Max Parrot is chasing a second medal of the Winter Olympics – just three years after he overcame a battle with Hodgkin lymphoma.

The Canadian snowboarder made headlines when taking gold in the men’s slopestyle final at Beijing 2022, upgrading from the silver he won at Pyeongchang four years ago.

He may have won the final in controversial circumstances – with replays showing he missed a grab in his routine – but his feat was dubbed a “shining example of resilience” having fought off cancer after 12 rounds of chemotherapy.

“It was never an option for cancer to beat me,” Parrot said, after a score of 90.96 points was enough to claim gold in the slopestyle.

“But, for sure, I was scared a lot of the time. You don’t know how the treatment is going to work. You don’t know what life has got in store for you.

“I was healthy. I was 24 years old. I was an athlete. And I got cancer. It proves it can happen to anybody. But I never gave cancer a chance. I fought so hard every day to beat cancer.

“I am much more mentally stronger, especially after my battle with cancer. Going through 12 treatments of chemotherapy over six months makes you a lot stronger.

“I don’t take anything for granted any more. It made me such a better snowboarder, as well.

“I try to appreciate every day now – the little things in the morning through to my passion of snowboarding. I try to smile all day long now, and the results come with that now as well. It’s amazing.”

Parrot was initially diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in 2018 and returned to action the following year after getting the all-clear.

Having won five Winter X Games golds before his diagnosis, he picked up where he left off when winning gold in the big air again in 2020, while last month he won silver in the 2022 edition.

He also picked up silver in the big air at the world championships last year, meaning he will be hoping to make the podium for a second time in Beijing.

Parrot topped big air qualifying to reach the final. He was ninth after his opening attempt, but he then took the lead with a 86.50 score.

Otsuka Takeru, Marcus Kleveland, Red Gerard, Kunitake Hiroaki and Su Yiming are among the names out to challenge Parrot for a place on the podium.

