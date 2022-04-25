Premium Snooker Kyren Wilson - Stuart Bingham 13:59-16:59 Live

Wilson 8-12 Bingham (27-35)

Ad

Wilson reaches 27, but just failing to disturb the pack of reds from the brown. End of break Bingham responds with a stunning long red. What a shot that is by the 'Ball-run'. This could be the winning thrust here. Five reds open from the black.

World Championship Higgins sees off Saengkham to reach first Crucible quarter-final for three years 20 MINUTES AGO

Wilson 8-12 Bingham (0-20)

Cracking opening red by Bingham. And in goes black. He gets first go at these balls. Picks out a delightful plant on two reds. Really is striking the ball well, but misses red to a centre pocket. Didn't expect him to miss that.

Wilson 8-12 Bingham (0-0)

What has Wilson got left? Needs all five frames otherwise his campaign ends here. The divider is up at the Crucible. Perhaps that will inspire the world no. 7.

Wilson 8-12 Bingham (0-0)

2022 World Championship quarter-final draw

Yan Bingtao v Mark Williams

Judd Trump/Anthony McGill v Stuart Bingham/Kyren Wilson

Neil Robertson/Jack Lisowski v John Higgins

Stephen Maguire v Ronnie O'Sullivan

Wilson 8-12 Bingham (0-0)

Wilson has scored only 21 points in four frames today with Bingham rolling in breaks of 97, 76 and 52. Winner of that will meet Judd Trump or Anthony McGill in the quarter-finals.

Higgins 12-7 Saengkham (130-0)

A break of 90 from Higgins. A stunning break to finish from the four-time world champion. He is through 13-7.

Higgins 12-7 Saengkham (73-0)

Higgins inching towards the finishing line after a lovely long red hits the target. Should be all over soon. Two shots away from victory. In goes the green. Lands on the red. Which is match ball. Drops in red with the rest. And in goes the pink. Higgins will face Neil Robertson or Jack Lisowski in the last eight on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Higgins 12-7 Saengkham (40-0)

Higgins among the balls in the frame he needs. Reaches 32 with reds and blacks. Will this be another maximum attempt? Probably not. Goes for a double on a red, but nowhere near it. A handy lead.

Higgins 12-7 Saengkham (1-0)

Higgins would dearly love to get this match finished here and now. Don't really want to be hanging about.

Wilson 8-11 Bingham (14-52)

Bingham racing away from Wilson on the other table. Vital that the 2020 finalist wins the final frame before their mid-session interval.

Higgins 12-6 Saengkham (0-112)

Reached the final red, but effort down the cushion with the rest on red narrowly eludes him. That was quite fabulous. Really was. Back to 12-7 behind.

Higgins 12-6 Saengkham (0-104)

Down to the final four reds. Brilliant shot bridging over another red to slot a red. One tough red near the side cushion. Had chance to go for it with the rest, but opts for easier red. What a break this has been. Stunning stuff as the century comes up.

Higgins 12-6 Saengkham (0-73)

Chance of a 147 for Saengkham. Reaches 65. Maximum alert, we have a maximum alert. Another black and reds drops to 73.

Higgins 12-6 Saengkham (0-8)

Chance for Noppon early in the 19th frame after Higgins fails to pick out a long red.

Wilson 8-10 Bingham

2015 world champion Bingham making a fast start to the day. Picks up first two frames and is back in among them in the 19th frame.

Higgins 12-5 Saengkham (0-74)

Higgins pots red, but sees white dive down a hole. The Scotsman has seen enough of this frame. A 12-6 lead in ace to 13.

Higgins 12-5 Saengkham (0-70)

A break of 70 from Saengkham. 67 points left on table so job not quite done yet. Higgins chasing one snooker.

Higgins 12-5 Saengkham (0-56)

Some cracking pots in this break by Saengkham. Is obviously feeling good about himself. Chance to win frame at one visit to extend this contest.

Higgins 11-5 Saengkham (70-63)

Saengkham had his chance, but could not rattle home a long-range black after an error by Higgins. The Scotsman drops in black to middle pocket. Fine pot and he moves 12-5 clear. One frame short of the last eight.

Higgins 11-5 Saengkham (63-63)

Well, Saengkham battling hard. Is going to force the re-spotted black surely. Third attempt to get the job done, but has taken these balls well. Higgins heading for extra-time in this frame after leading 63-0. In goes the black. Job done.

Higgins 11-5 Saengkham (63-5)

Break runs along smoothly to 62, but he misses an easy red on the cusp of the winning line. Saengkham needs four reds, four blacks to force a re-spotted black.

Higgins 11-5 Saengkham (25-4)

Higgins slots a long red. Brilliant effort from distance and he is right among the balls with chance to pile on the points.

Higgins 11-5 Saengkham (1-4)

No damage done to Higgins. Wonder how much fight there is left in Saengkham after a fairly wounding session last night.

Higgins 11-5 Saengkham (1-1)

Higgins with a slow drag pot on a long red, but no black to follow before the Thai player picks out a lovely cut on a red with a rest. Chance for him to get moving out there.

Higgins 11-5 Saengkham (0-0)

They emerged at 4-4 last night, but Higgins won seven out of the eight frames and rolled in two centuries to lead 11-4 before Saengkham won the 16th frame with a run of 64;.

Welcome back

We are almost ready to go with the final day of the last 16. Four-time winner John Higgins with an 11-5 lead over Noppon Saengkham while Kyren Wilson and Stuart Bingham are locked at 8-8 in the race to 13 frames. We'll be focusing firstly on Higgins as he bids to set up a meeting with Neil Robertson or Jack Liswoski in the quarter-finals.

How to watch the event

The World Snooker Championship 2022 will be available on Eurosport and discovery+ , with all the latest news, reaction and highlights on Eurosport.com.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Schedule

Monday, 25 April

13:00

Noppon Saengkham 5-11 John Higgins

Kyren Wilson 8-8 Stuart Bingham

19:00

Neil Robertson 7-9 Jack Lisowski

Anthony McGill 6-10 Judd Trump

- -

Stream the 2022 World Championship and much more top snooker action live and on demand on discovery+

World Championship 'What a shame!' - Saengkham suffers 147 heartbreak on final red 35 MINUTES AGO