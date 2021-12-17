Thanks for joining us this afternoon. We will be back before 7pm when Neil Robertson and world champion Mark Selby meet in the first semi-final of the World Grand Prix. See you then.

Bingham 5-1 Maguire

Stuart Bingham takes on Ronnie O'Sullivan in the semi-finals tomorrow night in what could be a fascinating duel. First to six frame reaches the final.

Bingham 4-1 Maguire (64-31)

Tough red along the top cushion fails to drop for Maguire and that could be his last shot in the tournament. Bingham putting the finishing touches to this one. In goes the black and that is game, set and match.

Bingham 4-1 Maguire (48-7)

Bingham on the cusp of the semi-finals as the break moves to 47, but he sees a red drop into a middle pocket from holing the black. Would you believe that? A lifeline for Maguire.

Bingham 4-1 Maguire

Maguire compiles a wonderful 139 against Bingham. It is the highest break of the week so far. Avoids the whitewash and is in line for a £10,000 top prize.

O'Sullivan 5-2 Robertson

All over. O'Sullivan finishing matters off in style as a 68 break is more than enough to get the job done. He will face Bingham or Maguire in the last four on Saturday night. Robertson didn't score in the closing three frames.

O'Sullivan 4-2 Robertson (16-0)

So unfortunate for Robertson as he brilliantly pots his way out of trouble from an immaculate O'Sullivan safety shot only to see the white drop in. Chance for O'Sullivan to win frame and match right here, right now.

O'Sullivan 4-2 Robertson (0-0)

Referee almost having to run around the table to picks balls out of pockets. So quickly this frame has been done and dusted. O'Sullivan makes a fine 112 break for a 4-2 lead. Needs one more frame to reach the last four.

O'Sullivan 3-2 Robertson (29-0)

Safety blunder by Robertson has left O'Sullivan back in among the balls. By his standards, chance to win the frame for a 4-2 lead. Chasing a place in his 86th ranking event final.

O'Sullivan 3-2 Robertson (23-0)

Only 23 from O'Sullivan early in this sixth frame The white ball again running astray at the key moment.

Bingham 4-0 Maguire

Maguire added eight points in the fourth frame to bring his total to 15 for the day. Bingham utterly dominant. Needs one more frame after the mid-session interval to seal the deal.

O'Sullivan 3-2 Robertson (0-0)

A rapid knock of 80 from Rocket Ronnie. Exquisite contribution at the right time. Two frames short of the winning line.

O'Sullivan 2-2 Robertson (65-0)

Robertson can't slot a mid-range red and O'Sullivan rolls a lovely shot on a red around the angles to land on the black. Great chance to really press on in this frame. All the reds are there for the taking.

Bingham 3-0 Maguire

Bingham seems to be in the mood this afternoon. Breaks of 53, 105 and 95 gives the Ball-run a 3-0 advantage. Maguire has only scored seven points in the first three frames.

O'Sullivan 2-2 Robertson (0-0)

A 106 from Robertson to level at 2-2. Brilliant break from the Bexhill potter. Looks to be hitting the ball superbly. Interesting conclusion to this match coming up after the mid-session interval.

O'Sullivan 2-1 Robertson (0-74)

Nice calm response from Robertson. Was left in among the balls and is going to punish O'Sullivan's error. Should restore parity at 2-2. Could be a century on the way.

O'Sullivan 2-1 Robertson (0-1)

O'Sullivan can't hole a long red. Was tough cueing, but what a chance he has left for Robertson. Chance to pile on the points.

O'Sullivan 2-1 Robertson (0-0)

A rapid 33 to finish off the third frame. Not yet in top gear, but is competing strongly out there to lead again. One more frame before the mid-session interval. Have a feeling a big break is on the horizon.

O'Sullivan 1-1 Robertson (44-0)

O'Sullivan 44 points clear. Plays a poor safety, but his opponent can't slot a long red. O'Sullivan back at table looking to put this frame to bed. Superb positional shot to float the white onto the black. Touch is just immense in these situations.

Bingham 2-0 Maguire

Breaks of 53 and 105 from Bingham gives the 2015 world champion a dream start to the other quarter-final match against the Scotsman, the 2004 UK champion.

O'Sullivan 1-1 Robertson (4-0)

Lovely three-ball plant by O'Sullivan at the outset of the third frame, but no colours to follow. A bit of safety to sort out the early narrative here.

O'Sullivan 1-0 Robertson (0-70)

Superb little response here from the 2018 European Masters winner. Quickly up to 63 before he slots frame-ball black to move to 70. Fine cut. O'Sullivan needing a snooker, but he can't be bothered playing for them. We are all square at 1-1.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Robertson (71-8)

And the answer is no as Robertson can't cut in a black. Real chance there, but not enough in response. O'Sullivan slots red to a centre pocket before putting the finishing touches to the business at hand. A 1-0 lead for the 2018 Grand Prix winner.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Robertson (56-8)

Breaks ends at 47 after a loose positional shot. O'Sullivan then compounds the error by butchering a safety shot seconds later. Suddenly Robertson in among the balls. Can he punish the mistake?

O'Sullivan 0-0 Robertson (28-0)

Nice long red by O'Sullivan and the percentage shot roll behind the green pays off. Robertson leaves him among the balls from the snooker. Chance to make a productive score at this first visit of the day. Looks highly focused.

Good afternoon

All set for another enticing day of snooker. Last of the quarter-finals this afternoon with Ronnie O'Sullivan facing Jimmy Robertson and Stuart Bingham taking on Stephen Maguire. First to five frames progresses. The winners of these respective matches will meet in the second semi-final tomorrow night over the best-of-11 frames. First semi-final sees Mark Selby and Neil Robertson meet tonight from 7pm. LIVE updates all day.

'I will stink places out for another three years' - O'Sullivan teases retirement plan

Ronnie O'Sullivan has suggested that he will retire in three years, insisting he has earned the right to "stink out" events when not at his best.

'The Rocket' was slow to get going against Hossein Vafaei in the last 16 of the World Grand Prix, but progressed with a convincing 4-1 margin after finding his fluency later in the match.

The Iranian had dumped O'Sullivan out of the German Masters without conceding a frame but could not reproduce a similar performance.

Six-time world champion O'Sullivan said afterwards that he was eyeing a further three triumphs at the Crucible, though recognising that he is not at the level he once was.

"I will stink places out for another three years, I want three more world titles and I have earned the right to smell a few places out," O'Sullivan argued after his win.

"Then if it doesn’t get any better it’s time to hang the cue up. I still love the game but you can’t play like that, I can’t anyway.

"It is showing in my results, I used to win a lot of tournaments but now get caught out in semis, quarters, finals, and there is a reason for that.

"I’m not as good as I was, but I accept that, I am not one of these deluded people, I am quite realistic and there is only so much juice to squeeze out of the lemon."

