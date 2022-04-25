Snooker
John Higgins - Noppon Saengkham
13:59-16:59
Live
Higgins 11-5 Saengkham (25-4)
Higgins slots a long red. Brilliant effort from distance and he is right among the balls with chance to pile on the points.
World Championship
Humble Williams 'playing better than ever' as he eyes latest Crucible crown
Higgins 11-5 Saengkham (1-4)
No damage done to Higgins. Wonder how much fight there is left in Saengkham after a fairly wounding session last night.
Higgins 11-5 Saengkham (1-1)
Higgins with a slow drag pot on a long red, but no black to follow before the Thai player picks out a lovely cut on a red with a rest. Chance for him to get moving out there.
Higgins 11-5 Saengkham (0-0)
They emerged at 4-4 last night, but Higgins won seven out of the eight frames and rolled in two centuries to lead 11-4 before Saengkham won the 16th frame with a run of 64;.
Welcome back
We are almost ready to go with the final day of the last 16. Four-time winner John Higgins with an 11-5 lead over Noppon Saengkham while Kyren Wilson and Stuart Bingham are locked at 8-8 in the race to 13 frames. We'll be focusing firstly on Higgins as he bids to set up a meeting with Neil Robertson or Jack Liswoski in the quarter-finals.
How to watch the event
The World Snooker Championship 2022 will be available on Eurosport and discovery+, with all the latest news, reaction and highlights on Eurosport.com.
Schedule
Monday, 25 April
13:00
- Noppon Saengkham 5-11 John Higgins
- Kyren Wilson 8-8 Stuart Bingham
19:00
- Neil Robertson 7-9 Jack Lisowski
- Anthony McGill 6-10 Judd Trump
- -
