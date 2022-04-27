Judd Trump found something resembling top form at the business end of his clash with Stuart Bingham to secure a 13-8 win and a place in the World Championship semi-finals.

Despite winning two tournaments this season, Trump has spoken about being disillusioned with his game and is planning on taking an extended break from the sport.

His holiday plans will need to wait a little longer, as he took control late in the afternoon session - after Bingham missed a simple black off its spot - and carried on the momentum in the evening to set up a meeting with Mark Williams.

While Trump got stronger as the contest wore on, Bingham never recovered from the inexplicable miss which totally deflated the 2015 Crucible champion.

For Trump, he will need to up his level again to beat Williams, who has arguably been the player of the tournament so far, but his long game got better as the match developed and the rest of the game could click on the back of that.

Trump’s long game has been way short of its usual standard, but he produced an excellent long red in the first frame of the evening and raced through a break of 78 to move ahead.

He extended the lead to two frames, with the long game once again impressive. It took a bit of time to close out the frame, but he did so when knocking in two reds in one shot.

Trump made it six unanswered frames, and an 11-8 lead, when taking the 19th frame - but only after a counter from Bingham was halted in its tracks when he cued across a pink. The sight of Bingham, head bowed on his cue after the miss, summed up the shift in momentum.

The shift in the balance of power in the match was summed up in the 20th frame, as Bingham missed a simple black and trudged back to his chair muttering in frustration. As he was sat in his chair contemplating what had gone wrong, Trump ran through a break of 73 to move within one frame of victory.

Bingham returned after the interval and threw his cue at the white in the hope of potting his way out of trouble. It did not work, and he left a chance for Trump to close out the match and he did so with a break of 59 to set him on his way to a Crucible semi-final for the first time since he won the title in 2019.

