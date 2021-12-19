Today's matches

Final - 13:00 and 19:00

Ad

Neil Robertson v Ronnie O'Sullivan

World Grand Prix 'We stunk it out tonight' - O'Sullivan sorry for 'embarrassing' display 13 HOURS AGO

'We stunk it out tonight' - O'Sullivan sorry for 'embarrassing' display

Ronnie O’Sullivan has apologised for an ‘embarrassing’ performance in his win over Stuart Bingham, and said he will need to find something or will be ‘blasted’ off the table by Neil Robertson in the final of the World Grand Prix.

The world number three has advanced to the final in Coventry despite being well below his best this week.

There were positive signs in his win over Jimmy Robertson in the quarter finals, but he struggled over the line against Bingham who was also way below his best.

Read full story here

- -

Stream top snooker action live and on demand on discovery+

World Grand Prix O’Sullivan beats below-par Bingham to set up Robertson final clash 14 HOURS AGO