Around the table

Yan Bingtao 1-1 Mark King

Xintong 2-1 Gould

With a century there for taking, Zhao misses the last red and his run ends on 97. But he looks much better than he did, and will expect to close out from here.

Xintong 1-1 Gould (87-0)

Zhao has such a smooth cue-action and he's settled into it nicely now. Martin has work to do.

Xintong 1-1 Gould (31-0)

Zhao gets himself away with a long red and is quickly about the black spot. For a few moments, the maxi is on, but he screws off the cushion for the blue before working his way back up the table. He's warm now.

Around the table

Yan Bingtao 1-1 Mark King

Xintong 1-1 Gould

And there it is. We could be here some time.

Xintong 1-0 Gould (34-62)

Phil Studd notes that Zhao is taking longer over his shots than usual, and Stephen reckons he's flat; he'll be flatter now because Martin has nailed a lovely long yellow that sets up the green - which is frame-ball. He drains it with the rest and is nicely on the brown, so this'll be 1-1.

Xintong 1-0 Gould (34-57)

Ohhhh mate! Martin misses a straightforward pink and a poor shot on the penultimate red make the final one harder than necessary. He does get it down, but coming off blue to yellow, he cannons the brown and that's end of break. Gosh, this is another absolute stinker.

Xintong 1-0 Gould (12-51)

Thing is, he's managed some nice individual pots but hasn't managed to turn them into much, and when he gets in again, he jawses a mid-distance red that ought to go down. This allows Martin another go, and there are enough loose balls for him to take the frame without having to do anything too difficult (for him).

Xintong 1-0 Gould (1-36)

Martin pots a red and again gets no position, but he sticks Zhao behind the brown, takes three fouls, and when he finally hits, drains the starter that's left. But he soon runs out of position - he's not into this at all - and plays a poor safety ... except Zhao can't capitalise. In co-comms, Stephen wondered if he'd be able to get himself up for this, after the buzz and dump of winning the UK, and so far that looks bang-on.

Around the table

Yan Bingtao 1-0 Mark King

Xintong 1-0 Gould

Zhao gets there eventually.

Xintong 0-0 Gould (50-29)

Martin sees off the final red and this time manages a blue to go with it, but he can't going on the colour and when Zhao despatches the yellow the frame looks over. But he misses the green ... then Martin clobbers it to the yellow pocket, it climbs up the leather and jumps onto the floor, making it frame ball when it returns. Zhao clangs it home and adds the brown, but when he misses the blue Martin returns to the tale with one snooker needed. This has been a dreadful frame.

Xintong 0-0 Gould (41-18)

Zhao hits easily but leaves an easy pot, and if red and black can be developed at the same time - they're close by so should be - that'll be 1-0 Martin. But he can't pull it off, and this is now an extremely scrappy affair.

Xintong 0-0 Gould (41-18)

But what's this? After sending an impressive pot to the middle, Zhao misses on close to right corner for no apparent reason. Martin has work to do because two reds are in difficult positions, but when he gets to them he simply snuggles in behind the green.

Xintong 0-0 Gould (27-7)

Again, Martin pots a red but can't find a colour, then Zhao cues down on a gorgeous one, only to go in-off. This game. But when Martin can't take advantage, missing a clip to left corner, Zhao wades in and this is a good chance for 1-0.

Xintong 0-0 Gould (18-2)

But seeking the best-possible angle to go into the pack off the black, he takes his eye off the shot before, missing a simple red by a distance. Martin, though, can't capitalise, potting a starter and again finishing in nowt; neither player has yet settled.

Xintong 0-0 Gould (18-1)

Zhao is top seed for this, remember, because it's based on the one-year list. That's an advantage, but with only 32 players in the draw there won't be any easy matches, especially as some of the best ones are lower than you'd normally find them. Anyway, Martin drains a long red but winds up in the back so has play safe off side cushion and black. He then fouls trying to snick a red, leaves an easy starter to boot, and Zhao's away, the black available to both corners.

Xintong 0-0 Gould

And away we go!

Our boyz

Are baizing.

I can't wait

To see Zhao again. He won't necessarily find it easy against Martin, who sneaked in thanks to Ronnie's last- frame win over Li Hang last week. He's using a new cue, which doesn't seem to have filled him with confidence, but he's more than capable of winning tonight.

And it don't stop

Snooker is unstoppable, and so say all of us. Tonight, we'll be focusing on Zhao Xintong v Martin Gould, but updating you on Yan Bingtao v Mark King, after which we'll see what's what.

Snooker stars sent to Coventry

The World Grand Prix takes centre stage as the packed snooker calendar presents its latest showpiece event.

Less than 24 hours after the Scottish Open final which saw Luca Brecel beat John Higgins 9-5 in Llandudno, snooker's top talents are back in action.

The likes Ronnie O’Sullivan, Judd Trump, Higgins and Neil Robertson, as well as Brecel and new UK champion Zhao Xintong will all be gunning for glory at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

How to watch the event

You will also be able to follow all the latest action from the event with our live updates, reports and stories on the Eurosport app and at eurosport.co.uk.

Qualification

The Scottish Open was the final event in the race to qualify for the World Grand Prix.

Only the top 32 on the one-year ranking list at the end of the Scottish Open final were able to progress to Coventry.

The seeding is unconventional as it goes off the one-year list, leaving UK Championship winner Zhao as the top seed and the likes of O’Sullivan (seventh) and Trump (13th) way down the charts.

That could mean some tasty matches before the business end of the tournament.

Schedule Mon 13 Dec

19:00 - Zhao Xintong v Martin Gould

19:00 - Yan Bingtao v Mark King

19:00 - Mark Williams v Jack Lisowski

19:00 - Kyren Wilson v Anthony Hamilton

--

