Su Yiming won gold for China in the snowboarding big air final scoring 182.5, over 10 points clear of second place.

The 17-year-old shone in a competitive field to claim top prize on home snow, which saw slopestyle champion Max Parrot settle for bronze. Sandwiched in between was Norway’s Mons Roisland who took secured silver.

Chris Corning capped the standings after run one with a huge 92-point quad 18 trick putting him in a strong position to medal after his slopestyle disappointment.

Parrot failed to land his first jump, only managing a 28.25 score with pressure on his penultimate and final runs.

Dutch rider Niek van der Velden performed a crowd-pleasing 78.25 on his second run to go with his first effort of 83.75 as he posted two strong results on the board.

Corning fell short on his second jump as he failed to complete a full rotation, landing awkwardly and scoring 35.5, leaving himself with it all to do in the third round.

Norway’s Roisland also managed two solid runs, edging Van der Velden for top spot after his second jump by three points.

The very promising Yiming recorded a massive 93-pointer with a front 18 back 18 as he gave himself a great chance to medal after his first run saw him score 89.50, totalling 182.5 going into the final round.

Takeru Otsuka, representing Japan, put himself in the mix for a medal with a mammoth score of 95 - the highest score of anyone - after a near-perfect cab 9, needing an equally exceptional third run after only scoring 17.25 on his first.

Parrot landed a cab 18 perfectly to get off the mark after a poor opening jump. He almost mirrored Otsuka and scored 94 to give himself a big chance of a second podium finish of the Games.

The Canadian was back out early on the final run and landed a frontside 60 in a tactical move to score a satisfactory score of 76.25 to secure a podium finish and put pressure on his rivals.

Otsuka looked nervous ahead of his final attempt, and went for a bold front 18 but fell as his gold medal opportunity slipped away, eventually finishing ninth.

Mark McMorris eyed a top two finish after settling for a bronze in the slopestyle final, but he too fell on his final run and failed to make the cut.

Gerard Redmon shot to third spot with only a handful of riders to run. He delivered a 83.25 third jump, bettering his first effort of 82.5.

The final four riders were all in podium contention, and Hiroaki Kunitake executed his final run to score 84 and move ahead of Redmon and into bronze position.

It wasn’t to be for 21-year-old Van der Velden who struggled to hold his landing and settled with his first two results, ending the day in sixth.

Roisland took the opposite path and enjoyed a strong final run after his constructive opening efforts, and edged ahead of Parrot, knocking Kunitake off the podium in the process.

Yiming was guaranteed a medal with three riders to go, and by the time his turn rolled around, was able to celebrate a gold with a victory lap.

