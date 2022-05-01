Ronnie O'Sullivan is in control of the World Snooker Championship final against Judd Trump after taking a 5-3 lead in the first session at the Crucible.

Chasing a record-equalling seventh world title, O'Sullivan recovered from losing the first frame to race into a 5-1 lead but despite a lateTrump fightback, ended the afternoon on top.

Trump started the brighter of the two men, sealing the first frame 98-0 after taking advantage of some misjudged safety play from O’Sullivan to pick up a break of 72 with some impressive early cueing.

Undaunted, The Rocket responded instantly to level the scores, picking up his 200th World Championship century in the process.

O’Sullivan also took the third but not before making a vocal complaint to referee Olivier Marteel about a security guard in his eyeline

There was more commotion in the fourth over the re-spotting of the ball, leading to a lengthy back and forth between O’Sullivan and Marteel lasting around three minutes before a resolution could be found.

Trump was presented with several chances to level the scores but a flurry of mistakes from both players saw the frame go well over half an hour and the two still couldn’t be separated at 66-66.

A re-spotted black was required and O’Sullivan extended his lead in the match with a sensational double off three cushions for the frame, leading into the interval.

Failure to take that frame seemed to knock Trump out of his stride and O’Sullivan took the next two frames – clocking up another century in the sixth – to lead 6-1.

But as the match looked to be running away from him, Trump rallied and a break of 97 cut O’Sullivan’s lead to three.

An edgy final frame of the session raised the tension in the room with O'Sullivan involved in more verbals with Marteel before Trump was able to reduce the score to 5-3 before the resumption later in the evening.

