Yan Bingtao booked his place in the Turkish Masters after beating Steven Hallworth in qualifying.

The 5-1 scoreline suggested a comfortable day’s work for Yan, but that was not the case as he fell behind and his opponent had further chances.

However, Hallworth did not take them and Yan took control either side of the interval to advance to the main event in Antalya.

Hallworth started well at the Morningside Arena in Leicester, as a break of 51 secured the opener. He got in again in the second, but broke down and Yan eased himself into the match with a run of 61.

The third frame followed a similar pattern to the second, as Hallworth broke down and a counter of 74 moved Yan into the lead.

The world No. 13 knocked in an impressive break of 101 to secure a cushion at the interval, and he took the two frames after the break to book his ticket to Turkey.

Ricky Walden is beginning to show the form that took him to a career-high of six in the world.

He seems to be managing the back injury that threatened to derail his career, and runs to the semi-finals of the Northern Ireland Open and German Masters would have built confidence.

Walden will be in Turkey after battling to a 5-3 win over Ashley Carty, with the highlight being a century break in the final frame.

A fabulous break of 142 was the standout effort from Elliot Slessor in his 5-3 win over Duane Jones, while Lukas Kleckers rallied to beat Gary Wilson 5-4.

Turkish Masters qualifying concludes later on Sunday.

