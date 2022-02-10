Chloe Kim has successfully defended her Olympic halfpipe gold in style at Genting Resort Secret Garden in Zhangjiakou.

The American produced her best run at the first attempt with an impressive score of 94.00 to seal her second career gold medal.

Spain's Queralt Castellet finished in silver medal position with 90.75 in her second run to secure a first medal for her nation at this Olympics.

Japan's Sena Tomita takes the bronze with a best score of 88.25 in her second run.

Kim was last up after the first run and she did not disappoint. The goofy footer produced an eye-catching cab 1080, a switch backside 540 and then another cab 1080 to move into an unassailable lead.

She dropped to her knees in jubilation afterwards, sensing she would likely win gold with her fine opening display.

On her second run the 21-year-old dropped a frontside 10 but then slipped as she went for the cab 12 and scored 27.00. On her victory lap, she produced a frontside 1080 before crashing as she tried to become the first female snowboarder to hit a 1260.

Castellet, a favourite to medal in her fifth Olympic games, had an impressive, stylish first run, successfully landing the backside 900, with a score of 69.25.

The Spaniard surged up into second place with a score of 90.25 after a more confident second run and scored 78.25 in the third.

Tomita, who began snowboarding at the age of three, was most impressive in her second run before crashing out in her third attempt.

