Snooker
John Higgins - Noppon Saengkham
14:00-17:00
How to watch the event
The World Snooker Championship 2022 will be available on Eurosport and discovery+, with all the latest news, reaction and highlights on Eurosport.com.
World Championship
Humble Williams 'playing better than ever' as he eyes latest Crucible crown
- Humble Williams 'playing better than ever' as he eyes latest Crucible crown
- 'He’s having me on' - Wilson fools commentators by pretending to take pink in 147 bid
- 'That is brilliant' - Trump produces string of sizzling pots to wow Crucible crowd
Schedule
Monday, 25 April
13:00
- Noppon Saengkham 5-11 John Higgins
- Kyren Wilson 8-8 Stuart Bingham
19:00
- Neil Robertson 7-9 Jack Lisowski
- Anthony McGill 6-10 Judd Trump
- -
World Championship
World Championship
