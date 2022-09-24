Trump/On Yee 0-1 Selby/Kenna (1-34)

There are nine reds left out there, six of which are clustered around the bottom left. Mark's solution? A six-ball plant of course! He gives it a wallop and the nearest red to the bucket drops in gently, with the white going back to baulk and landing on the brown. It now looks like a frame-winning chance, but he then misses his next red when trying to force an angle to move the white, and he's served up a chance for Judd. It's a good look, but Judd soon misses a shocker of a pink to left middle and is in instead. She can only add a solitary red herself before missing the brown though; both teams are struggling at the moment.

Ad

Trump/On Yee 0-1 Selby/Kenna (0-28)

Snooker O’Sullivan and Evans score first Mixed Doubles victory with win over Robertson and Mink 36 MINUTES AGO

A prolonged bout of safety pushes the remaining reds to the left of the table, until one pops out over the bottom right and Rebecca drops it in. There's nothing on though, so more safety follows and we're really getting gridlocked here.

Trump/On Yee 0-1 Selby/Kenna (0-27)

After going into the pack and landing on nothing easy, Mark plays safe to baulk to end his break on 24. Safety ensues, before Judd is forced into a tough long pot to the bottom left and he misses it wildly. Reds go all over and it's a decent look here for Rebecca, but she can only add red-yellow to the cause.

Trump/On Yee 0-1 Selby/Kenna (0-18)

Mark has his tail pointing north now. He rattles in a long red to start frame two, followed by a long blue to the yellow pocket to keep going. He's pulling out some belters here, and another blue soon after sends him in and out of baulk and lands perfectly on a red above the black. It's worth noting that he's playing through a bit of pain here after ricking his neck before the tournament, but you wouldn't know it at the moment.

Trump/On Yee 0-1 Selby/Kenna

Plot twist! Judd leaves the pink long to the bottom right, a tough cut which he misses. That was frame ball; Mark then steps in to drain the pink from distance and drop a deadweight black into the left middle. He and Rebecca have nicked it on the black!

Trump/On Yee 0-0 Selby/Kenna (42-45)

On Yee and Rebecca get a red down each, but can't make the chance stick; Judd then arrives at the table for his first real chance of the night, and this one does. Mark and Rebecca's lead evaporates as Judd makes 38 and counting, and he;s now on the colours. Up to the pink will win the frame, and a superb yellow to green has given him a great chance.

Trump/On Yee 0-0 Selby/Kenna (1-45)

On 42 Mark misses a red to the left middle, which is quickly picked off by On Yee. She can't convert the blue to follow though, and Rebecca can't drive a red in thereafter either. Judd then misses a wild red to the bottom left and he's scattered what's left of the pack. It looks a golden chance for Mark to mop up the first frame, but he misses a shocker of a short red to the yellow pocket with the rest. That's a huge reprieve for team Trump/On Yee.

Trump/On Yee 0-0 Selby/Kenna (0-21)

Mark, who was excellent this afternoon, gets away first in this one with a long red into the green pocket. He's quickly into his stride already, with 21 and counting and several more loose reds to play for. This is a decent chance.

Let's get to it

Our MC Tahir Hajat brings out the players, and we're underway.

Any more for any more?

We'll have Judd, On Yee, Rebecca and Mark on the baize shortly.

The dream team delivers

With 19 world titles between them, Ronnie and Reanne looked a formidable pairing on paper. After a poor start this afternoon, the potential of this partnership was realised tonight as they rattled off the final three frames for victory. They're right in this tournament now, with Neil and Mink now staring at the exit after another 3-1 defeat.

O'Sullivan/Evans 3-1 Robertson/Mink

It's over now as Ronnie wallops a long red into the bottom left. He misses the green that follows but Neil and Mink concede frame and indeed match.

O'Sullivan/Evans 2-1 Robertson/Mink (56-3)

Reanne pots three reds with two blacks and a green, so if she can convert the next red with a colour that's the winning line traversed. She drains a superb narrow red into the yellow pocket, before draining the yellow in the green pocket and then playing safe. That's a big 23 in the context of this match, as with only 51 left on the table Reanne and Ronnie are in the box seat.

O'Sullivan/Evans 2-1 Robertson/Mink (33-3)

Drama here! Neil stuns in a red to the bottom left, but lands so close to the black over the bottom right that he catches the rest with the white as he tries to quickly jab it in. That's seven away, but no real damage as there's no red on for Reanne. There are seven reds left and after more safety play, Neil misses one wildly from distance, leaving a chance for Reanne now.

O'Sullivan/Evans 2-1 Robertson/Mink (26-2)

Blimey! Just as Ronnie's incredible brain seemed to be whirring towards solving this puzzle, he misses a routine green to its own pocket! That's gifted a chance to Neil, but he's a bit out of sorts right now and can't drop in the blue after his opening red. Just as it threatened to open up, this one's gone scrappy; Reanne can only add a solitary red and we're back on safety for now.

O'Sullivan/Evans 2-1 Robertson/Mink (20-1)

Neil opens things up with an aggressive safety. That scatters the reds, but Reanne can't convert one to the right middle and leaves an easy starter for Mink. That goes, but Mink then can't drop the blue into the left middle. It's a chance for Ronnie, but he soon lands awkwardly on the black and in potting it, seemingly out of options on reds. Hello though - he fashions a magnificent cut on a red just above the black into the right middle, and he's back on the black! That's some shot to keep the break going, and he'll need more magic to make a frame-winning break here as these reds are not set nicely.

O'Sullivan/Evans 2-1 Robertson/Mink (4-0)

This is a big frame, as it could effectively keep both combinations in the tournament if Neil and Mink can win it; if not, those two will need to be perfect tomorrow afternoon while relying heavily on other results to make the final. Ronnie gets a look at a long red to the bottom right, but jaws it out and the white goes safe. Some high quality safety follows from all four, with no one ceding a chance until Neil goes in-off. Reanne turns the pot down though, understandably as it's an increasingly difficult table; nothing down yet, and we could be here a while.

O'Sullivan/Evans 2-1 Robertson/Mink

Yeah, Ronnie's out here tonight. A break of 68 sorts this one, and he and Reanne hit the front in this match.

O'Sullivan/Evans 1-1 Robertson/Mink (60-23)

Ronnie is really played in after his century in the last frame, and it's showing here. His break hits 33 and with colours on their spots and the remaining three reds open beneath the pink, this one looks over already.

O'Sullivan/Evans 1-1 Robertson/Mink (27-23)

Disaster for Neil in reaching 23, as he converts the black but misses his attempt to open the pack off the bottom cushion and lands stranded in baulk. His only shot is to attempt to make a plant between two reds near the bottom right, but he misses badly and he's left Ronnie in. This could be trouble.

O'Sullivan/Evans 1-1 Robertson/Mink (27-0)

Ronnie breaks in frame three, and Mink rattles a tough long red out of the jaws of the bottom right. That's left Reanne with a chance to score, and she's carving this out superbly; a nice flick on one red when potting another opens up a path for black to both corner pockets. On 27 though she overcuts a tricky red to the bottom right, and leaves it there; chance for Neil.

O'Sullivan/Evans 1-1 Robertson/Mink

Wowsers. Ronnie empties the table for a magnificent clearance of 111. He and Reanne fist bump; they're on the board in this one.

O'Sullivan/Evans 0-1 Robertson/Mink (108-0)

Ronnie is focusing here even though the frame has long gone, as a count back come the end of the group stage might lead to highest breaks becoming a factor. This break hits 84 as Ronnie goes up for the baulk colours.

O'Sullivan/Evans 0-1 Robertson/Mink (63-0)

You know how he does. Like flicking a light switch, Ronnie hits his stride and he's up to 39 and counting already. The frame looks nailed on here, and he's only a few balls away.

O'Sullivan/Evans 0-1 Robertson/Mink (32-0)

Reanne comes out firing in frame two, draining an excellent long red deadweight to land on the black. In total she picks off three reds and blacks before shorting position on her next red and having to play back to baulk. Mink then misses a long red, giving Ronnie a glimpse at a red into the left middle and he jabs it in superbly. A black along the rail follows, and for the first time today he's in the balls and with a big chance to score.

O'Sullivan/Evans 0-1 Robertson/Mink

A safety from Mink nudges the black over the bottom right, and it's effectively a pink ball game. After some good safety by all the players, Reanne catches a double kiss on the pink and serves it up over the bottom left! Neil puts it away, and just like that this marathon frame is in the books.

O'Sullivan/Evans 0-0 Robertson/Mink (50-55)

Mink misses at her first attempted escape, then connects on the second only for the white to go in-off. That's changed things. From the D, Reanne drops in the yellow and then bullets a superb green into to the bottom left! If she can dish here it will be some steal, but she overcooks the blue and lands next to the pink with no potting angle. How about this though - she's just played a superb snooker, with the white tight behind the black. Neil escapes, but Reanne and Ronnie are in charge all of a sudden.

O'Sullivan/Evans 0-0 Robertson/Mink (28-55)

Mink gets a look at a cut on the red to right middle, but it bounces out off the bottom jaw. Ronnie then has a chance but it's barely a glimmer - a brutal thin cut with the rest to the bottom left, which he overcuts badly. This is getting very attritional now, as we pass hte 20 minute mark without a pot. Hello though, what's this? A terrible safety from Neil leaves the red over the right middle...and Ronnie plugs it! His positional shot is awful though, and he can only tuck the white in behind the brown thereafter; he and Reanne now need the colours to tie.

O'Sullivan/Evans 0-0 Robertson/Mink (27-55)

Now then. Ronnie flukes a snooker, and Mink tries a thin contact on the red and misses. She's left it on to the left middle too, but Reanne bounces it out off the bottom jaw! That was a big chance. This frame has been chugging for over half an hour now, and it's been 13 minutes since the last pot. Ronnie is barely gettign a look at a pot here, and crashes into the blue when attempting to escape another snooker. The red is now frame ball for Mink and Robertson.

O'Sullivan/Evans 0-0 Robertson/Mink (23-50)

Ronnie gives away four after a miss from a safety. He gets a chance at his next visit though, as Neil catches a double kiss from a safety and leaves one of the two remaining reds over the green pocket. It's only red and brown for Ronnie though, as he can't shift the final red off the upper left rail and into a potting position. And how about this from Mink - she flukes an outrageous snooker that leaves the red near the bottom right and the white welded behind the green! Reanne is in bother here, but after one miss finds a superb two-cushion escape to leave the red safe and keep the frame alive.

O'Sullivan/Evans 0-0 Robertson/Mink (18-42)

Reanne picks out a superb cut on a red, right across the table into the bottom left, as a shot to nothing. At his next visit Ronnie plays an aggressive safety, bringing all four reds and the black into play, and that's upped the jeopardy in this frame. Mink turns down a look at a long red but Reanne doesn't...and it rattles out of the jaws of the bottom left and flies across into the bottom right! She can only add a brown and a red though as she drifts out of position, and a safety follows. That's a big let off for Neil and Mink.

O'Sullivan/Evans 0-0 Robertson/Mink (11-42)

Neil makes 41, but after landing welded to the pink from a poor positional shot he misses a red to the right middle. A few shots later Reanne is back in, floating a long red into the bottom left, but she then misses the pink to follow. Neil adds another red but no more; there are five reds left on the table as safety ensues.

O'Sullivan/Evans 0-0 Robertson/Mink (10-7)

Reanne gets the first look, cobbling together ten before snookering herself on her preferred red behind the blue, and missing a tougher one to the bottom right. She doesn't look to have left anything, until Neil steps in and glides a soft red into the yellow pocket. He then explodes the pack open when potting the pink, and they've split very nicely; big chance.

Here we go

Our MC Tahir Hajat announces the players into the Marshall Arena. Neil and Mink are first, swiftly followed by Reanne and Ronnie. There will be four frames in this match, let's get about it.

Cash money

A quick word on the prize money here in Milton Keynes: it's a cool £60,000 for the winners to split, with the share for women's co-champion representing a record prize fee for their game.

We're back up

A very good evening to you all, we’ve got more coverage of the World Mixed Doubles incoming. First up tonight is Ronnie O’Sullivan and Reanne Evans taking on Neil Robertson and Mink Nutchurat. Both of these teams lost their first round matches, so there’s a fair bit of jeopardy attached as defeat in this one could be curtains in terms of getting to the final.

To follow we’ll have Judd Trump and Ng On Yee against Mark Selby and Rebecca Kenna to establish supremacy at the top of the group ahead of tomorrow.

---

That'll do us for now

Join us again at 6.45pm for more from the World Mixed Doubles.

Mark and Rebecca edge it

It's another 3-1 victory, this time for Mark Selby and Rebecca Kenna. With Mark's 134 in the opening frame they now lead the group after this opening stanza of games, with Judd Trump and Ng On Yee in second. Plenty to do for Ronnie, Reanne, Neil and Mink then, but they'll have the chance to hit back tonight.

Selby/Kenna 3-1 Robertson/Mink

He can! As cool as you like, Mark mops up the colours to take the frame on the black.

Selby/Kenna 2-1 Robertson/Mink (11-46)

Mark gets in, and with the reds now off their cushions after about of safety he's got a shot at this. All reds go with colours, and if he can dish the final six balls here they'll nick the win...

Selby/Kenna 2-1 Robertson/Mink (11-46)

Mink misses a red to the bottom left, but it runs safe. There are three reds left out there, and we could be here a while yet.

Selby/Kenna 2-1 Robertson/Mink (11-40)

On 26 Neil leaves himself awkward on his next red, bridging awkwardly past the blue with the rest, and misses it badly. Mark then misses a red to right middle, and Mink steps in to drain a red with the rest. Can she see this one home for her team now?

Selby/Kenna 2-1 Robertson/Mink (11-19)

On it goes; red-yellow for Rebecca, solitary red as a shot to nothing for Neil. Both teams know the potential importance of this frame, clearly. Eventually Neil breaks several minutes of stalemate with a long red into the bottom left, and he's back up for the blue. The remaining reds are spread nicely, a veritable practice table for him.

Selby/Kenna 2-1 Robertson/Mink (8-12)

Rebecca's back in with a mid-range red to the yellow pocket. A blue and another red follow before she plays safe again, wary of leaving Neil an opportunity to get in. After three quick hits this is a very cagey frame indeed.

Selby/Kenna 2-1 Robertson/Mink (1-12)

Frame four quickly descends into a stalemate, and forces a re-rack. Mink pots her first ball of the day, a long red bulleted into the bottom left, followed by an even better long blue into the yellow pocket to hold for her next red. She makes 12 but no more, and in response Rebecca drills in a long red before playing a surprisingly conservative shot and tucking in behind the green.

Selby/Kenna 2-1 Robertson/Mink

Neil pots red-blue, but can't convert the following red to land on the black. Rebecca then steps in, and drops a superb, deadweight long red into the yellow pocket to effectively end the frame. She goes on to make 14, and her team regains the lead.

Selby/Kenna 1-1 Robertson/Mink (65-8)

A cut on a red to the left middle is frame ball, and Mark duly drops it in. He misses the pink to follow to end his break on 64; Neil and Mink require two snookers to win, and will soldier on.

Selby/Kenna 1-1 Robertson/Mink (57-8)

It's another half-ton for Selby, but he loses position slightly on the pink. No matter; a deft thin cut on it to the bottom left drops in, and the frame looks a formality from here.

Selby/Kenna 1-1 Robertson/Mink (26-8)

Mark looks in fine touch today. He's stitched together 25 so far, and is steadily opening up the reds to turn this into a frame-winning chance. Blue, pink and black are all on, this frame could go in this visit.

Selby/Kenna 1-1 Robertson/Mink (1-8)

This match is like a highlights montage so far. Neil comes to the table close to a plant above the black; it's not set, but he makes it into the bottom right to land on the black. After said black is dispatched though he misses the next red, and Rebecca has an easy starter. She drains that but can't cut back a black into the bottom left, and now Mink has a chance. It's a mid-ranger to the bottom right but she can't drive it in, and now Mark gets a look at putting some points together.

Selby/Kenna 1-1 Robertson/Mink

It's the Robertson show here in frame two. Neil drains a long red that puts the frame to sleep, followed by black-red. Mark and Rebecca duly concede, and we're all square.

Selby/Kenna 1-0 Robertson/Mink (0-69)

After some safety play Neil returns to the table, and with no easy way back to baulk he pots his way out of trouble with a spectacular long red to the bottom right. The brown follows, but he can't then convert frame ball red long into the bottom right.

Selby/Kenna 1-0 Robertson/Mink (0-64)

Gah! On 64 Neil drives a red to right middle with deep screw to hold for the black, but it comes off the high knuckle and out. On we go, as there's still 83 left on the table.

Selby/Kenna 1-0 Robertson/Mink (0-56)

Is this on? Neil reaches 56 - all reds and blacks to date - with a superbly controlled slow cut on a black to bottom left with the rest. He can get on the black from his next red too - come on, the Thunder!

Selby/Kenna 1-0 Robertson/Mink (0-32)

With his first shot Neil clips a red into the right middle, sending the white all the way around the table before landing on the black. Now he's away; it's four reds and four blacks in a heartbeat, and there's a tidy spread on here for him.

Selby/Kenna 1-0 Robertson/Mink

Mark picks off the final red, down the rail with the rest and into the bottom left, to secure a century. He's not done there mind; he mops up the lot for a brilliant total clearance of 134. What a start here!

Selby/Kenna 0-0 Robertson/Mink (71-0)

After losing position slightly, Mark recovers by clipping a thin red into the bottom right and pulling up before the baulk line. The frame is gone as his break hits 70, and a plant to the bottom right has opened up the chance of a century. That could be invaluable, because with one point per frame won in this format, the highest break per team will be used as a deciding factor if any teams are level on points when the group stage is done.

Selby/Kenna 0-0 Robertson/Mink (50-0)

A lovely shot here from Mark, potting the black into the bottom right with heavy topsin, to come off the bottom cushion and split the pack nicely. It's a half-ton already, and he's coasting here.

Selby/Kenna 0-0 Robertson/Mink (26-0)

Mink misses a mid-range red to the bottom right, and it's an early chance for Mark. He looks wired in right away; there's 26 up on the board already and there's more in the post.

Next cab off the rank

Tahir Hajat brings out Mink, Neil, Rebecca and Mark for our second match of the afternoon. Let's go!

Judd and On Yee set the pace

Entertaining fare from both teams in that one, with Judd and On Yee taking the spoils. That dish by On Yee to steal the third frame was crucial, and it's left the 19 world titles super team of Ronnie and Reanne with a bit to do tonight and tomorrow.

O'Sullivan/Evans 1-3 Trump/On Yee

An excellent 62 from Reanne bags a frame at the conclusion of this match.

O'Sullivan/Evans 0-3 Trump/On Yee (59-22)

Judd drops in a long red to hold for the black, but can only make eight as his short-range jab on a red to green pocket doesn't drop. It's Reanne that gets in next, switching to left-handed to drop a red into the bottom right, and it's a chance to pull away in the frame. Her break is at 32 and counting.

O'Sullivan/Evans 0-3 Trump/On Yee (27-14)

On Yee is off again, with a stun run-through on a mid-range red to land on the black. She makes 14, but goes in-off in the left middle while trying to play safe. Reanne fires back, draining a long red from the D immediately, and makes 23 before overscrewing when trying to get on the black and running out of position.

O'Sullivan/Evans 0-3 Trump/On Yee

What a great dish. On Yee drops in the blue, a long pink and then the black to the right middle to snatch the frame from under Reanne and Ronnie's noses!

O'Sullivan/Evans 0-2 Trump/On Yee (60-46)

All the colours are wide in the open so it feels like a red ball game here. Both Judd and Ronnie miss attempts at the bothersome final cherry. On Yee then picks it off, and she's on the blue. That goes too, as does the yellow, green and brown. Can On Yee dish here and nick the frame on the black? She's slightly on the wrong side of the blue, but it's on...

O'Sullivan/Evans 0-2 Trump/On Yee (60-31)

Reanne needs two attempts to escape from a dangerous full ball snooker on the final three reds, just about getting away with not leaving one as she does so. On Yee then turns down a red to the bottom right, and from her safety leaves a red over the bottom left. Reanne can't clip it in though, missing the ball completely and hitting the pink, before Judd overcuts the same red and leaves it in the jaws of the bottom left. Ronnie steps in, converting two reds and blues before laying a snooker on the final red.

O'Sullivan/Evans 0-2 Trump/On Yee (48-17)

Frame three is getting bogged down a little. On Yee picks off a red and a green, before Judd clips the pink from a safety to give away six. Ronnie then picks off a red and a black but no more, as this scrappy frame rumbles on.

O'Sullivan/Evans 0-2 Trump/On Yee (34-13)

On Yee clips in a loose red but no more, before Judd misses a long red and leaves Ronnie an easy starter. It's a chance if Ronnie can open the pack here; he does so off the black but misses the pot, and On Yee comes to a very open table to counter. she can only make 12 before losing position though; with five open reds out there this frame could go either way.

O'Sullivan/Evans 0-2 Trump/On Yee (27-0)

At the start of the third Judd tries a long red to bottom right to hold for the black, but he misses it; that leaves a thin snick on a red to left middle for Ronnie, who duly tags it in. The blue follows but Ronnie then misses a thin cut on a red; in response On Yee can't jab in a red to bottom right while using the rest, and it's a chance for Reanne. A quick 21 follows before she misses a tough blue while trying to send the white around the angles.

O'Sullivan/Evans 0-2 Trump/On Yee

It's a total of 75 for Judd, securing a two-frame lead for his team.

O'Sullivan/Evans 0-1 Trump/On Yee (13-65)

Light work, this. Judd races to a half-century, and it looks inconceivable that the frame won't go in this visit. Sure enough, frame ball red drops into the right middle and he's on the pink; we're done in this one.

O'Sullivan/Evans 0-1 Trump/On Yee (13-34)

An opportunity for Judd now, as Reanne sends the yellow in-off and leaves a red to left middle. For the first time today Judd lets his arm go; there's a good spread on here and 30 points and counting are on the board in no time.

O'Sullivan/Evans 0-1 Trump/On Yee (13-0)

Can Ronnie and Reanne fire back here? Judd leaves a red over the bottom right to gift Ronnie an easy starter, which he glides in and then drops on the blue. It's a good chance, but on 13 he misses a cut on pink to right middle to bring his break to an end.

O'Sullivan/Evans 0-1 Trump/On Yee

Judd gets a look at a long red to the bottom right, and calmly strokes it in to land on the black. That goes, frame ball red follows and with the pressure off Judd clears up to the black for a 41 that wins the frame.

O'Sullivan/Evans 0-0 Trump/On Yee (18-53)

Ronnie tries to break the deadlock with a thin cut on a red to the bottom right, but it hangs in the jaws and doesn't drop. On Yee takes two reds and two blacks from what's in the open before playing safe, and her team have a handy lead here.

O'Sullivan/Evans 0-0 Trump/On Yee (18-37)

Reanne plugs said red but then misses the brown, before Judd misses a short jab at a red to the bottom left to leave Ronnie in. It's a tough chance, with four reds welded to cushions, and Ronnie can only fashion 16 from it. We're now bogged down in safety on the final five reds.

O'Sullivan/Evans 0-0 Trump/On Yee (1-37)

Judd throws the cue at a red to the bottom right; it doesn't go close, and reds scatter far and wide. He's only left Ronnie a tough red to the right middle though, which rolls out off the knuckles and On Yee is in. There are points on here, and On Yee has certainly settled the quickest of all four players, making a handy 27 before running out of position after potting the blue. She's misjudged her safety though, and left a red to the yellow pocket for Reanne.

O'Sullivan/Evans 0-0 Trump/On Yee (1-10)

It's On Yee that gets in first, draining a long red into the bottom left to get things going. She makes 10 before missing a red to the bottom right, and when Reanne then visits the table she flukes a red into the right middle from a safety before tucking up tight behind the brown.

Here we go

Our MC Tahir Hajat announces Judd, On Yee, Reanne and Ronnie. It's Ronnie to break, and we're off.

Your teams, your format

There are four pairings here in Milton Keynes, all of whom will play each other in four frame matches in a round robin format, before the top two in the group face each other in the best-of-seven final tomorrow evening. And have a look how the pairings have fallen – the clear favourites here are 12-time women’s world champion Reanne Evans, who teams up with incumbent men’s champion and Mozart of the baize, Ronnie O’Sullivan.

They’re up first today, facing Triple Crown winner and recent ranking event hogger Judd Trump who is paired with Ng On Yee, a former women’s world number one and three-time world champion. Later on this afternoon Rebecca Kenna, who has broken through onto the main World Snooker Tour this season, joins forces with four-time world champion Mark Selby. They’ll be up against six-time Triple Crown winner Neil Robertson and Mink Nutchurat, the current women’s world champion, a tour card holder and the only women known to have registered a 147.

The absolute cream of both games then, combined here for your entertainment. The in-play format is that the players will take alternate visits to the table rather than alternate shots. Eyes down then, let’s get about it.

Time to mix it up

Good afternoon, and welcome to live coverage of the World Mixed Doubles from the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

It’s been 31 years since the combo of Steve Davis and Allison Fisher beat Stacey Hillyard and Stephen Hendry 5-4 to win the last edition of this tournament in Hamburg. With that hiatus now over, today is a landmark and long overdue moment for the women’s game.

---

Welcome

Welcome everyone to the inaugural world mixed doubles, we get going with a fantastic opening match as Ronnie O'Sullivan / Reanne Evans are up against Judd Trump / Ng On-Yee.

Opinion: World Mixed Doubles a 'giant leap' for women's snooker

This week’s World Mixed Doubles is the biggest showcase women’s snooker has ever had.

The game’s leading four female players have been paired with the world’s top four ranked professionals for the two-day event in Milton Keynes, which starts on Saturday.

This is an opportunity to show a different side of snooker at a time when women’s sport has arguably never been more popular. Indeed, the MK Dons stadium which forms part of the Marshall Arena complex, hosted several games in the recent European Championship won so memorably by the Lionesses of England.

- -

Stream the Home Nations and more top snooker action live on Eurosport and discovery+

Snooker Trump and On-Yee triumph, Selby and Kenna win as World Mixed Doubles get underway 6 HOURS AGO