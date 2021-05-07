1985 world champion Dennis Taylor has brought the curtain down on his 49-year career after a 3-0 defeat to Barry Pinches at the World Seniors Championship.
Taylor – who turned professional in 1972 – ended his 28-year stint on the main World Snooker Tour in 2000, but combined his TV punditry work with exhibitions and part-time appearances on the World Seniors circuit.
The 72-year-old Northern Irishman most famously lifted the world title in 1985 with an 18-17 victory over six-times winner SteveDavis that was watched by 18.5 million viewers on BBC Two and was settled with Taylor slotting the final black ball after midnight.
World number 100 Pinches – 22 years younger than the double ranking event winner – made a break of 74 in the second frame on his way to securing a meeting with Patrick Wallace in the quarter-finals.
"That match against Barry was my last competitive match ever," said Taylor, who later kissed the world trophy amid a socially distanced round of applause inside the Sheffield venue. "And what a way to finish here in the Crucible Theatre.
I've enjoyed every minute of the seniors tour. The standard is getting so high. There's no way I can compete with these youngsters these days.
1997 world champion Ken Doherty – who lost last year's final 5-4 to Jimmy White having led 4-0 – contributed breaks of 102 and 55 in a 3-0 triumph against 1986 Crucible winner and Eurosport pundit Joe Johnson.
He will meet David Lilley in the last eight.
Last 16 results
- Jimmy White v Tony Knowles
- Lee Walker 2-3 Darren Morgan
- Igor Figueiredo v John Parrott
- Stephen Hendry 3-0 Patsy Fagan
- Michael Judge 2-3 Patrick Wallace
- Barry Pinches 3-0 Dennis Taylor
- David Lilley 3-1 Philip Williams
- Ken Doherty 3-0 Joe Johnson
Quarter-final draw
- White/Knowles v Darren Morgan
- Figueiredo/Parrott v Stephen Hendry
- Patrick Wallace v Barry Pinches
- David Lilley v Ken Doherty
