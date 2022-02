Snowboard

‘So, so fast!’ – GB's Charlotte Bankes lives up to 'world’s best’ status to claw back huge gap at Beijing 2022 Olympics

Charlotte Bankes of Team GB displayed her champion quality in the mixed team snowboard cross event but was unable to help Team GB reach the big final at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou. Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+.

00:01:56, 2 hours ago