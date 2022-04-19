Yan Bingtao reeled off four frames in a row to beat Chris Wakelin and book a second-round meeting with Mark Selby at the World Championship.

The match was finely poised at 5-5 before Yan, the No. 16 seed, raced to a 9-5 lead before beating Wakelin 10-6.

Ad

Yan trailed 2-1 and 4-3 in the first session but crucially ended it 5-4 in front thanks to breaks of 84 and 100.

World Championship 'Another beauty!' - Lisowski nails long pot from baulk end 31 MINUTES AGO

Come the decisive session, Wakelin – ranked 62 in the world – completed a 77 break to level the match.

But from then on, it was a Yan masterclass, with a 106 in frame 12 the highlight of his four-frame winning streak.

It looked as though he would make it five in a row, but after putting 51 points on the board, a miss allowed Wakelin back to the table, where he rallied to extend the match into a 16th frame.

That only delayed the inevitable, however, as Yan took the next frame to seal the win.

Yan recorded 11 breaks of more than 50 across the course of the match.

--

Stream the 2022 World Championship and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+

World Championship 'Very unlucky!' - Lisowski pots THREE balls in one shot 33 MINUTES AGO