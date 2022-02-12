Lindsey Jacobellis wouldn't be drawn on her future after taking an incredible second gold medal of Beijing 2022 by winning the mixed team snowboard cross alongside Nick Baumgartner - where she even laid to rest ghosts of the past by pulling off an audacious board grab.

Jacobellis famously threw away a gold medal at Turin 2006 after she attempted a board grab, only to fall in the final straight.

This time she nailed the move, and added a second gold after winning the women’s cross earlier in the Games.

Ian Findlay in the Eurosport commentary box was left stunned by the move, saying “that was a stunning pass from Jacobellis, and there was the grab! Yes! I love it!”

Attention now turns to the future of Jacobellis, and especially her partnership with Baumgartner, who at 40 is the oldest American Olympic at this year’s Winter Games.

However, Baumgartner is defiant, saying “If I don’t quit, she’s not quitting!”

The pair, with a combined age of 76, were the oldest team in the mixed snowboard cross, and Jacobellis would not be drawn on her future plans.

Delighted with her double gold in Beijing, she’s not thinking about a trip to Italy in 2026, saying she will take things “one year at a time”.

Age proved irrelevant for the new champions, and Baumgartner thinks their experience led them to victory.

“Riding so close to people in conditions like this, the draft is so important. You have to be able to stay until the absolute last time and that doesn’t scare us because we’ve done it so many times”, he said.

