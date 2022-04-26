Premium Snooker Stephen Maguire - Ronnie O'Sullivan 11:00-14:00 Live

We go again

O'Sullivan 3-1 Maguire

Stephen could be 4-0 up, instead he's 3-1 down - and at some point during this match, Ronnie will start playing. He's in big trouble; join me after the mid-sesh to find out how big.

O'Sullivan 2-1 Maguire (64-55)

Ronnie gets the wrong side of the blue ... and spanks it home anyway, then clatters home the pink too!

O'Sullivan 2-1 Maguire (16-55)

Yan has pulled a frame back to trail Mark J 2-1, while Stephen loses the white a little so has to take on a red with the rest ... and misses it to left corner! Having done all the hard work opening up the table, he's now in serious danger of losing the frame, which would sting and then some. There are no difficult balls, so he's relying on Ronnie making an error; good luck with that, old mate.

O'Sullivan 2-1 Maguire (0-30)

It's Stephen in at the start of frame four and he really needs to make this count.

O'Sullivan 2-1 Maguire

Yup, there it is. Stephen will be extremely naused he's trailing here, but encouraged by how Ronnie is playing.

O'Sullivan 1-1 Maguire (59-45)

Eeesh, looking for a thin contact on the final red, marooned on the baulk cushion, Ronnie cedes a free ball; can Stephen work his way down to it? He's got a bit of angle but needs to play it at pace and can't force it down; surely this will now, at last, be the frame?

O'Sullivan 1-1 Maguire (59-17)

Ronnie goes in-off, there's now a red up in baulk, and now Stephen has a proper chance to twok.

O'Sullivan 1-1 Maguire (59-17)

Ronnie should've closed this out 10 minutes ago but instead Stephen is at the table, trying to steal. The four remaining reds are in nasty positions, three near the top cushion and one bothered by the black; it goes down, though, and here comes the key shot: can Stephen cannon the cluster off the blue? Well, yes and no: he hits the black first, gets nowhere, and has to play safe. He now needs every ball to seize the frame while, on the other table, Mark J now leads Yan 2-0,

O'Sullivan 1-1 Maguire (55-7)

Neither of these are at it yet, Stephen missing a red then Ronnie missing a black, and frame that looked a lock is now scrappy.

O'Sullivan 1-1 Maguire (54-3)

But then Ronnie makes one, missing a red to right corner with the rest; can Stephen steal?

O'Sullivan 1-1 Maguire (54-0)

Yup, Ronnie swiftly accumulates like he's been doing it all his life, which he has. Stephen can't afford to make the kind of errors he's perpetrated in the last two frames if he's to even make this close.

O'Sullivan 1-1 Maguire (7-0)

Stephen tries for a long red to left corner, only to discover there's another blocking it off. That is going to cost him.

O'Sullivan 1-1 Maguire

Stephen has missed a trick here - never give a genius an even break, as the age-old saying goes.

O'Sullivan 0-1 Maguire (45-16)

"He'll be enraged," says Neal, when Stephen misses a simple red to right corner. Ronnie will surely polish off from here, while on the other table, Mark J has taken the first frame to lead Yan 1-0.

O'Sullivan 0-1 Maguire (37-9)

Ronnie returns but when he runs out of position a poor safety leaves Stephen a red to left corner. He rams it home, liberates the black, and this is a great chance for 2-0. Already, Ronnie will be rueing that black missed off its spot.

O'Sullivan 0-1 Maguire (24-0)

Now it's Stephen who misses a straightforward pot, a red to right corner, then Ronnie gets back in before leaving the arena to remove some fibres from his tip.

O'Sullivan 0-1 Maguire (17-0)

Ronnie flows a gorgeous opening red to left corner and follows it with a black. He looks in terrific touch, and I feel stupid for saying this, but already this looks like a frame-winning opportunity ... then "the greatest player around the black spot we've ever seen misses a black off its spot for no apparent reason" says Neal in comms. "I didn't see that coming and neither did he." But he gets lucky, leaving nowt.

O'Sullivan 0-1 Maguire

Ronnie pots a red into the yellow pocket and gets great action on the white, but when he can't develop anything, concedes.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Maguire (7-61)

Stephen runs out of position with one snooker required and the way the table is, very few balls in the central areas, it'll be hard to get

O'Sullivan 0-0 Maguire (7-46)

Stephen leaves Ronnie a starter then he rides a colossal kick on the brown ... but only for one more red; he's forced to play safe off the blue. This is now a really scrappy one, green, brown and blue close to the green pocket and the remaining reds close to the cushion and close to right corner. but if anyone can resolve the mess it's Ronnie, and when Stephen leaves him a plant he slides it home, sinks the green ... and brings the white back into left-middle! Left a starter, Stephen sees it away, develops two more reds, and suddenly he's nearly home.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Maguire (0-41)

The table is lively, turning a stun into a screw which takes the white towards the side cushion; Stephen plays safe with a handy lead in his favour.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Maguire (0-25)

Who had these as their last eight then? Ronnie, it must be said, is looking very strong and so is Mark J - but the best player in the first week is rarely the best player at the end of the second week, and Judd has plenty of room for improvement while Yan is so difficult to beat and Jack is in the form of his life. Anyway, it's Stephen in first and he's looking extremely calm at the table, hair swept back and eveything.

This morning

We'll be majoring on the most naturally talented player ever to pick up a cut (TMNTPETPUAC) - of course. He meets Stephen Maguire - the qualifier Stephen Maguire! - and what a sign of strength in depth that is - in a match that looks extremely tasty. As does Yan Bingtao v Mark Williams. Yan is an awesome competitor, while Mark is the same - and in what might just be the form of his life. Here we go!

Morning all

And welcome to the last eight of the 2022 snooker World Championships!

