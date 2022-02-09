Lindsey Jacobellis’ triumph in the women’s snowboard cross at Beijing 2022 is “incredible”, according to Eurosport expert Billy Morgan, who claimed the American had a “bad rep for a long time” after her showboating fail at Turin 2006.

The 36-year-old defied the odds to end her wait for an elusive Olympic gold medal – 16 years after she blew a huge lead when crashing after a needless flair trick in the final.

Three more chances at the Olympics came and went for Jacobellis, most recently when she dropped from first to last in the final at PyeongChang 2018, but she wrote a spectacular final chapter in her storied career with victory on Wednesday.

“I actually felt like I was already in a winner just making it into the final,” she told NBC.

“It’s been a long road, ups and downs, injuries. I was just trying to keep my flow because if I could get out ahead I knew I could stay ahead, but I was trying to not to have to battle through the pack.

“With all the experience, there’s still always the nerves. There’s always the stress and expectations that I put on myself. I was just trying to enjoy my fifth Games and not put the kind of stress on myself that I always have, but that’s unrealistic because we all want to come here to win. I was just trying to take one heat at a time and it’s still a little unreal to me.

“Racing with these girls definitely keeps me young. They just keep getting younger and I have to work that much harder. I’ve been really excited to be developing this sport and still be with it, still pushing myself.”

'She took a bad rep for that - but she came back' - Morgan on Jacobellis redemption

Morgan, who won snowboard bronze for Team GB in South Korea, praised her for battling back from her Turin humiliation.

“It was incredible. It was nail-biting,” he said in The Cube.

“She was so far ahead, just going for a grab and styling it out. And drops the gold. I don’t know how it feels. I knew she took a bad rep for that for a long time. But she’s back and she’s taken it.”

'It doesn't feel real' - Jacobellis reacts to gold redemption in Beijing

Bad day for Bankes and Team GB

Bankes was one of two projected gold GB medallists highlighted by statisticians Gracenote ahead of the Games, but followed mixed curling doubles pairing Bruce Mouat and Jen Dodds in failing to make the podium.

“I know how much pressure she was under, she was one of our gold medal potentials. You’re trying to concentrate on just doing your sport and having all that on top of you as well just gives you extra pressure,” said Morgan.

“There’s so much that goes on behind the scenes, all the coaches, your family and friends, all of the support from your nation. When you don’t do as well as you want in your event, it’s not just you that you might feel let down about. It’s so many people.

“Especially if it’s midway down the course, that tiny little loss of speed, you carry that loss all the way down through the rest of the course as well.”

Bankes has her own chance of redemption in the mixed team relay alongside Huw Nightingale on Saturday.

