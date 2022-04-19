Premium Snooker John Higgins - Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 02:54:24 Replay

We will be back at 10am BST on Wednesday morning with John Higgins facing Thepchaiya Un-Nooh. Higgins 5-4 behind in that match as they play to a finish. Former finalists Kyren Wilson and Ding Junhui also begin their last-32 match. See you back here for more live updates.

Lisowski 6-2 Stevens

Breaks of 53, 58, 106, 100, 52 and 73 sees Jackpot lead Stevens 6-2. Winner of that will face Neil Robertson in the last 16.

Yan 10-6 Wakelin

Not enough in the end from Wakelin, who fell away after drawing level at 5-5. Yan in good scoring form before he faces Selby.

Yan 9-6 Wakelin (70-8)

Yan is a happy man. Punches the air as Wakelin offers the handshake with the black staying up. Yan through to the last 16 to face world champion Mark Selby. That match starts on Friday morning and concludes on Saturday night.

Yan 9-6 Wakelin (70-7)

Wakelin needing a snooker otherwise this match is over.

Yan 9-6 Wakelin (56-7)

Wakelin with a tough attempt on a red along the top cushion. No joy there and Yan returns to table looking to finally seal his progress.

Yan 9-6 Wakelin (48-7)

An effort of 48 from Yan, but not finishing off the job in one visit. Still eight reds left on the table. Some odd shot choices in refusing to get the pack of reds opened up. Wakelin with chance to mount a counter attack.

Yan 9-6 Wakelin (16-1)

Poor safety from Wakelin. Another early chance for Yan. Would not want to prolong this match.

Yan 9-6 Wakelin (0-1)

Be interesting to see the response from Yan. Another fine cut on a red from Wakelin to a centre pocket to gain access to the table, but he misses brown to a middle bag.

Yan 9-5 Wakelin (51-62)

Just short of pace on pink, but he needs to power the white around the houses. In goes pink to middle. White almost drops in a top pocket, but stays up. And in goes the black off its spot. A real brave pot in the circumstances. And somehow he trails 9-6 now.

Yan 9-5 Wakelin (51-44)

Blunder by Yan to leave a red over pocket. And this could be a remarkable steal for Wakelin. Needs blue, pink and black for the frame.

Yan 9-5 Wakelin (51-29)

Well, 38 but ends up short of pace on blue. Misses a mid-range red and that means this match is still alive. Real blunder by Yan.

Yan 9-5 Wakelin (51-20)

This is looking very ominous for Wakelin here. Should be the business concluded at this visit.

Yan 9-5 Wakelin (21-20)

Some true grit on display from Wakelin. Cue ball is all over the place, but he is picking out some fine pots to keep active. Great green to open up the pack of reds, but didn't land on a red and he overcuts the red. Chance passes to Yan, who can win frame and match here and now.

Yan 9-5 Wakelin (13-4)

Pink doesn't drop to a middle pocket for Yan. Didn't expect him to miss that. A fan shouts out: "Come on Chris.." Easier said than done when you need all five frames to stay alive.

Yan 9-5 Wakelin (12-0)

Another fine long red by Yan early in this 15th frame. Keen to get this match done and dusted in one hit here. The reward for victory is a crack at world champion Mark Selby in the last 16. That should be a real corker with Yan in this form.

Yan 8-5 Wakelin (85-46)

Break reaches 53, but red down cushion with rest doesn't drop. Too much power, but Wakelin fails to drop in red along top cushion. Chance for Yan, but he is not in ideal position after a fine recovery pot on brown. He then digs down to hole yellow. Great pot. And that is going to be the frame for a 9-5 lead. A clearance of 32 as the black disappears. Wakelin faltering since levelling at 5-5.

Yan 8-5 Wakelin (7-46)

Decent safety by Wakelin, but a stunning long red by Yan and suddenly the momentum swings well back to his opponent. What is he going to produce in response?

Yan 8-5 Wakelin (0-46)

Classy, classy response so far from Wakelin, but he reaches 46 before throwing in a horror shot. Missed the attempted cannon from potting black and that could be end of break. Hampered cueing next to red is a nightmare. Just the safety shot.

Yan 8-5 Wakelin (0-5)

Yan has not shirked a pot tonight. Has been very aggressive when the opportunity has presented itself. Chance of a red to a centre pocket, but just fails to drop. Wakelin must get his scoring boots on here you suspect.

Yan 7-5 Wakelin (77-17)

Wakelin forced to go for a make-or-break green. Rattles the jaws as he attempted to stun in the green and that is going to cost him the frame. Yan with an 8-5 advantage at the mid-session. Seeking out two more frames to secure a meeting with Mark Selby in the last 16.

Lisowski 2-2 Stevens (0-0)

Nothing between Jack Lisowski and Matthew Stevens on the other table. Nicely poised at 2-2 with five more frames of their opening session still to play.

Yan 7-5 Wakelin (65-16)

Huge moments in this match. Four reds left up, but tough to make a winning clearance if Wakelin gets the chance.

Yan 7-5 Wakelin (65-15)

A break of 30 from Yan, but frame not yet finished as a tough cutback on a red to green bag fails to hit the pocket. Big moments coming up for Wakelin's future health in this match.

Yan 7-5 Wakelin (44-8)

Wakelin seems to be going off the boil at the crucial moment. Chance for Yan to surge three frames clear at the mid-session interval with three reds around the pink spot all handily placed.

Yan 7-5 Wakelin (20-8)

A tactical blunder by Wakelin. Leaves Yan with a red to a middle pocket when white should have been rolled up against pack of reds. Chance for the no. 16 seed to get his nose in front in this 13th frame of an absorbing contest.

White praises 'winning machine' Robertson

Some nice analysis from 'The Whirlwind'.

'He's turned into a winning machine' - Robertson 'rightly favourite' says White

Yan 7-5 Wakelin (0-8)

Well, you can't hit a ball any cleaner than that. Wakelin drills in a long red at pace and holds for the black, but then butchers a close-range red seconds later. Disappointing finish when he look poised to get potting.

Yan 6-5 Wakelin (106-0)

The Tiger with a tigerish century. Really has been exhilarating from the former Masters champion. A knock of 106 right on cue. He leads by two frames for the first time in this match. The fans clearly revelling in the action out there.

Lisowski 2-0 Stevens

53 and 58 helps Jackpot move two frames up on Stevens.

Yan 6-5 Wakelin (48-0)

Fabulous stuff from Yan. Looked like he was running out of position, but a wonderful recovery pot on a red to keep the break going. Then rattles home the green before opening up a few reds. Right in the mood as he chases a two-frame advantage for the first time in this match.

Yan 6-5 Wakelin (0-0)

Yan: Breaks of 71, 68, 79, 69, 56, 62, 84, 100 and 55. Wakelin: 130, 74, 51, 55 and 77. Both of these men clearly enjoying the confrontation.

Yan 5-5 Wakelin (80-28)

Yan faced with a pressure pot on a red, but rolls it in like it was hanging over the pocket. Stunning shot. Looks like Wakelin's chance has slipped away in this frame. Yan going to move one clear again in the race to 10 at 6-5. A break of 50 or better in every frame of this match so far. High level snooker.

Yan 5-5 Wakelin (56-28)

Wakelin attempts to persuade a red at pace to drop down a side cushion. Again, too much pace on the pot with rest as object ball stays out, but no damage done. Down to the final three reds and this frame still in the balance.

Yan 5-5 Wakelin (56-0)

Breaks down on 55, but unlikely to cost him as Wakelin goes for broke with a tough long red. Doesn't drop and chance for Yan to move one frame clear, but he then can't convert a brown from close range. Chance of the counter attack from the Englishman.

Yan 5-5 Wakelin (47-0)

Another early chance in this 11th frame for Wakelin, but he hits a red at pace along the top rail. Too much pace and red doesn't drop. Yan handed chance to get his hand on the table. Break quickly moves to 47. Looks in fine touch.

Yan 5-4 Wakelin (0-85)

Wakelin has made a very positive start to the night. A break of 77 from the Rugby man and he is level at 5-5. This match is brimming with quality. Could go either way.

Yan 5-4 Wakelin (0-30)

Wakelin first to the punch then in this first frame of the evening. Would dearly love to put together a nice break in his bid to restore parity at 5-5. Slots a nice black to the yellow pocket and plenty of points available.

Yan 5-4 Wakelin (0-1)

Wakelin gets this second and deciding session off and running. Yan goes for a long pot, but tough cueing and he misses that red by a fair distance.

Yan 5-4 Wakelin (0-0)

Welcome back. Almost ready to go with tonight's action. Former Masters champion Yan Bingtao chases a last-16 meeting against world champion Mark Selby, but first he must see off world No. 62 Chris Wakelin. Jack Lisowski starts out against former world finalist Matthew Stevens in what is an enticing generation game. The winner of that one will face 2010 world champion Neil Robertson in the second round.

That's us for now

Join us again from 6.45pm BST for the conclusion of Yan Bingtao versus Chris Wakelin.

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh leads John Higgins

What a Monday afternoon matinee we've been treated to there. Fearless attacking, heavy scoring and even a smidge of high quality safety in the lull. Thepchaiya looked like he might pull away at 4-2, but a missed blue opened the door for John to fire in 106 and 98 to draw level. Not unnerved in the slightest, a ton in response from Thepchaiya means he holds a narrow but on balance deserved lead overnight. You do not want to be missing the denouement of this one tomorrow.

Higgins 4-5 Un-Nooh

Whatever you were supposed to be doing at 10.00am BST tomorrow, bin it off for the conclusion of this. A brilliant total clearance of 114 from Thepchaiya means he'll lead John 5-4 when that gets going. Both players get a huge ovation, as well they should.

Higgins 4-4 Un-Nooh (0-52)

Thepchaiya's nickname is F1, and the F could easily stand for Fearless. He forces a red into the yellow pocket in baulk, and then plays a lavish split on the reds thereafter that works out perfectly. It's a rapid fire half-century and he's got a great chance to sort the frame now. What a session this has been, no one wants this to end but it looks like it will shortly.

Higgins 4-4 Un-Nooh (0-24)

A big 'Ooh!' at the Crucible as John takes on a red to the left middle, which looks in all the way but spits back out. And how about this from Thepchaiya? He gambles everything on a cut on a red to the bottom left, makes it, and then drains a long blue into the green pocket! What a pair of shots that is after effectively being frozen out for two frames. It's a chance and, as we've learned with Thepchaiya, he's not for mulling over his shot selection and is getting on with it.

Higgins 4-4 Un-Nooh

He loves a double, part infinity of infinity; John doubles the final red but then misses the yellow for the century. Bah! We're level again, and the final frame of this engrossing match is incoming.

Higgins 3-4 Un-Nooh (70-0)

John leaves frame ball pink a little awkward, having to bridge over another red to get to the angle, but he drops it right in the heart of the pocket. Only a red on the upper left rail can realistically deny John his third ton of the day here.

Higgins 3-4 Un-Nooh (55-0)

That missed blue by Thepchaiya is already shaping up to be a huge turning point in this match, as John zones in on another frame. A good recovery pot on the brown takes him back down to the reds and a half-century is quickly in the books.

Higgins 3-4 Un-Nooh (15-0)

Thepchaiya goes all out for a long red to the bottom right at the start of frame eight, but it rattles out and he's left John a tough red across the table and into the bottom left. John makes it, rides his luck to land on the black and with a scattered bunch this a big chance to register another big visit.

Higgins 3-4 Un-Nooh

Nothing wrong with John's big moment moxie here, as he rattles in his second century of the day. A 106 punishes Thepchaiya's shocking missed blue in full.

Higgins 2-4 Un-Nooh (55-1)

This is more like it from John. He composes himself to pick off a half-ton and counting, and needs red-colour to bank the frame. John needed this, and it's turning into a gripping, tit-for-tat encounter already.

On our other table, Stuart Bingham is through to the second round with a 10-5 victory over Lyu Haotian.

Higgins 2-4 Un-Nooh (16-1)

A shot to nothing sees John pot the first red of frame seven, and then gets a good chance when Thepchaiya makes a hash of an attempted swerve pot and leaves a red to the bottom right. John misses it - a shocker - but after Thepchaiya cleans it up he then misses a virtually straight blue to left middle! It's getting a bit twitchy out there. John's in, and needs to make this chance stick.

Higgins 2-4 Un-Nooh

John pots red-green-red, extending his requirement to two snookers, but when he fails to convert a black long to the yellow pocket he concedes the frame.

On our other table Stuart Bingham now leads Lyu Haotian 9-5.

Higgins 2-3 Un-Nooh (5-65)

Drama! Thepchaiya misses frame ball pink into the right middle and with 59 left on, John is still in this. All four remaining reds are tied up and Thepchaiya finds an absolute jazzer of a snooker, tight in behind the yellow near the top cushion. John can't escape, and now requires a snooker.

Higgins 2-3 Un-Nooh (5-53)

A made plant keeps Thepchaiya's break ticking over, and he grafts a half-century that is mightily impressive given the state of the table. Another made plant to the bottom left keeps things trucking, and if he takes this out at this visit it's one of the best breaks you will see at this tournament.

Higgins 2-3 Un-Nooh (5-21)

Thepchaiya gives four away at the start of frame six, ahead of a prolonged safety exchange that progressively bunches all 15 reds in the left corner of the table. The deadlock is broken when John flukes a red into the bottom left, and he's on green to left middle. It's not far off straight but John misses it, and it's a glimmer of a chance for Thepchaiya. The black and blue are out of commission for now but the pink is available; it'll be difficult to make a substantial visit here but he's started well enough.

Higgins 2-3 Un-Nooh

One excellent positional shot from Thepchaiya, moving three reds below the pink after potting the black, leaves the frame at his mercy. He quickly clears the winning post with a 39 to take the frame.

Higgins 2-2 Un-Nooh (21-47)

It's another gift for John as Thepchaiya catches the knuckle of the left middle when playing safe and leaves an easy red. There's work to do to get the seven reds thereafter in position for a clearance, and it breaks down immediately as John misses one along the rail to the bottom right. He's left one to the left middle for Thepchaiya; in it goes, and he's got a chance to get over the line now.

Higgins 2-2 Un-Nooh (6-46)

It's another error from John, who gets a double kiss on a containing safety and leaves the red to the bottom left. Thepchaiya can only reply with six, before John flukes a red into the bottom left and then tucks in behind the yellow. A rare safety exchange between these two follows in which John picks up four from a miss and then an easy starter to the bottom left. That goes, but position doesn't follow; for the first time in this match, we're a bit bogged down.

Higgins 2-2 Un-Nooh (0-40)

We're back, and John makes an immediate error when he catches the blue on his way back up the table from a safety. Thepchaiya cashes in for only 22 though, as a canon off one red to land on another goes awry and he's on nowt. A good safety from him though snookers John on all reds, and he hits the pink three times before mastering his one-cushion escape at the third attempt.

On the other table, Lyu Haotian has won the final frame before the interval against Stuart Bingham on a respotted black, and now trails 8-5.

Higgins 2-2 Un-Nooh

What a lovely little afternoon feast that has been. A superb clearance of 128 from John sends us into an interval, though I think everyone at The Crucible would happily watch both these guys play through it.

On the other table, Stuart Bingham now leads Lyu Haotian 8-4. We'll be back in 15 minutes.

Higgins 1-2 Un-Nooh (68-1)

He loves a double. John loses position on 59, but bullets a double into the right middle to keep going. Frame ball red soon follows into the opposite pocket and we're rattling along in this match, it's great to watch.

Higgins 1-2 Un-Nooh (51-1)

John fills his boots to reach 44, before making a tough plant to the bottom left to keep going. A delicate pink to left middle follows - just - for the half-ton, and he's split a cluster of adjacent reds in the process. That should sort the frame.

Higgins 1-2 Un-Nooh (14-1)

Oof, this could be expensive for Thepchaiya. He floats in a delightful long red to the bottom right, which leaves a cut back on the black to the other corner. The natural angle cracks the pack open but he's missed the pot, and left a load on for John.

Higgins 1-2 Un-Nooh

This is the Thepchaiya that was briefly in the top 16 two years ago, as a break of 80 restores his lead.

Higgins 1-1 Un-Nooh (0-54)

In co-comms Fouldsy calls Thepchaiya a one-off, who plays to his own rules. You can see the point; from speed of play to shot selection, Thepchaiya is unorthodox but when it works it works, and you can be swept in a mini-session in well under an hour if he's on it. He's raced to a half-century here, and there's enough free to win the frame without risking any canons.

Higgins 1-1 Un-Nooh (0-22)

It's a hill of missed reds to start frame three, before an attempt to rest on the pack from John goes awry and he gifts Thepchaiya an easy starter. There's a nice spread of reds here and the pink for the time being will go on the black spot, so it's a decent chance.

Higgins 1-1 Un-Nooh

Thepchaiya goes in-off when trying to play for the snooker he needs. From the D John dishes up to the pink, and we're all square.

Higgins 0-1 Un-Nooh (60-30)

John negotiates the final three awkward reds superbly, pausing briefly to ask an audience member to stop fidgeting in his eyeline. They're all dispatched with colours, and Thepchaiya needs a snooker already as John misses the yellow.

Higgins 0-1 Un-Nooh (32-30)

How much John has been affected by that Tour final only he knows, but he's not started too well here. Thepchaiya responds with 30 but the reds are awkward, and he eventually misses a tough one long to the yellow pocket. John's back in and soon back in front, but has three problem reds to negotiate in the bottom left corner to win the frame.

Higgins 0-1 Un-Nooh (22-0)

At the start of frame two John snicks in a thin red, but ends up marooned in the pack and not on a colour. He then picks up five as Thepchaiya sends the blue in-off, and then tags in a long red to go back up for the green. It's a chance for John, but on 16 he decelerates horribly through a simple pink to the bottom left and misses it. That's a shocker, and Thepchaiya can counter here.

Higgins 0-1 Un-Nooh

Thepchaiya duly does win the frame, clearing up to the pink which he flukes into the yellow pocket.

Higgins 0-0 Un-Nooh (32-56)

John loses position on 32, and is forced to take a red long to the green pocket which rattles out. He then drops Thepchaiya in all sorts of bother with the white tight on the bottom rail, but Thepchaiya picks out a glorious red to right middle and it's a chance to win the frame.

Higgins 0-0 Un-Nooh (24-55)

Thepchaiya glides to the brink of a half-century, but misses a relatively straightforward red to bottom left from close range just as the winning line hoved into view. That's left John in, and it's a chance to counter. Even at this stage, this could sting if Thepchaiya loses the frame from that miss.

Higgins 0-0 Un-Nooh (0-25)

John gives away six after clipping the pink on a one-cushion deadweight escape to rest on the pack. He makes it at the second attempt, but he's left a red on to the left middle. Thepchaiya is off and running, with his break at 19 and counting.

Let's get about it

Our MC Rob Walker gets things popping, and announces the players into a lively Crucible Theatre.

On the other table today Stuart Bingham and Lyu Haotian play to a finish, with Bingham leading 6-3. We'll keep you informed on what's happening.

Un-Nooh

If you think fate has hoofed you in the gnashers a few times, get on this. Thepchaiya has qualified for the World Championship three times in his career, only to be drawn against Higgins in 2018, Judd Trump in 2019 and Ronnie O’Sullivan in 2020. That led to a first round exit each time, but he did take Judd all the way to a decider when they met.

Conversely, he was hosed 10-1 by Ronnie a year later in the quickest first round match in Crucible history. Speed is what it’s all about with Thepchaiya; he has one of the quickest shot times in the game at near 17 seconds and is a former winner of the Snooker Shoot Out.

The Wizard

It’s been a curate’s egg of a year for John. On balance his form has been superb, picking up the European Series first prize of £150,000 and reaching the finals of the English Open, Northern Ireland Open, Champion of Champions, Scottish Open, and the Tour Championship. The bad news is he’s lost all of those finals, and three of them from in front needing just one frame for victory.

After his collapse from 9-4 in front to Robertson at the Tour Championship a few weeks ago, he admitted that he didn’t know how long it would take to get over it. We haven’t seen John on the baize since, so it’ll be fascinating to see if he can shake it out of his system and get on a roll here. He knows the course all too well, having won in Sheffield in 1998, 2007, 2009 and 2011.

Good afternoon

Welcome back to live coverage of day four of the 2022 World Snooker Championship. Neil Robertson is through to the second round, and this afternoon we get to watch Crucible royalty. John Higgins will be on the baize shortly to take on Thepchaiya Un-Nooh.

---

That's us done for the morning

Join us again at 2.15pm BST for:

Stuart Bingham (Eng) 6-3 Lyu Haotian (Chn)

John Higgins (Sco) v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh (Tha)

Not bad, eh?

On table 2

Wakelin now leads Bintao 4-3.

Neil Robertson beats Ashley Hugill 10-5!

That's a good start from the favourite, whose talent should be worth more than one world title. He finishes with 110, his 58t ton of the season - more than anyone else - and meets Lisowski or Stevens next, having served notice that he remains in decent nick. Ashley, meanwhile, gave a decent account of himself and has plenty to build on for next season.

Robertson 9-5 Hugill (48-3)

Yup, Neil is taking these nicely, and looks in decent shape for a fourth ton of the match.

Robertson 9-5 Hugill (9-3)

Of course, as I type that, he misses a red after clattering home the yellow, leaving Neil all sorts. Surely this time, this match is over?

Robertson 9-5 Hugill (1-3)

Neil wobbles in a long red but an infelicitous kiss off the yellow means he can only roll up to the brown. Then, when Ashley cuts in a fine starter, he looks in decent shape to rack up a lead...

Elsewhere

It's now Bingtao 3-3 Wakelin.

Robertson 9-5 Hugill

All the players on the tour can play well enough to take frames off all the others and we're seeing that now.

Robertson 9-4 Hugill (43-64)

This is good from Ashley, who's taking these well. The penultimate red is cloesish to the yellow and he's bridging over the green to get at it ..but it's there. One more good pot and this'll look a lot like 9-5. Shonuff, the final red goes to right corner, but the black is a little straight ... no matter, a fine shot from Ashley gets him onto the yellow and this'll be another frame to him!

Robertson 9-4 Hugill (43-8)

All the more so now! He misses a red, then Ashley rockets one to right corner, developing everything, and though he daren't miss, he's very quickly fashioned a very presentable opportunity.

Robertson 9-4 Hugill (43-0)

But no! He catches the near jaw trying to force a red along the top cushion, and though he doesn't leave anything, Ashley is still involved!

Robertson 9-4 Hugill (34-0)

Neil's had enough. He gets away in frame 14, and already this looks like curtains.

Off we go again!

Bingtao now leads Wakelin 3-2

Elsewhere

It's still Bingtao 2-2 Wakelin.

Robertson 9-4 Hugill

Ashley sends the pink close to the pocket, Neil has one go at banging out then concedes. Join me again in 15 for the resumption.

Robertson 9-3 Hugill (47-69)

Ashley almost goes in-off, a rueful smile illustrating how close that was to curtains, then Neil has to pit the blue, trying a snooker to the side of the black thereafter - the pink is on its other side. Here he goes ... and he hits.

Robertson 9-3 Hugill (47-69)

And there's one! Ashley gave that up very easily.

Robertson 9-3 Hugill (42-69)

Twenty-seven behind with18 on, Neil returns to the table when Ashley misses the blue, needing two snookers.

Robertson 9-3 Hugill (42-62)

Come on Ashley! He makes his first fifty since frame four, then plays off the final red, marooned on black cush, to send it down the table. Neil then leaves it, and Ashley is now a big favourite for the frame, seeing away the black and with just the colours to go, a delicate yellow cut into the green pocket. This is going beyond the interval.

Robertson 9-3 Hugill (42-10)

When Man United were good at football in April 2000, West Ham took the lead at Old Trafford and were battered 7-1 when, had they just not bothered, they might've got away with 2-0. That's a bit like Ashley going 3-1 here, but he rolls a nice starter to middle, and though he can't capitalise, when Neil misses one, he's got another chance to prolong the match past the mid-sesh.

Robertson 9-3 Hugill (42-0)

Yup, as I type that Neil splits the back, developing everything ... finishing on nothing! This game!

Robertson 9-3 Hugill (36-0)

A slow start to frame 12, but it's Neil in first and he carefully accumulates, resolving a difficult table. Increasingly, this looks like curtains.

Elsewhere

It's Bingtao 2-2 Wakelin.

Robertson 9-3 Hugill

Ashley sinks green and brown but Neil smashes blue to yellow pocket, and needs one more for a sweep of the morning frames that'd also see him into round two.

Robertson 8-3 Hugill (66-31)

Neil drains the yellow but Ashley plays on despite needing three snookers - good luck old boy.

Robertson 8-3 Hugill (64-31)

Ashley takes on a long red and misses, but in the process he develops the green and hides the white behind it, the red towards right corner. A three-cushion escape rescues Neil ... and next shot, he absolutely clatters in a long red to the green pocket. That barely looked on! It wasn't really, unless you're a potter like the Thunder, and when he sinks thee black, Ashley needs a snooker.

Robertson 8-3 Hugill (56-31)

With one red remaining, Neil runs out of position, playing safe. The chase is on!

Robertson 8-3 Hugill (41-31)

Eesh, Ashley catches a pink half-ball - full-ball and he's cruising - so takes on a long red to left corner, cues right across it, and Neil sinks a starter. However, there are three reds near the top cushion and one stuck to the black, so clearing up from here will be tough. Neil, though, jams in behind a member of the former group - "that is ridiculous" says Dominic - and suddenly, the frame opens up.

Robertson 8-3 Hugill (28-25)

Neil wobbles in a black that looked to my untrained eye like it was going to stay out. But it means he's not on much, trying a red that's very close to the white into right corner - this is a tight match, he plays safe - and it bounces out of the jaws, landing safe. So Ashley takes on a difficult one - he needs to - drains it - and can he makes something happen? He wins this and the next, at 8-5 he's still involved. But that if is doing Jon-Pall Sigmasson-style heavy lifting.

Robertson 8-3 Hugill (20-14)

Ashley gets in ... and gets out. A short safety bout then finds Neil at the table, and though his cue-ball control hasn't been perfect today, there are points out there for him.

Not anymore

Wakelin makes a ton to level at 1-1.

Elsewhere

Bingtao leads Wakelin 1-0.

Robertson 8-3 Hugill

A player of Neil's brilliance should have more than one world title. Is this his year?

Robertson 7-3 Hugill (70-0)

Neil hasn't played that well this morning, but it's not going to matter.

Robertson 7-3 Hugill (36-0)

Reprieve for Ashley! Neil misses a cut-back red to left corner - truth be told, he doesn't actually get near it - but Ashley then leaves him one, and that will, you fear, be the frame.

Robertson 7-3 Hugill (7-0)

Oh Ashley love. He leaves a simple starter, Neil drains it, adds a blue, splatters the pack, and already Ashley will be fearing the worst.

Robertson 7-3 Hugill

Neil makes it six frames on the spin, and looks every inch a potential champ.

Robertson 6-3 Hugill (55-15)

Actually, I went too early there - there are two difficult reds and Neil will need one - a good safety forces Ashley to leave it him, and that will be 7-3.

Robertson 6-3 Hugill (40-15)

Ashely dangles a nice starter for Neil, the white in the middle of the tale and the red towards left corner. It disappears, so does the black, and this is going to be 7-3.

Robertson 6-3 Hugill (33-15)

We - in the broadest-possible sense - are chasing the final five reds, two of which are on the top cushion and three of which ate in the middle sector of the table.

Robertson 6-3 Hugill (33-15)

Neil is so nicely grooved at the moment, and as he accumulates we cut to Ashley looking glum - as well he might. He badly needs to win this frame - he badly needs to win this session - and he still can, because the reds are scattered and, on 32, Neil has no choice but to play safe. Thing is, Ashley then leaves him one, which he drains, before playing to the baulk cushion and knocking the green safe

Robertson 6-3 Hugill (1-15)

Neil played superbly at the end of yesterday's first session, and Ashley will have been relieved when it ended. That isn't to say he didn't play well, just that when the world's best player gets going - and at the moment, that's Neil - there's not much anyone can do. Anyhow, Ashley sinks a long red of the sort he must to make this close ... only to miss what Dominic terms a "rudimentary black" off its spot. "That'll dismay him," he says, with extreme understatement. Neil dukl sinks a starter to middle, and off he goes.

Off we go!

They boyz baize

Oooh yeah!

Today's early sesh

For you we have:

Yan Bingtao (Chn) v Chris Wakelin (Eng)

Neil Robertson (Aus) 6-3 Ashley Hugill (Eng)

We'll be focusing on the latter, but the former is interesting too. Wakelin was excellent in qualifying, while Bingtao is a potential champion who can struggle early in tournaments.

Morning all!

And welcome to day four of the World Snooker Championship 2022!

Schedule and dates

First round (best of 19 frames)

Saturday, 16 April

10:00

Mark Selby (1) 6-3 Jamie Jones

Zhao Xintong (7) 7-2 Jamie Clarke

14:30

Barry Hawkins (9) 3-6 Jackson Page

Ronnie O’Sullivan (2) 6-3 David Gilbert

19:00

Shaun Murphy (10) 3-6 Stephen Maguire

Mark Selby (1) 10-7 Jamie Jones

Sunday, 17 April

10:00

Anthony McGill (13) 6-3 Liam Highfield

Zhao Xintong (7) 10-2 Jamie Clarke

14:30

Mark Williams (8) 7-2 Michael White

Ronnie O’Sullivan (2) 10-5 David Gilbert

19:00

Barry Hawkins (9) 7-10 Jackson Page

Shaun Murphy (10) 8-10 Stephen Maguire

Monday, 18 April

10:00

Mark Allen (15) 10-6 Scott Donaldson

(15) 10-6 Scott Donaldson Anthony McGill (13) 6-3 Liam Highfield

14:30

Neil Robertson (3) 6-3 Ashley Hugill

Mark Williams (8) 10-3 Michael White

19:00

Stuart Bingham (12) 6-3 Lyu Haotian

Mark Allen (15) 10-6 Scott Donaldson

Tuesday, 19 April

10:00

Yan Bingtao (16) v Chris Wakelin

Neil Robertson (3) v Ashley Hugill

14:30

John Higgins (6) v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Stuart Bingham (12) v Lyu Haotian

19:00

Jack Lisowski (14) v Matthew Stevens

Yan Bingtao (16) v Chris Wakelin

Wednesday, 20 April

10:00

Kyren Wilson (5) v Ding Junhui

John Higgins (6) v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

14:30

Judd Trump (4) v Hossein Vafaei

Jack Lisowski (14) v Matthew Stevens

19:00

Luca Brecel (11) v Noppon Saengkham

Kyren Wilson (5) v Ding Junhui

Thursday, 21 April

13:00

Luca Brecel (11) v Noppon Saengkham

19:00

Judd Trump (4) v Hossein Vafaei

Second round (best of 25 frames)

Thursday, 21 April

13:00

Barry Hawkins / Jackson Page v Mark Williams / Michael White

19:00

Zhao Xintong / Jamie Clarke v Shaun Murphy / Stephen Maguire

Friday, 22 April

10:00

Mark Allen / Scott Donaldson v Ronnie O’Sullivan / David Gilbert

Barry Hawkins / Jackson Page v Mark Williams / Michael White

14:30

Mark Selby / Jamie Jones v Yan Bingtao / Chris Wakelin

Zhao Xintong / Jamie Clarke v Shaun Murphy / Stephen Maguire

19:00

Barry Hawkins / Jackson Page v Mark Williams / Michael White

Mark Allen / Scott Donaldson v Ronnie O’Sullivan / David Gilbert

Saturday, 23 April

10:00

Zhao Xintong / Jamie Clarke v Shaun Murphy / Stephen Maguire

Mark Selby / Jamie Jones v Yan Bingtao / Chris Wakelin

14:30

Anthony McGill / Liam Highfield v Judd Trump / Hossein Vafaei

Mark Allen / Scott Donaldson v Ronnie O’Sullivan / David Gilbert

19:00

Neil Robertson / Ashley Hugill v Jack Lisowski / Matthew Stevens

Mark Selby / Jamie Jones v Yan Bingtao / Chris Wakelin

Sunday, 24 April

10:00

Kyren Wilson / Ding Junhui v Stuart Bingham / Lyu Haotian

Luca Brecel / Noppon Saengkham v John Higgins / Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

14:30

Neil Robertson / Ashley Hugill v Jack Lisowski / Matthew Stevens

Anthony McGill / Liam Highfield v Judd Trump / Hossein Vafaei

19:00

Kyren Wilson / Ding Junhui v Stuart Bingham / Lyu Haotian

Luca Brecel / Noppon Saengkham v John Higgins / Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Monday, 25 April

13:00

Luca Brecel / Noppon Saengkham v John Higgins / Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Kyren Wilson / Ding Junhui v Stuart Bingham / Lyu Haotian

19:00

Neil Robertson / Ashley Hugill v Jack Lisowski / Matthew Stevens

Anthony McGill / Liam Highfield v Judd Trump / Hossein Vafaei

Quarter-finals (best of 25 frames)

Tuesday, 26 April

10:00

TBC v TBC

TBC v TBC

14:30

TBC v TBC

TBC v TBC

19:00

TBC v TBC

TBC v TBC

Wednesday, 27 April

10:00

TBC v TBC

TBC v TBC

14:30

TBC v TBC

TBC v TBC

19:00

TBC v TBC

TBC v TBC

Semi-finals (best of 33 frames)

Thursday, 28 April

13:00

TBC v TBC

19:00

TBC v TBC

Friday, 29 April

10:00

TBC v TBC

14:30

TBC v TBC

19:00

TBC v TBC

Saturday, 30 April

10:00

TBC v TBC

14:30

TBC v TBC

19:00

TBC v TBC

Final (best of 35 frames)

Sunday, 1 May

13:00

TBC v TBC

19:00

TBC v TBC

Monday, 2 May

13:00

TBC v TBC

19:00

TBC v TBC

What is the format?

The epic 128-person qualifiers produced 16 players, who have emerged from that group to join the 16 top-ranked players in the world in the first-round draw.

The first round is best of 19 frames, the second and quarter-final rounds best of 25. The semi-finals are best of 33 and the final best of 35.

What is the draw for the World Championship first round?

Mark Selby (1) v Jamie Jones

Yan Bingtao (16) v Chris Wakelin

Barry Hawkins (9) v Jackson Page

Mark Williams (8) v Michael White

Kyren Wilson (5) v Ding Junhui

Stuart Bingham (12) v Lyu Haotian

Anthony McGill (13) v Liam Highfield

Judd Trump (4) v Hossein Vafaei

Neil Robertson (3) v Ashley Hugill

Jack Lisowski (14) v Matthew Stevens

Luca Brecel (11) v Noppon Saengkham

John Higgins (6) v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Zhao Xintong (7) v Jamie Clarke

Shaun Murphy (10) v Stephen Maguire

Mark Allen (15) v Scott Donaldson

Ronnie O’Sullivan (2) v David Gilbert

