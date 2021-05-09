Jimmy White is one win away from claiming a third successive World Seniors title after enjoying a 4-1 victory over Brazil's world number 75 Igor Figueiredo in the semi-finals at the Crucible.
The six-times World Championship finalist was wary of his opponent's long potting ability following Figueiredo's heavy-scoring 4-1 success against the seven-times world champion Stephen Hendry on Saturday, but was rarely in trouble as some assured break-building – that included a 60 knock in the first frame – and timely tactical play was enough to seal his progress.
He will face former English amateur champion David Lilley or 2001 world quarter-finalist Patrick Wallace in Sunday's final (7pm BST) as he chases a unique hat-trick following final victories over Darren Morgan (5-3) and Ken Doherty (5-4) over the past two years in Sheffield.
"I played a bit better there," said Eurosport pundit White, who boasted a pot success of over 90 percent.
"My safety play was a bit better over the first two frames and Igor started to cue so I knew when I had my opportunities, I had to take them.
He's such a great potter that I had to leave the white on the cushion when I played safe. I didn't do that in the third frame and he potted some good balls, but apart from that my safety was okay.
"It's just great to play at the Crucible. I'm back in the final again, it's the best of nine (frames) so I'm really looking forward to it."
The seniors final was first held 30 years ago when Cliff Wilson edged Eddie Charlton 5-4, but the evergreen White is bidding to claim the crown for a record fourth time having defeated Steve Davis 4-1 when it returned to the World Snooker Tour circuit in 2010.
Last 16 results
- Jimmy White 3-0 Tony Knowles
- Lee Walker 2-3 Darren Morgan
- Igor Figueiredo 3-0 John Parrott
- Stephen Hendry 3-0 Patsy Fagan
- Michael Judge 2-3 Patrick Wallace
- Barry Pinches 3-0 Dennis Taylor
- David Lilley 3-1 Philip Williams
- Ken Doherty 3-0 Joe Johnson
Quarter-final results
- Jimmy White 4-1 Darren Morgan
- Igor Figueiredo 4-1 Stephen Hendry
- Patrick Wallace 4-2 Barry Pinches
- David Lilley 4-3 Ken Doherty
Semi-final draw
- Jimmy White 4-1 Igor Figueiredo
- Patrick Wallace v David Lilley (Sunday, 2.30pm)
Final
- Jimmy White v Wallace/Lilley (Sunday, 7pm)
