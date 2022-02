Snowboard

‘Unbelievable racing’ - Lindsey Jacobellis seals sensational Beijing double gold at 2022 Winter Olympics

Lindsey Jacobellis clinched a second gold of Beijing 2022 after winning the inaugural mixed team snowboard cross with American team-mate Nick Baumgartner.

00:01:54, 2 hours ago