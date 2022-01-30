Martin Noerl's lead at the top of the Snowboard Cross World Cup standings continues after a third consecutive win in Cortina d'Ampezzo on Saturday night. It was the last event before the Winter Olympics, and Noerl is heading into Beijing in fine form. Austrian Alessandro Haemmerle finished second to get on his first podium since early December to keep the gap with the German Noerl to 20 points in the overall standings. Australian Cameron Bolton finished third, to get on the podium for the first time this year, while title chaser Jakob Dusek finished 17th, losing ground on the top two. Merlin Surget finished ninth despite a second placed qualification finish and he remains fifth in the overall rankings, while Eliot Grondin did not start despite qualifying in first. In the women's event, Italian Michela Moioli reduced the gap to GB's Charlotte Bankes and Chloe Trespeuch as she claimed her second victory of the season. The gap to Trespeuch is now just 14 points, after the French snowboarder finished second on the podium for the third consecutive event. Britain's Bankes finished third, and still holds a lead of 79 points over Trespeuch with three events to come.

Stacy Gaskill finished fifth while Belle Brockhoff failed to qualify for the final, losing ground on that third place spot in the overall rankings.

