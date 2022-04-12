Qualification for the 2022 World Championship began on April 3 and finishes on April 13. There have already been some substantial shocks with Kurt Maflin, Ricky Walden, Mark King and Martin Gould already knocked out . The qualification tournament is at the 'Judgement Day' stage, with the final 16 qualifiers set to join the world's top 16 in Thursday's draw.

Mark Selby beat Shaun Murphy 18-15 in last year’s showpiece event. and will open his defence at 10:00 BST on April 16. Selby is fourth favourite for the title, with Judd Trump the bookies' pick to emerge as the world's best come May 2. Neil Robertson, winner of four titles this season, is second favourite, and, Ronnie O’Sullivan, chasing a seventh world crown, the third on that list.

Ad

WHEN IS THE DRAW FOR THE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP?

World Championship 'That was terrible' – Perry joins Walden, Wilson and Gould in suffering shock exit YESTERDAY AT 12:44

The draw for the World Championship is on Thursday April 14 at 11:00 BST.

HOW CAN I WATCH THE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP DRAW?

The draw will be livestreamed on Eurosport.com and Eurosport's dedicated snooker YouTube channel . Coverage begins at 10:55 and will be completed by 11:20.

HOW CAN I WATCH THE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP THIS YEAR?

You can stream the World Championship and the qualifiers on discovery+ in the UK and across Europe. You can also watch the World Championship on Eurosport.

Reports and reaction from the best of the action will be available on the Eurosport website and the app, available on Android and Apple

'It means everything to me' - Selby on fourth world title at Crucible

MAIN DRAW FORMAT

Matches in the first round of the main draw are played as the best-of-19 frames.

Second-round matches and quarter-finals are played as the best-of-25 frames, and the semi-finals are the best-of-33 frames.

The final will be played over two days as a best-of-35 frames match.

2022 World Championship latest odds

Judd Trump 7/2

Neil Robertson 9/2

Ronnie O'Sullivan 6/1

Mark Selby 7/1

John Higgins 10/1

Zhao Xintong 16/1

Kyren Wilson 16/1

Yan Bingtao 22/1

Mark Allen 28/1

Ding Junhui 33/1

Shaun Murphy 33/1

Stuart Bingham 33/1

Luca Brecel 33/1

Mark Williams 33/1

Barry Hawkins 33/1

David Gilbert 40/1

PRIZE MONEY

Winner: £500,000

Runner-up: £200,000

Semi-finals: £100,000

Quarter-finals: £50,000

Last 16: £30,000

Last 32: £20,000

Highest televised break: £15,000

Maximum break: £40,000

'Surprising he hasn't won World Championship more than once' - O'Sullivan on Robertson

PAST WINNERS

The World Championship has been running since 1927 and, prior to its move to the Crucible in 1977, it was dominated by Joe Davis, Walter Donaldson, Fred Davis, John Pulman, John Spencer and Ray Reardon, with Alex Higgins and Horace Lundrum winning it once apiece.

Since the move to Sheffield, the winners have been:

1977: John Spencer

1978: Ray Reardon

1979: Terry Griffiths

1980: Cliff Thorburn

1981: Steve Davis

1982: Alex Higgins

1983: Steve Davis

1984: Steve Davis

1985: Dennis Taylor

1986: Joe Johnson

1987: Steve Davis

1988: Steve Davis

1989: Steve Davis

1990: Stephen Hendry

1991: John Parrott

1992: Stephen Hendry

1993: Stephen Hendry

1994: Stephen Hendry

1995: Stephen Hendry

1996: Stephen Hendry

1997: Ken Doherty

1998: John Higgins

1999: Stephen Hendry

2000: Mark Williams

2001: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2002: Peter Ebdon

2003: Mark Williams

2004: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2005: Shaun Murphy

2006: Graeme Dott

2007: John Higgins

2008: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2009: John Higgins

2010: Neil Robertson

2011: John Higgins

2012: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2013: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2014: Mark Selby

2015: Stuart Bingham

2016: Mark Selby

2017: Mark Selby

2018: Mark Williams

2019: Judd Trump

2020: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2021: Mark Selby

- - -

Stream the 2022 World Championship and qualifiers live and on-demand on discovery+

World Championship World Championship qualifiers - Latest results, scores, schedule YESTERDAY AT 10:37