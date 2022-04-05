Ian Burns made a 141 break as he held off a spirited recovery by Marco Fu to complete a 6-5 win in the opening round of the World Championship qualifiers in Sheffield.

The three-time ranking event winner and double world semi-finalist Fu last appeared in an event in February 2020 when he lost 4-2 to Ding Junhui at the Welsh Open.

World No 111 led 3-2 and 5-3 boosted by knocks of 141 – the highest of the event so far – 53 and 90. Fu rallied with runs of 50, 99 and 122 before Burns won the decider with a knock of 73 to seal a match in the second qualifying round with Elliot Slessor.

The former World No 5 is keen to play in more events next season on a wild card, but admits it depends on the quarantine rules staying at seven days in future months.

“It was nice to be back, I missed playing on the pro circuit," said Fu on World Snooker Tour . "I have been stuck in Covid for two years and I almost forgot how to play the game. I didn’t expect too much today because I only had a week of intense training.

When I started that week I couldn’t make a 20! Towards the end of the match today I was able to make a few breaks, but I was also missing a lot of easy shots.

“I still enjoy playing, though I have not practised more than twice a week for the last two years, so I feel like an amateur challenging the pros. I feel proud of the way I played today, but Ian played very well and it was hard to live with that standard.

“I’m not too sure what the future holds for me. I would love to pay in more tournaments next season but it all depends on what the quarantine rules are when I travel back to Hong Kong. If it stays at seven days that’s ok but if it changes to 21 days then I can’t come over.”

