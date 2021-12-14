Judd Trump admits he finds it harder to get motivated to play the lower ranked players on the snooker tour.

The 32-year-old is on course for his second title of the season after beating Ben Woollaston at the World Grand Prix , but the world number two had to fight back from 2-1 down to take the victory against the world number 46.

Only the top 32 on the one-year ranking list at the end of the Scottish Open final were able to progress to Coventry.

The Juddernaut will now play Tom Ford, who knocked out John Higgins in the first round, in the second round, but he says playing opponents who are lower down in the rankings is a harder challenge for him than playing the world's best.

"I think that's a bad thing for me," he told ITV after beating Woollaston.

"I'd rather play the top players from the very start because I just seem to lose a bit of concentration against the lower ranked players.

"For me I'd rather be against the top players and whenever top players go out I see it as a bad thing.

"It's important to forget about who you're playing and just go out there and play the table, but it's quite difficult to get up against the lower ranked players for me nowadays."

Reflecting on his victory over Woollaston, Trump says grinding out victories in big tournaments is more important than his performance.

He added: "I had a lot of chances at the start, but I was making easy mistake and Ben was capitlaising on them. In the fourth frame he missed the blue after a good long ball and the match really changed after that. The balls punished him and in the end I'm pleased to get the win.

"It's just about getting over the line especially in this tournament and the big events. You don't want to be losing in the first round so to get through one is good.

"There was a good crowd in there tonight and I really wanted to play well. Although I didn't play my best the table was playing brilliantly so I'm happy to get through."

