'On-fire' Stephen Maguire lived up to his nickname as he verbally torched the "alien" settings at the World Championship qualifiers in Sheffield.

Ahead of his final qualifying match against world No. 25 Zhou Yuelong over the best of 19 frames on Tuesday (LIVE on Eurosport), the former UK and Tour champion – also known as 'The Maverick' – launched an astonishing verbal tirade against the organisation of the World Snooker Tour event.

The two-time semi-finalist made two centuries in a 6-3 win against Zhang Jiankang in the third qualifying round at the English Institute of Sport, but it was not enough to prevent the fiery Scotsman from bemoaning the set-up by airing several gripes including:

Upside down tables

Sacking table-fitters

Unjustified shorter format of matches

Unnecessary slow play

Lack of atmosphere

"I just want to know whose idea it was to change the table round – and to put it upside down. How is that possible?" Maguire asked reporters at the venue.

"How can the black spot be where the crowd is? That has never happened since I have been a pro, 20 years. All of a sudden you are shooting into the crowd around the black.

"So any sort of movement in the crowd…it was alien out there. Whoever’s idea that was to change the tables about needs to be sacked – it’s that simple.

“You are just not used to it in this environment, maybe until you get to a final and a one-table set-up. It was very strange.

It looks like a mistake from the table-fitters and if so they should be sacked.

Maguire lost 17-15 to John Higgins in the 2007 last four and 17-12 to Ali Carter at the one-table set-up five years later, but admits it is a challenge to lift the level of play away from the Crucible as he bids for a place in the last-32 draw on Thursday morning (11am BST LIVE on Eurosport).

The Milton man was last forced to qualify for the World Championship in 2005 when he lost 10-9 to Ronnie O'Sullivan in the first round, but he has slumped to 40 after a poor campaign.

“It feels rubbish being in the qualifiers. I am down the rankings so I deserve to be here. But I am not playing for the rest of my career if I have to play like this," he said.

“It is not the World Championship. It is the first time I have played a best-of-11 frame match in this event. I don’t know what is going on there.

"I know they blamed Covid last year, but that’s away now, and they could have changed it back. They’ll probably keep it best-of-11s for the first three rounds if it keeps everyone else happy.

It is garbage, rubbish. I’m glad I have a couple of days off to relax and chill out, because I could have lost that match by beating myself. Hopefully the tables get recovered and put round the normal way.

"Even the start of my match got delayed. I am sitting there at 7.20pm due to go on at 7.30pm, and I get told ‘We’re going to let the previous match play a final frame’.

“I’ve never seen that before either. The two boys have had five hours to play 11 frames, it’s not my fault they haven’t done that. I am prepared for a big match. Everything was getting to me.

“I want to get to the Crucible mainly because I don’t want to finish my season in this place. It doesn’t feel like the World Championship. There is no buzz, no butterflies."

----

2022 World Championship final qualifiers (best of 19 frames)

Allan Taylor v Scott Donaldson (Tuesday 11am and 5pm)

Dominic Dale v Lyu Haotian (Tuesday 11am and 5pm)

Stephen Maguire v Zhou Yuelong (Tuesday 11am and 5pm)

Michael White v Jordan Brown (Tuesday 11am and 5pm)

Matthew Selt v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh (Tuesday 11am and 5pm)

Tom Ford v Jamie Jones (Tuesday 11am and 5pm)

David Lilley v Ding Junhui (Tuesday 11am and 5pm)

Joe O'Connor v Ashley Hugill (Tuesday 11am and 5pm)

David Gilbert v Anthony Hamilton (Wednesday 11am and 5pm)

Jimmy Robertson v Chris Wakelin (Wednesday 11am and 5pm)

Noppon Saengkham v Robert Milkins (Wednesday 11am and 5pm)

Liam Highfield v Yuan SiJun (Wednesday 11am and 5pm)

Ali Carter v Matthew Stevens (Wednesday 11am and 5pm)

Jackson Page v David Grace (Wednesday 11am and 5pm)

Graeme Dott v Jamie Clarke (Wednesday 11am and 5pm)

Lei Peifan v Hossein Vafaei (Wednesday 11am and 5pm)

- -

