Billy Morgan admitted he was surprised that Zoi Sadowski-Synnott was able to come back late to win gold at the snowboard slopestyle in the Beijing Olympics on Sunday.

The 20-year-old New Zealander claimed the medal with the last run of the day as she put in an impressive and technically challenging run.

Speaking to Eurosport, Morgan explained that her performance “was absolutely incredible. She had a good run in qualification and she improved on that immediately, coming out with the best scores of the day.”

He then analysed the changes she made to improve her scores.

The first run she swapped her back nine for a back double cork 10, and as if that wasn’t enough she came in with a second run, all the pressure was on, and swapped her seven for a front double 10,” he began. “Back-to-back cork 180s, absolutely incredible.”

He was surprised, he admitted that she sprang a late victory, saying: “I’d prepared my winning chat afterwards, and Zoi came down with the last run of the day, even better, more creative, it was madness.”

At the end of her run she was mobbed by her fellow contestants, and Morgan said that reflected the camaraderie in the sport.

“That makes snowboarding look like how much fun it is. They all respect each other, running over, congratulating each other, because they all know what they go through.”

