Premium Snooker Judd Trump - Mark Williams 15:15-18:30

Ad

Higgins 9-15 O'Sullivan

World Championship 'He's furious!' - Shock as Higgins angrily slams cue on ground at Crucible AN HOUR AGO

Well, what a few hours of snooker. O'Sullivan at his brilliant best. We will be back at 2:30pm to see Judd Trump and Mark Williams play to a finish. Trump with a 13-11 lead in that match.

Higgins 9-14 O'Sullivan (0-134)

A magnificent run of 134 from O'Sullivan. That is snooker on a different level. He needs two more frames for victory after his fifth century of this match. He leads by six frames and needs two more frames for a spot in the final. The snooker GOAT on brink of eighth Crucible final.

Higgins 9-14 O'Sullivan (0-49)

O'Sullivan really fired up to make sure this is a one-visit finish to this session. Another cannon on the reds via black is exceptional. Glorious chance to win the session 5-3 for a 15-9 lead before they resume at 7pm BST this evening.

Higgins 9-14 O'Sullivan (0-22)

What a stunning opening red from O'Sullivan. Looks right in the mood out there now. Chance to move 15-9 ahead before tonight's closing session.

Higgins 9-14 O'Sullivan (0-0)

Last frame of the session. Higgins looking a tad frustrated out there. A 54 from O'Sullivan in the 23rd frame.

Higgins 9-13 O'Sullivan (26-105)

Higgins getting a huge spot of good fortune to leave white in front of yellow. O'Sullivan fails to hit it twice, but gets there the third time after being warned by the referee he would lose frame. Higgins with no counter clearance though as he quickly breaks down before O'Sullivan holes a long red. All very tense out there, but O'Sullivan cuts back a fearless red seconds later and has chance to get over the line. And he is going to lead 14-9. Brilliant from O'Sullivan. Sublime from the snooker GOAT.

Higgins 9-13 O'Sullivan (0-50)

O'Sullivan out of position on 42. Holding a lead of 50 points as he runs safe to baulk. Fine safety shot from Higgins in response before O'Sullivan does likewise.

Higgins 9-13 O'Sullivan (0-23)

Higgins feeling the strain as another long red fails to drop with object ball over pocket. Golden chance for O'Sullivan to push on at this visit and move five frames ahead. Wouldn't bet against it if he can hold himself together with the form he is in.

Higgins 9-13 O'Sullivan (0-8)

O'Sullivan has missed a long red by a fair distance and thumps his cue into the ground. Gasps from the crowd. O'Sullivan then breaks down on eight as a split on red goes wrong.

Higgins 9-12 O'Sullivan (16-121)

O'Sullivan making the 100th century of this year's World Championship. Exceptional from O'Sullivan. He moves four frames clear again at 13-9 with two more frames of the session remaining.

Higgins 9-12 O'Sullivan (16-72)

Looks for all the world like O'Sullivan is going to come up with another big break at this visit and lead 13-9...looks to be in pristine scoring form...

Higgins 9-12 O'Sullivan (16-8)

Higgins picks out a fine red to a centre pocket and is away again at the outset of this 22nd frame, but he misses a tough red to a centre pocket bridging over another red. Chance for O'Sullivan to launch the counter.

Higgins 9-12 O'Sullivan (0-0)

O'Sullivan with the safety shot from the Higgins break-off this time. The Scotsman made a century off his opponent's break in the previous frame.

Higgins 8-12 O'Sullivan (103-0)

Highest break of the match so far from Higgins. Should be a century coming up here. And is a ton up at the Crucible. Great long red and has mopped up these balls supremely well. Back to 12-9 behind with three more frames of the session to come.

Higgins 8-12 O'Sullivan (24-0)

Cracking long red from Higgins to get moving first in this 21st frame. Should make a few at this visit.

Higgins 8-12 O'Sullivan (0-0)

A break of 15 minutes for the mid-session interval..

Higgins 8-11 O'Sullivan (0-101)

A break of 101 from the world No. 1 and he leads 12-8 at the mid-session interval. Now chasing five more frames from a possible 13 remaining.

Higgins 8-11 O'Sullivan (0-70)

Every chance of a century for O'Sullivan to move four frames clear again in the chase for 17 and the winning line.

Higgins 8-11 O'Sullivan (0-48)

Superb shot on blue. In and out of baulk and back on the reds. Inching towards the winning post in this frame. Needs a cannon on the black to hold for the reds, but looking very composed.

Higgins 8-11 O'Sullivan (0-36)

Opens a few more reds after potting a black. Lovely shot that one. Chance to progress to win frame here and now. Striking the ball superbly well.

Higgins 8-11 O'Sullivan (0-17)

Early chance for O'Sullivan to make a few after clattering a long red into the green bag. What a pot that was. Making sure he is not rushed out there. Big visit coming up.

Higgins 8-11 O'Sullivan (0-0)

Higgins breaks off in this 20th frame of the day.

Higgins 7-11 O'Sullivan (84-37)

Into the lead then in this frame with two reds left up. Tries to develop the final red of black, but just out of luck. Plays a fine safety shot and O'Sullivan has left the red over the middle pocket in escaping from the snooker. A fine response from Higgins to recover in this frame with a run of 51. And he is going to claw one back again to trail 11-8. A tough old frame from the Scotsman. One more frame before the mid-session interval.

Higgins 7-11 O'Sullivan (33-37)

Fine long red by Higgins and he has a chance to recover ground in this frame.

Higgins 7-11 O'Sullivan (5-37)

All goes wrong for O'Sullivan on 37 as the attempted split on reds leaves him on nothing. Looks furious with that shot. Just the safety to follow.

Higgins 7-11 O'Sullivan (5-16)

Superb cut to a middle pocket on a red by the Rocket and he should be off and running here. Chance to piece together some points at the business end of the table.

Higgins 7-11 O'Sullivan (5-0)

Two lengthy frames this morning, but it is as you were. Two more frames before the mid-session interval.

Higgins 7-10 O'Sullivan (32-104)

A majestic run of 82 from O'Sullivan and he restores the four-frame advantage. The break of the tournament so far with all the reds tied up. Just remarkable stuff

Higgins 7-10 O'Sullivan (32-83)

Not easy to win frame at this visit, but he is getting closer. Some stunning shots to keep this break ticking along. Break moves to 47. O'Sullivan needing one red to leave Higgins needing a snooker. Brilliant pot on the penultimate red and that is going to be the frame to O'Sullivan. He will lead 11-7. A quite magical break this.

Higgins 7-10 O'Sullivan (32-46)

O'Sullivan breaks the deadlock after a protracted period of safety with a fine long red. Stunning pot in the circumstances. What can he make here?

Higgins 7-10 O'Sullivan (32-22)

Some stunning safety shots being wheeled out here by both men. All very taut and tight out there in this 18th frame over 20 minutes in. No colours on their spots at moment.

Higgins 7-10 O'Sullivan (32-22)

O'Sullivan with a fine long red followed by black and a double on the red. Superb from the Rocket, but he has not landed on a red from the blue. Just the safety to follow.

Higgins 7-10 O'Sullivan (32-0)

Just the 32 from Higgins as his attempt to split the pack again from the black fails to pay off. Bit unfortunate.

Higgins 7-10 O'Sullivan (25-0)

First chance of the 18th frame falls to Higgins. Nice long red to the yellow pocket. Bit of early running is going the way of the Wishaw man, but he will take it. Imperative that he starts to score heavily in this semi-final with a break of 58 his highest of the match so far.

Higgins 6-10 O'Sullivan (66-30)

O'Sullivan has seen enough of this frame as Higgins rolls in a blue down the side rail. Back to 10-7 behind. Seven more frames of this session.

Higgins 6-10 O'Sullivan (61-26)

This frame has been going for 35 minutes or so. O'Sullivan just playing for table time.

Higgins 6-10 O'Sullivan (61-13)

O'Sullivan continues to compete with one red left up. Just using these balls to get his cue arm working. Frame has gone with four snookers needed.

Higgins 6-10 O'Sullivan (57-13)

O'Sullivan chasing two snookers in this first frame. Looks a long way back from here. Higgins just misses a double on a red. Bit of a scrappy first frame, but the Scot is surely going to take it.

Higgins 6-10 O'Sullivan (44-1)

Higgins gets the better of the safety joust. Pots a long red, on the brown and chance suddenly to progress to claim the first frame of the day.

Higgins 6-10 O'Sullivan (30-1)

Real safety blunder by Higgins, but astonishingly does not leave a pot for O'Sullivan, who is playing some fine tactical stuff of his own.

Higgins 6-10 O'Sullivan (30-1)

Break of 30 from Higgins. Fails to get any joy from splitting the pack of reds off the black. Just the trundle back to baulk for the four-time world champion. A bit more safety on the cards before O'Sullivan rams a red into a centre bag and roll up behind green.

Higgins 6-10 O'Sullivan (14-0)

So we are off and rolling in this match. Early chance of a mid-range red for O'Sullivan, but just fails to drop and chance passes to Higgins. Slots a nice red and off we go then with the Scotsman in first.

HIGGINS V O'SULLIVAN: A CRUCIBLE ODYSSEY

This is their sixth meeting at the World Championship over the past 26 years. If O'Sullivan can win another seven out of a possible 17 frames today, he will level up the historic score at 3-3. It might well be their final clash at the Crucible, but who knows with these two remarkable players? Predictions can be a dangerous business.

2011 World Championship quarter-final: John Higgins 13-10 Ronnie O'Sullivan

2007 World Championship quarter-final: John Higgins 13-9 Ronnie O'Sullivan

2001 World Championship final: Ronnie O'Sullivan 18-14 John Higgins

1998 World Championship semi-final: John Higgins 17-9 Ronnie O'Sullivan

1996 World Championship quarter-final: Ronnie O'Sullivan 13-12 John Higgins

Bit of Saturday morning reading

Ronnie O'Sullivan and John Higgins are two of the most unique sporting icons in any field across world sport having first jousted as teenagers back in 1994.

"Age has failed to diminish the youthful, attacking edge to their approach. Longevity has brought wealth, wisdom and the desire for dedication. They play the same shots now that they were playing in 1996. Only arguably better.

"When O'Sullivan and Higgins perform, they remain a class apart. These are unique sportsmen, whose ongoing success is measured in decades rather than years."

Good morning – here we go!

What a day we have in store for us at the Crucible!

We have already been treated to two sensational semi-finals, and both classics continue at the World Championship today in Sheffield.

Ronnie O'Sullivan will be resuming against his old foe John Higgins, and Judd Trump will be facing Mark Williams. Who are you predicting will reach the final?

O'Sullivan, the world No. 1, is eyeing victory over Higgins with a 10-6 overnight lead in their clash, while Williams will be looking to continue his momentum after pegging Trump back to 13-11 having looked out of it trailing 7-1 on Thursday and 12-5 last night.

Here is some reading to get you in the mood

Following an unfortunate miss from Higgins at the end of their session on Friday, the Rocket compiled a quite outrageous and masterful break of 43, with the penultimate red and following black immediately hailed by Eurosport's experts, both in the commentary booth and the studio.

"Surely the most dramatic frame of the World Championship so far," declared Dave Hendon on commentary at the time. "Extraordinary!"

"What drama - goodness me!" responded Neal Foulds. "How on earth has he cleared those from the positioning of the two reds?"

'Most dramatic frame of World Championship' - O'Sullivan with 'extraordinary' clear-up

In the studio, Jimmy White and Alan McManus were left absolutely stunned by the genius of their friend on the very biggest stage the sport has to offer.

"Unbelievable. The red and black are the two best shots I have ever seen in a [semi] final of the World Championship back-to-back," McManus said.

"He has got no business even attempting this. Unbelievable, and he has still got so much to do."

White added: "Genius at work! He sees some shots that no other players see, and he can pull them off as well.

"Two of the shots O'Sullivan played there will be replayed for years. Fantastic."

- - -

Stream the 2022 World Championship and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+

World Championship 'I've never seen him with this intensity' - O'Sullivan on fire against Higgins AN HOUR AGO