Snowboard

‘I love it’ – 16 years after THAT fail, Lindsey Jacobellis evades crash and then showboats again at Beijing Olympics

Sixteen years on from a showboat that would seemingly haunt her for the rest of her career, Lindsey Jacobellis pulled off the ultimate flex in what could well have been her final jump at an Olympics.

00:01:10, 2 hours ago