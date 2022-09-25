Trump/On Yee 0-3 Robertson/Mink

The final red disappears, followed by a nerveless black as Mink goes up for the yellow. If she can mop to the blue here, she'll take out this frame in one hit. The half-ton is secured with the green, and the brown then follows. It's blue for another frame...and she drops it in with the rest into the left middle! Mink ain't done either; she empties the table for a superb 74, and her team have won all three frames so far.

Trump/On Yee 0-2 Robertson/Mink (39-40)

Break over; Judd was coasting there, but misses a cut on a red to bottom left. The frame was there for the taking, but Mink steps in now and starts firing back for her team. It's a fine break, and her break reaches 39 as her team retake the lead.

Trump/On Yee 0-2 Robertson/Mink (26-1)

Judd pots a tricky red followed by a yellow to the left middle, and this is a good look. He quickly gets black and pink back on their spots too, and from nowhere he's developed a frame-winning opportunity. The break is at 25 and counting so far.

Trump/On Yee 0-2 Robertson/Mink (1-1)

Neil breaks in frame three, and Judd chucks everything at a long red to the bottom left. It rattles out, and he's left a chance for Mink. That goes, but Mink can't follow up with the blue. On Yee then strokes in a nice long red, but can't add to it either. Judd then misses a long red to the green pocket, and neither team can get going so far in this frame.

Trump/On Yee 0-2 Robertson/Mink

Judd's played a shocker here, underhitting a safety and leaving a gimme red over the right middle for Neil. That's frame over, as Neil takes red-brown-red to end the frame. That's half of the job done for Neil and Mink, who are making a real go of this task.

Trump/On Yee 0-1 Robertson/Mink (21-59)

On Yee gets a solitary red down, but no more. A snooker from Mink then draws a four-point foul, before we get bogged down in safety on the final three reds. It's a tricky situation, with a red behind the blue in the jaws of the bottom right, but Mink resolves it by planting another red onto them. After potting the brown though she manages to snooker herself on the next red, which is frame ball. Mink does well to escape her own snooker and not leave anything.

Trump/On Yee 0-1 Robertson/Mink (20-50)

Neil has come out firing today. In a heartbeat the lead of Judd and On Yee evaporates, and he's up to a half-ton already. The remaining four reds are all near cushions though, so there's a lot to do still to finish this in one visit. As I type that, he misses a routine blue to the right middle, and he's left On Yee on a red.

Trump/On Yee 0-1 Robertson/Mink (20-0)

It's an early look for Judd in frame two, as he's been handed an easy starter with the black also in the jaws of the bottom right. It's a big chance already given the placement of the reds, but in giving the pack another wallop when trying to drive a red into the bottom right he misses the pot, and has chucked a golden chance into the lap of Neil here.

Trump/On Yee 0-1 Robertson/Mink

Judd pots red-black-red-pink, before trying to lay a snooker on the final red. He's left it on to the bottom right though; Neil drills it in, and although he misses the black to follow that's enough for the frame.

Trump/On Yee 0-0 Robertson/Mink (5-58)

On 55 Neil lands the white awkwardly, forcing him to overcut the blue to the right middle and miss it. There's still 59 left on the table, so Judd and On Yee are still in this. Not any more though - Neil cuts a sensational long red into the green pocket! The yellow follows and that might do it; he misses the red that follows but On Yee returns to the table needing a snooker.

Trump/On Yee 0-0 Robertson/Mink (5-42)

With the spread here these should really go in one visit. Neil loses position slightly and has to swerve one red to pot another, but manages to lasso perfect position again with a nice cut on black to bottom left. He's up to 42 already and there's still a load on.

Trump/On Yee 0-0 Robertson/Mink (5-6)

Judd gets it popping, as he jabs a long, slow red into the green pocket but can't add to it. A bout of up-table safety follows, in which Mink inadvertently pots the brown to give away four. It's becoming an increasingly dangerous table, and Neil gambles everything on a red to left middle deadweight but can't convert it. On Yee and Mink can't get a red down thereafter, and then Judd misses a straight red to the left middle. Can Neil cash this in? He cuts a red in to the yellow pocket, and the blue follows; this is a big chance.

Our MC Tahir Hajat announces the players into the arena, and we'll be underway shortly.

Permutations

Neil and Mink are going to need something pretty special here if they're going to make the final. A 3-1 win over Judd and On Yee won't be enough, they've got to sweep all four this afternoon. A big ask, but in this short haul format it's certainly possible.

Hello, Hello

Welcome back to live coverage of the World Snooker Mixed Doubles, live from the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

We’ll be baize-adjacent shortly, and with you right through to the denouement later this evening. First up this afternoon though, we’ll be sorting out the group phase and the identity of the finalists.

Welcome!

Hello and welcome back to Eurosport's live coverage of the 2022 World Mixed Doubles.

We begin with Judd Trump and Ng On-Yee up against Neil Robertson and Mink Nutcharut before Ronnie O'Sullivan and Reanne Evans face Mark Selby and Rebecca Kenna. The final will come later today.

'We tried to keep him quiet' – Trump reveals how he kept O'Sullivan out at World Mixed Doubles

Judd Trump revealed how he and playing partner Ng On-Yee planned out their 3-1 win over Ronnie O'Sullivan and Reanne Evans at the World Mixed Doubles on Saturday.

The 2019 world champion admitted he spoke to the three-time women's world champion before the opening match of the tournament in Milton Keynes, with order of shot vital to their success.

Trump's decision to go before O'Sullivan paid off as a break of 75 in the second frame helped his team move 2-0 up before On-Yee cleared up from the final red to seal the third frame.

