.

“I don’t really have any expectations. I’m going to be coming here for 18 days no matter what, and I’m going to enjoy myself. If I’m still in the tournament, great. If I’m not, it will still be great – I’m not too worried.”

O’Sullivan must win the title and hope Selby or Trump do not reach the final to retain the lofty position he astonishingly first held in 2002.

Selby – Crucible top seed and winner in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2021 – knows a successful defence of the trophy would be enough to secure top spot.

A final place would also be enough for the Leicester player providing Robertson or Trump do not go beyond the semi-finals. Selby and Trump are seeded to meet in the last four.

If Selby loses before the semi-finals, the door would be open for O'Sullivan, Robertson or Trump.

Robertson – winner of the Masters, English Open, Players Championship and Tour Championship this season – can reclaim the No. 1 spot for the first time since January 2015 if the Australian adds to his 2010 triumph. A final place would also be enough providing Selby and Trump are both out for the closing two days.

Trump is bidding to become only the fifth player in history alongside Ray Reardon, Steve Davis, Stephen Hendry and Selby to finish the season as world No. 1 for a third straight season, but needs a run to the last four to keep those hopes alive.

If Selby overcomes 2012 quarter-finalist Jamie Jones in his tournament opener on Saturday, the 2019 winner would need to reach the final to have any chance of achieving the feat.

John Higgins, Kyren Wilson and Zhao Xintong are outsiders. Four-time champion Higgins would need to win the event for the first time since 2011 and hope Selby loses before the last eight.

UK champion Zhao and Wilson would need to claim the title, but also require early exits by Selby and Robertson respectively to have any prospect of topping the standings.

