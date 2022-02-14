Lucile Lefevre bowed out of the snowboard slopestyle competition in style after donning a tiger onesie for her qualifying runs.

The French star took an injury in her stride at the Winter Olympics, and did not let that disappointment prevent her from entertaining the crowd at Beijing 2022.

Wearing a tiger outfit, tail and all, Lefevre put in a, ahem, grrrreat display with a wise costume choice given it is now the year of the tiger in the Chinese calendar.

“What is going on here? Ladies and gentleman we have a tiger, the new year tiger! What is happening?” said the announcer over the tannoy at the Big Air Shougang.

Lefevre recorded a 19.00 and 15.00, then went down and held out her ‘paws’ mid-air before landing her final jump for a score of 20.00.

“I decided to just say hi to the judge,” Lefevre joked, per NBC

Lefevre even clawed and growled at the camera when in the finish area, and she revealed afterwards she borrowed the snowsuit from Swiss athlete Nicolas Huber.

“I asked if he would give it to me for this day,” she added. “It’s for tiger (Chinese) new year, so everyone wants a picture with me.

“There are a lot of problems in the world. If everyone was peace and easy, the world would be better for sure, that’s the message I want to share.”

