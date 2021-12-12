Veteran Andreas Prommegger rolled back the years as he claimed victory in the first men's parallel slalom snowboard World Cup event of the season in Bannoye.

The final was more comfortable than the two previous rounds for the Austrian, with Prommegger claiming victory by 0.27 seconds even after trailing at the intermediate checkpoint, while Auner won the all-Austrian battle for third against Fabian Obmann.

Ad

Obmann had knocked out Aaron March, winner of last season's overall and discipline crystal globes, in the quarter-finals.

Snowboard Promegger and Zogg claim opening parallel slalom success AN HOUR AGO

In the women's parallel slalom, it was Julie Zogg of Switzerland who continued from where she left off last season.

Zogg won the last two parallel slalom events of last term to take the crystal globe in the discipline and was dominant on her way to victory, beating Japan's Tsubaki Miki by 0.17 seconds.

Ana Kurochkina rounded out the podium as she got the better of Ramona Theresia Hofmeister in the small final.

Snowboard 'Spectacular Sunday!' - Zogg stars in parallel slalom in Bannoye 3 HOURS AGO