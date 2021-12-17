Ronnie O'Sullivan advanced to the semi-finals of the 2021 World Grand Prix with a 5-2 win over Jimmy Robertson.

The six-time world champion has not been at his best this week, he talked about struggling for motivation, but appeared focused from the off against Robertson and produced some good form.

O’Sullivan hit a run of 47 on his first visit to the table but a loose positional shot stopped the break. However, Robertson was unable to take advantage among the balls after missing a black, with O’Sullivan on hand to put the finishing touches to the frame.

Robertson bounced back quickly with a run of 70 up to the frame-ball black. The visit ended with O’Sullivan needing just one snooker but the world number three conceded the frame.

A lovely three-ball plant saw the Rocket off in the third but there were no colours to follow. After a short exchange on safeties, however, O’Sullivan eventually made the breakthrough with some near-perfect cueing and escaped with the frame despite a poor safety as Robertson struggled on an easy red.

But once again the underdog responded calmly as O’Sullivan failed to sink a long red and left Robertson in among the balls. The world number 49 restored parity with a brilliant break of 106, but O'Sullivan hit back to take the lead once more with a rapid knock of 80.

A safety blunder from Robertson in the sixth frame let O'Sullivan to the table and he made no mistake, going within one of victory.

And he was in no mood to hang around in the seventh frame, seeing off his opponent in style with a run of 68 to reach his 86th ranking semi-final.

O'Sullivan will face Stuart Bingham in the last four after the former world champion eased to a 5-1 win over Stephen Maguire.

"It was the best I've played this week," he said. "I just kept my foot on the pedal and punished every mistake that he made. I'm over the moon to get through."

