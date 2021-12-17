Follow live text coverage with Desmond Kane from 12:45 GMT on Friday

'I will stink places out for another three years' - O'Sullivan teases retirement plan

Ad

Ronnie O'Sullivan has suggested that he will retire in three years, insisting he has earned the right to "stink out" events when not at his best.

World Grand Prix Selby ends Ford's run, Robertson edges thriller against Yan 12 HOURS AGO

'The Rocket' was slow to get going against Hossein Vafaei in the last 16 of the World Grand Prix, but progressed with a convincing 4-1 margin after finding his fluency later in the match.

The Iranian had dumped O'Sullivan out of the German Masters without conceding a frame but could not reproduce a similar performance.

Six-time world champion O'Sullivan said afterwards that he was eyeing a further three triumphs at the Crucible, though recognising that he is not at the level he once was.

"I will stink places out for another three years, I want three more world titles and I have earned the right to smell a few places out," O'Sullivan argued after his win.

"Then if it doesn’t get any better it’s time to hang the cue up. I still love the game but you can’t play like that, I can’t anyway.

"It is showing in my results, I used to win a lot of tournaments but now get caught out in semis, quarters, finals, and there is a reason for that.

"I’m not as good as I was, but I accept that, I am not one of these deluded people, I am quite realistic and there is only so much juice to squeeze out of the lemon."

Top 10 shots from the Scottish Open featuring O'Sullivan, Trump, Brecel

World Grand Prix 'I will stink places out for another three years' - O'Sullivan teases retirement plan 15 HOURS AGO