Mixed doubles snooker is back in competition form for the first time in over two decades with the biggest names from the men’s and women’s game teaming up to go head-to-head this weekend

The 2022 World Mixed Doubles is an invitational event which will see the returns of Ronnie O’Sullivan, who has not played since July, and Neil Robertson who has not picked up his cue in front of a crowd since the World Championships.

Judd Trump and Mark Selby are the other two men playing in the competition.

Twelve-time world champion Reanne Evans and current champion Nutcharut Wongharuthai are two of the stars from the women’s side with Rebecca Kenna and Ng On-Yee joining them.

When and where is the World Mixed Doubles snooker?

The 2022 World Mixed Doubles takes place this weekend on Saturday, September 24 and Sunday, September 25 from the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

What is the World Mixed Doubles snooker format?

The four men and four women have been paired together with each team playing one another in the round-robin phase, with the top two duos playing in the final on Sunday night.

The team members will make alternate visits to the table rather than playing alternate shots and the round-robin stage will be best of four frames. A point is won for every frame won.

World Mixed Doubles snooker teams

Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng) and Reanne Evans (Eng)

Judd Trump (Eng) and Ng On-Yee (Hkg)

Mark Selby (Eng) and Rebecca Kenna (Eng)

Neil Robertson (Aus) and Nutcharut Wongharuthai (Tha)

How to watch World Mixed Doubles snooker?

The return of World Mixed Doubles snooker will be shown on ITV4 in the United Kingdom.

For the rest of Europe, you can watch all of the action on Eurosport and discovery+

World Mixed Doubles snooker match schedule, scores and results

Saturday September 24

Round-Robin

13:00 BST

Ronnie O'Sullivan and Reanne Evans v Judd Trump and Ng On-Yee

14:00 BST (At the earliest)

Mark Selby and Rebecca Kenna v Neil Robertson and Nutcharut Wongharuthai

19:00 BST

Losers of Game 1 v Losers of Game 2

20:00 (At the earliest)

Winners of Game 1 v Winners of Game 2

Sunday September 25

13:00 BST

TBC and TBC v TBC and TBC

TBC and TBC v TBC and TBC

19:00 BST

Final

TBC and TBC v TBC and TBC

