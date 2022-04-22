Mark Selby demonstrated his battling abilities remain intact as he fought back to share the opening session of his World Championship second-round clash with Yan Bingtao.

The defending champion has had a tough season, both on the table and off it, but he looks in no mood to surrender his crown as he did not allow Yan to get the upper hand.

Ad

It was a session that never really caught fire, with arguably the most excitement being when a pigeon dive bombed into the Crucibie , to the amusement of players and fans alike - and gave commentators the chance to dust off a series of terrible jokes.

World Championship Trump digs in to see off Vafaei challenge A DAY AGO

The scoring may not have been free-flowing, but it was certainly gripping as the match see-sawed in a manner which suggested it could go deep into the third session before the outcome is decided.

Selby made the ideal start to the match by taking the opening frame courtesy of a break of 54. He had a big chance to take the second but broke down after knocking in another half century. Yan needed a couple of bites to level, but got his reward for a delicious cut on a red to the left middle.

Yan edged himself in front with a superb break of 104, his 11th Crucible century. He got in by way of a stunning long red and produced a series of superb pots, arguably the highlight being getting from pink to black to secure the ton. The break was so good, it earned a tap of the table of appreciation from Selby as he briefly left the arena.

Match sharpness was a concern for Selby, given his lack of competitive snooker on account of the time he has missed while he battles with his mental health, and it showed in the fourth. He had two gilt-edged opportunities to go in level at the interval, but passed them up and Yan knocked in the final red and cleared the colours to open up a 3-1 advantage.

Selby took the first after the interval and was well placed to take a scrappy sixth, but he broke down and Yan pounced. He knocked in a tough final red with the rest and mopped up the colours.

In what was an attritional battle well suited to both players’ styles, Selby showed his mettle in a 30 minute seventh frame to cut the deficit to one.

Selby saved his best for last, as a break of 83 ensured he will return on Saturday all square at 4-4.

Stephen Maguire is in total command of his clash with Zhao Xintong after opening up an 11-5 lead.

Switching cues after the first round appears to be paying off for Maguire, as he produced some of his best snooker in years to dominate one of the breakout players of the 2021/22 season.

Maguire will return on Saturday morning needing two frames to advance to the quarter-finals.

--

Watch the World Championship and other top snooker live on Eurosport and discovery+

World Championship 'Best of enemies' - O'Sullivan and Selby is best rivalry since Davis and Higgins 18/04/2022 AT 16:57