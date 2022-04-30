Ronnie O’Sullivan wrapped up a 17-11 victory over John Higgins to set up a World Championship final cracker with Judd Trump.

O’Sullivan did the hard work in the opening session and gradually turned the screw to leave him 15-9 in front heading into the final session.

A slack miss from O’Sullivan in the opening frame on Saturday evening came as a surprise, but it never even proved to be a false dawn as he shut the match down shortly afterwards to stamp his ticket to an eighth Crucible final.

It will be a clash of generations between two of the greatest talents the game has ever seen - and has all the makings of something special.

O’Sullivan played near-flawless snooker for three sessions, so it came as a surprise when he missed a black off the spot in the first frame of the evening - and Higgins pounced on the miss to secure the frame with a break of 69.

If the O’Sullivan miss left the door slightly ajar, he pushed it closed in the following frame. Higgins struggled with his scoring all game and broke down quickly in the 26th frame, allowing the world No. 1 to step in with a break of 67 to move within one of victory.

Higgins never knows when he is beaten and won a scrappy 27th frame to keep the Crucible crowd interested and O'Sullivan honest.

It appeared losing a scrappy 27th frame sharpened O’Sullivan’s focus as the door was locked and bolted one frame later. He dished up a break of 83 to secure the win and keep his hopes of a seventh World Championship, and a share of Stephen Hendry’s record, on track.

