Premium Snooker Mark Allen - Ronnie O'Sullivan 15:25-18:30 Live

Trump 0-0 McGill (26-41)

Ad

This opening frame has been going for 26 minutes. McGill ends up rolling a white into a middle bag attempting a safety shot. All very delicately poised.

World Championship 'It is mind-boggling' - White and McManus laud 'sublime' O'Sullivan at Crucible 17 HOURS AGO

O'Sullivan 13-4 Allen

This has been superb from O'Sullivan. A comfortable win in the end as he finishes off to the pink. He is through to his 20th Crucible world quarter-final to face Stephen Maguire on Tuesday and Wednesday. Equalling the haul of Stephen Hendry at the sport's biggest event. "It was a tough match emotionally," said O'Sullivan. "I'm prepared to dig deep. You need to have a big heart at the Crucible, the heart of a lion. This tournament and the Masters is always the toughest for me."

O'Sullivan 12-4 Allen (57-20)

Allen clearly given up the ghost. Missing too many balls. O'Sullivan over the line and Allen needs one snooker to survive. He is playing on, but looks all finished.

O'Sullivan 12-4 Allen (22-5)

Error by Allen and chance for O'Sullivan to get moving. Rolls in a fine red with the rest. Looks to be in business here chasing one frame he needs for victory.

O'Sullivan 12-4 Allen (4-5)

Allen playing as much for the record books as victory. Would like to register a few more frames. Allen with first visit to the table, but he suffers a double hit potting a red to middle.

O'Sullivan 12-4 Allen (0-0)

Out comes the 'Glasgow gladiator' Anthony McGill for his first session with Trump. Allen arrives to a spot of Sweet Caroline by Neil Diamond with Rocket Ronnie arriving to Drops of Jupiter by Train. O'Sullivan chasing one more frame then to become the most prolific match winner in Crucible history.

Welcome back

Six-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan leads Mark Allen 12-4. He chases one more frame this afternoon to secure a quarter-final with Stephen Maguire on Tuesday. Assuming that one is wrapped up fairly quickly, we will be switching to Judd Trump's opening session with Anthony McGill as the Juddernaut bids to add to his 2019 world title success. They are scheduled to play eight frames this afternoon.

Back shortly for O'Sullivan and Trump

We'll be back at 2.15pm BST with more from the Crucible.

14:30 - Afternoon session

Anthony McGill v Judd Trump

Mark Allen 4-12 Ronnie O’Sullivan

Here is some reading between the sessions for you to enjoy...

Yan Bingtao leads Mark Selby

In another enthralling, nip-and-tuck session between these two Yan emerges just about in front after a dramatic final frame of the morning session. On two occasions he established a three-frame advantage, but Mark looks intent on taking this argument all the way and we could be in for a thrilling final session this evening. The quality is increasing in this slow burner of a match, and so is the jeopardy.

Selby 7-9 Yan

Yan clears up to the pink to grab a crucial two-frame lead ahead of the denouement tonight.

Selby 7-8 Yan (45-71)

Mark fires back with a snooker of his own that draws a miss. When Yan does escape he leaves a tough cut on the red to bottom left; Mark goes all out for it, misses and leaves it there. Has he served up the frame for Yan? It seems so; red, black and yellow go to leave Mark needing a snooker, and Yan's on the green.

Selby 7-8 Yan (41-61)

An excellent, full-table snooker from Yan draws a miss and a free ball. Yan puts Mark back in, and this time Mark catches the black. At the third attempt Mark escapes, almost flukes the red into the right middle and flukes a snooker off the knuckle. Drama here at the Crucible!

Selby 7-8 Yan (41-50)

Mark tidies up the reds in the open, before negotiating the final red on the left rail. He tries to deep screw into it after potting the yellow, but misses the connection and the frame remains on the line.

Selby 7-8 Yan (0-50)

This is a big frame, and Yan is really taking his time with this break. It moves to 42 and he's got a nice split on the reds to see it home, until he misses an absolute shocker of a red to the bottom right. Oh my, that could be a moment if Mark can punish that in full.

Selby 7-8 Yan (0-17)

Yan detonates a superb red long into the bottom right, but can only add a black to it before playing safe. A long, long safety battle follows and a poor shot from Mark leaves a red on to the bottom right. What a chance he's served up for Yan here.

Selby 7-8 Yan

It's another ton for Mark, who is digging deep to make a fight of this match. A magnificent total clearance of 131 reduces Yan's lead to just one frame.

Selby 6-8 Yan (61-0)

Mark goes into the pack, which leaves him only a difficult cut on a red to left middle. It's thin, but Mark slices it in superbly and he's set himself up to win the frame.

Selby 6-8 Yan (29-0)

Is it turning in Mark's favour now? Yan misses a long red to the bottom right, and Mark steps in to clip a red in along the rail and into the bottom right. That's a gutsy shot, and he goes into the pack off the blue and almost sends a red into each of the corner pockets. These are the breaks he wasn't getting earlier, and he starts to cash in his good fortune.

Selby 6-8 Yan

Mark eventually pots the blue to secure what could prove to be a crucial steal.

Selby 5-8 Yan (64-44)

Frame ball brown is dispatched, and made sure of. Mark can't then pot the blue, but that 64 leaves Yan needing a snooker.

Selby 5-8 Yan (50-44)

Mark mops up what's in the open before moving to negotiate two tricky reds near cushions. He pots one into the bottom left, and drops in behind the other off the black. This could effectively be frame ball...and he jabs it in with the rest to screw back for the blue.

Selby 5-8 Yan (0-44)

It's a chance for Mark, as Yan makes an absolute mess of a glancing escape off the reds off two cushions and he's left it all on.

Selby 5-8 Yan (0-44)

Another superb red from Yan, this time dropped into the left middle deadweight, takes him to 44 but he eventually runs out of position and it's end of break.

Selby 5-8 Yan (0-27)

Yan drains a couple of brilliant reds at the start of frame fourteen - one long into green pocket, and another where he delicately swerves around the pink to drop one deadweight into the bottom left. He's threatening to pull away here.

Selby 5-8 Yan

Yan makes 91, and re-establishes his three-frame lead.

Selby 5-7 Yan (0-73)

Said bunch is duly nudged open, from where Yan booms a red into the heart of the green pocket and screws back for the black. We're done here.

Selby 5-7 Yan (0-50)

Yan is cruising here, with the cue ball doing hardly any work as he reaches fifty. He'll need one tickle on five reds below the pink at some point, but he's ticking along nicely.

Selby 5-7 Yan (0-20)

We're back, and Mark immediately ships four when his two-cushion escape from a snooker misses by a whisker. A few shots later he leaves a red over the bottom right, and Yan is in. He flukes position on the black, and it's a decent chance with the bunch split and the black on to both corners.

Selby 5-7 Yan

Like turning a tap on. Mark empties the table up to the pink for a superb 132.

The players head to the interval, we'll be back in 15 minutes.

Selby 4-7 Yan (82-18)

This is some effort from Mark, given how the morning has gone. He drains one pressure red into the right middle to keep his break going, and frame ball black a few shots later disappears too. It's been heavy going for him this morning, but Mark will go into the interval only two in arrears.

Selby 4-7 Yan (51-18)

It's a half-century and counting for Mark, who is quickly closing in on a frame that he badly needs in the context of the match.

On the other table it's over, and Stephen Maguire has beaten Zhao Xintong 13-9.

Selby 4-7 Yan (11-18)

A good snooker from Yan, in behind the green, yields 18 points as Mark catches the pink three times from his attempted glancing escape off two cushions. Mark takes a bow when he eventually connects; he looks like he's enjoying himself in the Crucible even though it's been a tough match so far. He gets in next too, and splits the pack off the yellow to earn his first real scoring chance of this session.

Selby 4-7 Yan

It's a quick red-black combo from Yan, who wins his third frame on the spin.

Selby 4-6 Yan (9-64)

What a pot this is from Mark! After being frozen out all morning he finds a beauty of a long red and holds for the black. It's a glimmer of a chance, but on nine he misses a black off its spot and that will likely be that.

Selby 4-6 Yan (0-64)

Yan makes 31, but can't land on either pink or black that would leave Mark needing a snooker. He opts to play safe instead, putting the pink on the left rail as he does so, and Mark has it all to do with 67 left on the table.

Selby 4-6 Yan (0-55)

Mark blinks first, as his containing safety goes awry and he leaves a red on to the bottom left. This is going to need some intricate cueing from Yan as the reds are bunched around the black, but he's added 22 and counting so far and it's slowly opening up. It's now been over an hour since Mark last potted a ball.

Selby 4-6 Yan (0-33)

Yan's furious with himself as he loses the white on 33 and can't get to the potting angle of his next red. A long, long safety exchange follows, with neither player ceding any ground so far.

On our other table they're at the interval, and while Zhao has fought back to take the mini-session Stephen Maguire is now one frame from victory at 12-8.

Selby 4-6 Yan (0-19)

A safety exchange opens frame eleven, before Yan chances everything on a red down the left rail with the rest. He makes it, and lands on the pink; I think he's sensed that Mark's cold at the table so far today and has decided to go for it.

Selby 4-6 Yan

It's a 40 in total for Yan who, for the third time in the match, establishes a two-frame lead.

Selby 4-5 Yan (0-75)

This could be a frame winner; Yan bullets in a long, straight red to the bottom left and holds for the black. There's enough in open play for him to bank the frame here, and four reds and blacks so far look to have done the necessary.

Selby 4-5 Yan (0-43)

It's another look for Yan as he drops a red into the bottom left and comes around the back of the black to land on it perfectly. Again his break curtails early as he misses a red up to the yellow pocket, and a later chance when potting a red over the bottom left fails to yield position on the black. Mark hasn't really settled yet either, and goes in-off; it's a scrappy one here in frame 110.

Selby 4-5 Yan (0-24)

Yan looks sharp this morning. He drives in a long red to the bottom right, dragging the white across the table for the black, which he tidies up with the rest. That leaves a red long to the green pocket which Yan rolls in, and he's on the black again. The break clangs to a halt on 24 though when he can't find an angle on the black to open the reds.

Selby 4-5 Yan

There's enough on for a ton and Yan delivers it, registering a 101 to reclaim the lead in the match.

Selby 4-4 Yan (5-67)

Yan tidies up a swift 45 and counting to leave Mark needing snookers. It's not been a heavy-scoring match so far but this is a strong start to the morning from Yan.

Selby 4-4 Yan (5-28)

On 22 Yan goes into the pack off the blue but doesn't land on a red. In the safety exchange that follows he then goes in-off, from which Mark drains a red from the D but lands snookered on all colours. It's not running kindly for either player so far. Yan gets a chance now hough, as Mark misses a red long to the bottom left and Yan drops one into the bottom right from distance. The reds are spread everywhere and this is a big chance to win the frame.

Selby 4-4 Yan (0-17)

Yan gets away first, red to bottom right, but can't land on a colour to follow. He's quickly in again though after a poor safety from Mark, and two made plants on reds to the bottom right keeps him going early on.

Here we go

Rob Walker announces the players into the Crucible, and it's time. We'll have another eight frames this morning, with an interval after four.

Hard yards

Two fine tactical minds slugged it out yesterday afternoon. Yan and Mark split eight frames equally, with several of them going long as the two traded high quality safety shots without giving an inch. I'm sure the pigeon was impressed as well. Of the two Mark would probably be happier with the score as he didn’t really tap into anything like his best form until the final frame, while there was frustration for Yan as his early lead was pegged back.

Hello hello

Welcome to live coverage of day eight of the 2022 World Snooker Championship. We’ve been rattling through the second round in the last few days, and it’s been absorbing stuff. This morning Stephen Maguire and Zhao Xintong play to a finish, with Maguire 11-5 in front and on the brink of an upset. Our featured game will be the resumption of what’s been an almighty arm wrestle so far, as Mark Selby and Yan Bingtao pick it up from 4-4.

---

Good morning

Welcome back for another superb day of action at the Crucible with Ronnie O'Sullivan, Judd Trump and Mark Selby among the big names in action at the World Championship in Sheffield.

O'Sullivan, the current world No. 1, will be looking to complete a convincing victory over Mark Allen, while Trump is also in afternoon play following Selby in the morning.

Pigeon drama dominates day

A pigeon caused a bizarre and amusing delay in Mark Selby's second-round match against Yan Bingtao at the World Championship.

After five frames of the match with Yan leading 3-2, the bird had clearly seen enough snooker and decided to intervene in the most astonishing fashion.

'Phenomenal' - White lauds 'sublime' O'Sullivan at Crucible

The incident left both players shocked as the pigeon made its mark at the biggest event in the sport with the current world champion left to laugh at the scene.

"Oh, goodness me! Hang on!" exclaimed Philip Studd, on commentary for Eurosport at the time.

"We have got an unexpected visitor in the house! Has he bought a ticket? That is the question! Well, that is a first for the Crucible! Just paying a flying visit. Well, we talk about a bird's eye view!"

Former player Dominic Dale added from the booth: "I have never, ever seen that before! I saw a sparrow once at the Welsh Open a few years ago, but never a pigeon here at the Crucible."

As the pigeon eventually disappeared, Selby joked to the crowd: "He has gone to the dressing room!"

After a good while, the match referee had to implore the crowd to "settle down now please" as the laughing and surprised reactions continued in the arena.

'Most inappropriate shout of the week' - Allen heckled over snooker by confused fan

Today's schedule

Saturday, 23 April

10:00

Zhao Xintong 5-11 Stephen Maguire

Mark Selby 4-4 Yan Bingtao

14:30

Anthony McGill v Judd Trump

Mark Allen 4-12 Ronnie O’Sullivan

19:00

Neil Robertson v Jack Lisowski

Mark Selby 4-4 Yan Bingtao

- - -

Stream the 2022 World Championship and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+

World Championship 'Phenomenal' - White lauds 'sublime' O'Sullivan at Crucible 17 HOURS AGO