Mark Selby ended Tom Ford's impressive run to the quarter-finals of the World Grand Prix with a 5-2 victory.

Ford had beaten John Higgins and Judd Trump in his opening two matches at the event, but the reigning world champion proved a step beyond the 38-year-old.

Particularly well acquainted with one another, the Leicestershire pair contested an intriguing affair, defined by largely accurate, clever safety play but decided by three breaks of real quality from the world No. 1.

Selby ground out a particularly lengthy seventh frame before sealing his place in the semi-finals with the last of those, a 93, sending him on to the next round in Coventry.

Ford took an early lead, jumping on a Selby error to make 86 and put the first frame out of sight.

He had his chances in the second, too, but Selby drew level in a low-scorer.

That invited him into the match, and he constructed two excellent breaks to seize control, first a 74 to go in front and then a particularly brilliant clearance of 104 to head into the interval 3-1 up.

And the 38-year-old looked set to move to within one frame of the semi-finals after the match resumed, but ran out of position trying to knock off misplaced colours to allow Ford a route back into the encounter.

A nerveless black was duly dispatched for the corner and narrowed Selby's lead to 3-2.

The sixth frame descended into a marathon battle of wills and accurate safety play, as two opponents who first encountered one another on the East Midlands junior scene duelled cagily.

It took more than 50 minutes for Selby to finally find an opening, from which he knocked home the required balls to re-extend his advantage.

And Ford was unable to fashion a second fight back, a break of 93 securing Selby's place in the last four.

Selby will be hoping to reach his first World Grand Prix final, but faces stern semi-final opposition in the form of Neil Robertson, who edged a thriller against Yan Bingtao 5-4.

The pair had contested a similarly tight match in the opening round of the Masters earlier in the year, with Yan on that occasion snatching a messy deciding frame.

Two contributions of substance in the opening piece from the Chinese starlet put him one ahead, but Robertson answered with a break of 72.

A beautifully-crafted 117 put the Australian in front, but a 59 from Yan ensured the pair were level at the mid-session interval.

They continued to trade frames as Robertson restored his advantage before Yan hit back.

The reigning Masters champion then took the lead for the first time since the opening frame of the match to leave himself requiring just one more to advance.

However Robertson ensured the match would go the distance with Yan unable to retrieve required snookers.

A terrific deciding frame ensued, eventually coming down to a battle on the blue with each player unable to quite manipulate the balls to their liking.

Robertson took the plunge, cutting improbably into the corner from long-range, before guiding the necessary pink right into the heart of the middle pocket.

"He played a brilliant match," Robertson told ITV Sport of his opponent. "He kept me out of a lot of the frames and put me in so much trouble. His maturity is well beyond his years and he looked like winning it.

"The only thing missing from his game is consistently controlling the cue ball.

When he figures that out he is going to be pretty much impossible to stop.

Of the tense final skirmishes, Robertson said: "I thought about going for a crazy blue, but I stayed a bit more patient and waited for a better chance [in the final frame]. It was almost impossible to over-cut it, and I was always guaranteed to have a shot at the pink.

"Mark [Selby] will be determined to do well; I beat him a few times last season. He is a great champion and he always rises to the occasion. I love playing him. We'll see what happens."

