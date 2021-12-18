O'Sullivan 2-1 Bingham (76-53)

Stuart really is struggling right now. He fails to escape from a snooker, and leaves a free ball for Ronnie. Eight points are soon banked, and Ronnie then lays another snooker that earns him four more. Stuart can only tie now, but a poor shot from Ronnie leaves the red on to the yellow pocket. The red goes, the black does too, and Stuart then plays a snooker on the yellow. Ronnie tries to escape...and he's missed it and left it on! What a chance here to go in level at the interval.

Ad

O'Sullivan 2-1 Bingham (60-41)

World Grand Prix 'Trophies mean nothing to me' says O'Sullivan ahead of World Grand Prix semis 11 HOURS AGO

The third to last wobbles before dropping, but after the black Ronnie then misses frame ball red to the bottom right! Stuart then sinks a red, frees the remaining one from the pink, and what a chance to nick it he's got here. A poor shot on the pink though forces him into a thin cut on the final red, and he's missed it by some way.

O'Sullivan 2-1 Bingham (38-33)

Ronnie cross-doubles a red from the D, followed by a yellow into the right middle. He's soon into the pack of reds off the black and the split is perfection; Stuart is in right mither here. Switching hands where needed - we barely notice such ambidextrous genius anymore - Ronnie takes the lead in the frame and looks nailed on to win it.

O'Sullivan 2-1 Bingham (4-33)

After a re-rack at the start of the fourth, Stuart gets in first by jabbing a red into the yellow pocket with the rest. He starts to find a bit of rhythm, and a confidence-boosting 60/70 plus would do him the power of good after the last few frames. On 33 though it goes the way of the pear, as he misses a red to the bottom left and goes in-off in the bottom right.

O'Sullivan 2-1 Bingham

A swift 13 from Ronnie puts him into the lead.

O'Sullivan 1-1 Bingham (51-31)

This is a big chance for Stuart, as Ronnie throws his cue at a red to right middle. It's close but it doesn't drop, and spits out right over the green pocket. The brown and blue are safe but he can get right back in this, and does; he mops up 19, but he misses the final red to the yellow pocket and he's left that - and the frame - on for Ronnie.

O'Sullivan 1-1 Bingham (51-12)

A poor shot in getting on the black leaves Ronnie a difficult red to the yellow pocket, but he launches it right in the heart of it. The half-century soon arrives, before he then misses a tough red to right middle. That's a let off for Stuart, and we've still got 67 out there.

O'Sullivan 1-1 Bingham (18-12)

After starting well there's just a few signs of nerves from Stuart, who gets in first in frame three but his break judders to a halt on 12 when he misses a simple red to the bottom left. Both Ronnie and Stuart then miss reds by wild margins, before Ronnie settles things down with a thin cut on a red to the right middle. He soon gets the black back on its spot, and is in prime position now.

O'Sullivan 1-1 Bingham

Stuart leaves the yellow on to the bottom right, and immediately concedes; it's ones each.

O'Sullivan 0-1 Bingham (70-40)

Well well, a frame full of surprises. Ronnie gets to 63 but loses position on the final red and has to play it safe. This is surely frame ball now, and Stuart misses a gift of a chance to pot it when he rattles it out of the bottom left from close range. He then tosses the frame by running the red into the black when playing safe, and leaving it over the bottom left. Ronnie takes red-pink to leave Stuart needing a snooker, but misses the yellow so we go on.

O'Sullivan 0-1 Bingham (47-40)

There's a real chance for Ronnie now, as a poor safety from Bingham leaves a red sitting up over the right middle. During his 40 break, Bingham had the chance to open the cluster early and turned it down; he may come to regret that as Ronnie wipes out his lead. There's a brief interlude as a spectator with a baby is asked to leave the arena. 'They should be in bed!' banters the Rocket.

O'Sullivan 0-1 Bingham (1-40)

Ronnie gets the first red down in frame two, an outrageous fluke deflecting in off two others, but can't follow up with the yellow and Stuart is in. It's a chance, and Stuart looks right up for this tonight; he's taken five reds and blacks so far. The run comes to a halt though when he misses a red with the rest to the bottom left, but he's not left anything for Ronnie.

O’Sullivan 0-1 Bingham

Frame back on! Ronnie takes red-black, then lays a snooker on the final red from which Stuart can’t extract himself. It’s quickly back off though, as Stuart pots the final red and lays a snooker, from where Ronnie concedes.

O’Sullivan 0-0 Bingham (30-74)

It’s a mere eight for Ronnie, but a superbly judged snooker by him a few shots later earns him four and a free ball. From that he can only add seven more, but he’s right in this with four reds remaining. Stuart fires back though, nailing a red long to the green pocket, and pink-red-pink follow to leave Ronnie needing a snooker with two reds remaining.

O’Sullivan 0-0 Bingham (12-60)

Ronnie counters by gliding in a long red to land on the brown. He’ll do well to make a big knock here given that there are five reds bunched near the right rail. This won’t help either; he’s missed a red with the rest to the bottom right, ending the break forthwith. Stuart picks it off instead, and starts adding to his lead. A further 24 before playing safe has put him in command here, but Ronnie's straight back in with a long red.

O’Sullivan 0-0 Bingham (0-36)

First blood to Stuart, as he glances a long red into the bottom right and lands nicely on the green thereafter. A swift 21 clears the area around the black spot, and he’s got a good chance now to register a big score. A poor positional shot after reaching 36 however means he's not on his next red, and he plays a containing safety instead.

Here we go!

The players are out, and it’s Ronnie to break. Best of 11 for a place in the final, then.

Ball Run

Stuart needed to win deciders to get through the early rounds, just about edging out Ricky Walden and Jack Lisowski, before hosing down Stephen Maguire 5-1 yesterday. He’s had a poor season so far, failing to make it beyond the third round anywhere, so this run in Coventry represents a welcome return to form.

Rocket Man

Ronnie’s advanced with miniscule fuss to the last four, beating Andy Hicks and Hossein Vafaei 4-1 before brushing aside Jimmy Robertson 5-2 yesterday. As has been well publicised, he hasn’t won a ranking event since claiming his sixth world title at the Crucible in August 2020, losing five finals in that time. Is he bothered? Apparently not, given his recent interviews. Still, he’s got a good shy at claiming the 38th of his illustrious career here in Coventry.

Good evening!

Welcome one and all to the second semi-final of the 2021 World Grand Prix. There are only two matches left in this calendar year for snooker; this one will project either Ronnie O’Sullivan or Stuart Bingham through to tomorrow’s final against Neil Robertson.

Your interface of boys and baize is in around 15 minutes.

---

Today's matches

Semi-final 19:00

Stuart Bingham v Ronnie O'Sullivan

Robertson fends off Selby fightback to book place in World Grand Prix final

Neil Robertson extended his winning run against Mark Selby to book his place in the final of the World Grand Prix with a 6-3 win.

The Australian had won four on the spin against Selby heading into Coventry, and made it five in impressive fashion.

It had the feeling of one-way traffic early on, as Robertson raced out of the blocks with breaks of 82 and 93. Selby took the third and pinched a lengthy fourth as he threatened to derail Robertson, but the Australian came out after the interval in a positive frame of mind and seized control of the match.

Read full report here

- -

Stream top snooker action live and on demand on discovery+

World Grand Prix Robertson fends off Selby fightback to book place in World Grand Prix final A DAY AGO