Qualification for the 2022 World Championship began on April 3 and finishes on April 13. There have already been some substantial shocks with Kurt Maflin, Ricky Walden, Mark King and Martin Gould already knocked out. The qualification tournament is at the 'Judgement Day' stage, with the final 16 qualifiers set to join the world's top 16 in Thursday's draw.
Mark Selby beat Shaun Murphy 18-15 in last year’s showpiece event. and will open his defence at 10:00 BST on April 16. Selby is fourth favourite for the title, with Judd Trump the bookies' pick to emerge as the world's best come May 2. Neil Robertson, winner of four titles this season, is second favourite, and, Ronnie O’Sullivan, chasing a seventh world crown, the third on that list.
WHEN IS THE DRAW FOR THE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP?
The draw for the World Championship is on Thursday April 14 at 11:00 BST.
HOW CAN I WATCH THE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP DRAW?
The draw will be livestreamed on Eurosport.com and Eurosport's dedicated snooker YouTube channel. Coverage begins at 10:55 and will be completed by 11:20.
HOW CAN I WATCH THE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP THIS YEAR?
You can stream the World Championship and the qualifiers on discovery+ in the UK and across Europe. You can also watch the World Championship on Eurosport.
Reports and reaction from the best of the action will be available on the Eurosport website and the app, available on Android and Apple.
MAIN DRAW FORMAT
Matches in the first round of the main draw are played as the best-of-19 frames.
Second-round matches and quarter-finals are played as the best-of-25 frames, and the semi-finals are the best-of-33 frames.
The final will be played over two days as a best-of-35 frames match.
2022 World Championship latest odds
- Judd Trump 7/2
- Neil Robertson 9/2
- Ronnie O'Sullivan 6/1
- Mark Selby 7/1
- John Higgins 10/1
- Zhao Xintong 16/1
- Kyren Wilson 16/1
- Yan Bingtao 22/1
- Mark Allen 28/1
- Ding Junhui 33/1
- Shaun Murphy 33/1
- Stuart Bingham 33/1
- Luca Brecel 33/1
- Mark Williams 33/1
- Barry Hawkins 33/1
- David Gilbert 40/1
PRIZE MONEY
- Winner: £500,000
- Runner-up: £200,000
- Semi-finals: £100,000
- Quarter-finals: £50,000
- Last 16: £30,000
- Last 32: £20,000
- Highest televised break: £15,000
- Maximum break: £40,000
PAST WINNERS
The World Championship has been running since 1927 and, prior to its move to the Crucible in 1977, it was dominated by Joe Davis, Walter Donaldson, Fred Davis, John Pulman, John Spencer and Ray Reardon, with Alex Higgins and Horace Lundrum winning it once apiece.
Since the move to Sheffield, the winners have been:
- 1977: John Spencer
- 1978: Ray Reardon
- 1979: Terry Griffiths
- 1980: Cliff Thorburn
- 1981: Steve Davis
- 1982: Alex Higgins
- 1983: Steve Davis
- 1984: Steve Davis
- 1985: Dennis Taylor
- 1986: Joe Johnson
- 1987: Steve Davis
- 1988: Steve Davis
- 1989: Steve Davis
- 1990: Stephen Hendry
- 1991: John Parrott
- 1992: Stephen Hendry
- 1993: Stephen Hendry
- 1994: Stephen Hendry
- 1995: Stephen Hendry
- 1996: Stephen Hendry
- 1997: Ken Doherty
- 1998: John Higgins
- 1999: Stephen Hendry
- 2000: Mark Williams
- 2001: Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 2002: Peter Ebdon
- 2003: Mark Williams
- 2004: Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 2005: Shaun Murphy
- 2006: Graeme Dott
- 2007: John Higgins
- 2008: Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 2009: John Higgins
- 2010: Neil Robertson
- 2011: John Higgins
- 2012: Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 2013: Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 2014: Mark Selby
- 2015: Stuart Bingham
- 2016: Mark Selby
- 2017: Mark Selby
- 2018: Mark Williams
- 2019: Judd Trump
- 2020: Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 2021: Mark Selby
