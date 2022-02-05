Olympic bronze medal winner Billy Morgan has said that Shaun White’s decision to retire after Beijing 2022 is "well-deserved."

The 35-year-old American snowboarding legend announced he will bring his career to a close after competing in his fifth Winter Games and his impact on the sport have brought plenty of praise from his peers.

Morgan told Eurosport that the veteran had made the right decision to step away after cementing his legacy as one of the all-time greats.

“I think Shaun White making the call to retire is well-deserved,” he said. “He's had a massive career in snowboarding, he's been the face of snowboarding and he's led the progression of snowboarding for many years.

“Someone with so much history, having three gold medals, I don't know what else somebody would want from a sport. He's an incredible inspiration to everybody and he's done amazing things for snowboarding.

“He'll have his place in the snowboard history books forever and he'll always be the face and the legend of snowboarding.”

