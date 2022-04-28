Premium Snooker Judd Trump - Mark Williams 13:45-17:00

Welcome

Ad

What a day of snooker action we have coming up!

World Championship 'World Seniors Championship' - Trump jokes about O'Sullivan, Higgins, Williams AN HOUR AGO

Judd Trump will be taking on Mark Williams from 1pm UK time in the afternoon session.

That is before Ronnie O'Sullivan faces yet another legend of the sport, John Higgins, from 7pm UK time.

Yes, the 'Class of '92' trio are all in action in the last four at the Crucible with Trump joining the party in Sheffield.

'World Seniors Championship' - Trump jokes about O'Sullivan, Higgins, Williams

Judd Trump has joked about the "World Seniors Championship" he has found himself in the middle of as the final four approaches at the Crucible.

Ahead of the semi-finals at the World Championship, the 32-year-old has added some mirth to proceedings by observing that he is joining the 'Class of '92' on the biggest stage in Sheffield.

The Bristolian, who enjoyed a wild fluke from a treble and also joked with the crowd and referee over a cheeky trick as he overcame Stuart Bingham on Wednesday, is back in action against three-time champion Williams on Thursday afternoon.

Trump eventually held his composure to beat Bingham 13-8 and book a place in the last four, but now the challenge only gets trickier as he faces a red-hot Williams, who has arguably been the form player so far at the prestigious tournament.

Ahead of the encounter with 'The Welsh Potting Machine', Trump took to social media to jest about the ages of the three players who are left in the draw with him at the Crucible. At the same time, he noted that they were "three legends of the game".

"I've ended up stuck in the middle of a World Seniors Championship," Trump wrote on Twitter.

"Super excited for the semi-finals, though, still battling it out with three legends of the game!"

‘He can’t play like that’ - White fires warning to O’Sullivan

- - -

Stream the 2022 World Championship and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+

World Championship Higgins relishing ‘special’ O’Sullivan semi-final as Trump joins Class of ’92 in dream line-up 2 HOURS AGO