Premium Snooker John Higgins - Ronnie O'Sullivan 11:00-14:00

Good morning – here we go!

Ad

What a day we have in store for us at the Crucible!

World Championship 'Most dramatic frame of World Championship' - O'Sullivan with 'extraordinary' clear-up 14 HOURS AGO

We have already been treated to two sensational semi-finals, and both classics continue at the World Championship today in Sheffield.

Ronnie O'Sullivan will be resuming against his old foe John Higgins, and Judd Trump will be facing Mark Williams. Who are you predicting will reach the final?

O'Sullivan, the world No. 1, is eyeing victory over Higgins with a 10-6 overnight lead in their clash, while Williams will be looking to continue his momentum after pegging Trump back to 13-11 having looked out of it trailing 7-1 on Thursday and 12-5 last night.

Here is some reading to get you in the mood

Following an unfortunate miss from Higgins at the end of their session on Friday, the Rocket compiled a quite outrageous and masterful break of 43, with the penultimate red and following black immediately hailed by Eurosport's experts, both in the commentary booth and the studio.

"Surely the most dramatic frame of the World Championship so far," declared Dave Hendon on commentary at the time. "Extraordinary!"

"What drama - goodness me!" responded Neal Foulds. "How on earth has he cleared those from the positioning of the two reds?"

'Most dramatic frame of World Championship' - O'Sullivan with 'extraordinary' clear-up

In the studio, Jimmy White and Alan McManus were left absolutely stunned by the genius of their friend on the very biggest stage the sport has to offer.

"Unbelievable. The red and black are the two best shots I have ever seen in a [semi] final of the World Championship back-to-back," McManus said.

"He has got no business even attempting this. Unbelievable, and he has still got so much to do."

White added: "Genius at work! He sees some shots that no other players see, and he can pull them off as well.

"Two of the shots O'Sullivan played there will be replayed for years. Fantastic."

- - -

Stream the 2022 World Championship and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+

World Championship 'Two best shots I've ever seen at World Championship back-to-back' - McManus on O'Sullivan 15 HOURS AGO