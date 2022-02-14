Chloe Kim and Shaun White touched down in California and attended Sunday’s Super Bowl in Los Angeles just days after appearing at Beijing 2022.

The legendary snowboarding duo watched the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Los Angeles Rams at the SoFi Stadium.

The 21-year-old American superstar became the first woman to successfully defend her Olympic title when storming to halfpipe gold at Genting Resort Secret Garden in Zhangjiakou.

A score of 94.00 on her first run in the final was 3.25 better than Spain's Queralt Castellet, who finished in silver medal position ahead of Japan's Sena Tomita.

Kim took to the field in Los Angeles before the Super Bowl got under way, donning her Olympic attire when presented to the crowd. Team USA’s Twitter account posted a picture with the caption “TOUCHDOWN”.

Meanwhile, White was hoping to bow out of the sport in style, but had to settle for fourth in the men’s halfpipe.

White, one of the sport’s best-known figures, won halfpipe Olympic gold at Turin 2006, Vancouver 2010 and Pyeongchang 2018.

The 35-year-old said an emotional goodbye to snowboarding after finishing fourth in Beijing with a score of 85.00.

Japan’s Ayumu Hirano took the gold with 96.00 points ahead of Australia’s Scotty James (92.50) and Switzerland’s Jan Scherrer (87.25).

White had revealed he would be attending the Super Bowl, an event he admits is on his bucket list as he looks to enjoy retirement.

"I'm going straight to the Super Bowl," White told Olympics.com.

"I've never been and I had it on my bucket list. I've never been to the Super Bowl because it's always kind of during our time on the mountain and in our season. So like right away, I get to check something off my list."

NBC Olympics’ Twitter account said: “There's a GOAT at #SBLVI.”

